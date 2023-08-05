AI Nanotech In Insulin- Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Dr. Joseph Sansone On Unrestricted Truth - DEFCON5 - With James Grundvig
If you are one of 9 million Americans with Type-1 diabetes taking insulin to stay alive, two scientist whistleblowers in Dr. Ana Mihalcea and Dr. Joseph Sansone have discovered the same clotting agents, AI self-assembly nanotech platforms as found in the Covid-19 bioweapons (aka “vaccines”).
Some people do not want to report on the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.