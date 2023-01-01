My heart extends with gratitude to see another year in this incarnation and this time in history. I am grateful for the wisdom of adversity.
May the beautiful earth we live on, Terra, the emerald of the universe, be blessed. She is an alive being, who has been harmed by human ignorance and the stagnation of human spiritual evolution. May her original fre…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.