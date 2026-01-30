Cognitive decline is on the rise - not just in the elderly, but most notably in young people 18-39 according to a Yale study. The greatest increase was in 2023 - between COVID19 bioweapons, geoengineering and poisoned food and water, our next adult generation is being decimated in intelligence.

A growing number of U.S. adults report cognitive disability

Researchers found the percentage of overall adults reporting cognitive disability increased from 5.3% in 2013 to 7.4% in 2023, with young adults (ages 18 to 39) seeing the biggest rise. Their rates nearly doubled from 5.1% to 9.7%, driving most of the overall increase.

Of course we know that the COVID19 bioweapon attacks the brain significantly.

A potential association between COVID-19 vaccination and development of alzheimer's disease

Since COVID19 was a military operation, I have historically pointed out the military literature, discussing that Cognitive Warfare is a major modality of attacks against civilians.

Militarized Cognitive Warfare: Human Brains Under Attack In Post Covid Era And Natural Treatment Ways To Resist And Reverse Cognitive Deficits

Geoengineering weather warfare seen currently prolifically on the East Coast of the United States with its extreme manufactured snow storms raises the issues of ice nucleation methods. I have posted about this here:

In the article I showed that magnetite nanoparticles are one of the most potent ways to create ice nucleation for geoengineering:

Magnetic control of heterogeneous ice nucleation with nanophase magnetite: Biophysical and agricultural implications

The discovery that nanocrystals of magnetite are one of nature’s most potent ice nucleation materials indicates that this mineral, naturally present in many plant and animal tissues, is responsible for frost and freezer damage.

Nanocrystals of magnetite are primarily made of iron oxide, specifically the chemical formula Fe₃O₄, which consists of both iron(II) and iron(III) ions. These nanocrystals exhibit unique magnetic properties and can be synthesized using various methods, including chemical processes involving solvents.

Interestingly, ferritin/iron nanoparticle vaccines were developed against COVID19

A SARS-CoV-2 spike ferritin nanoparticle vaccine protects hamsters against Alpha and Beta virus variant challenge

What is the problem with magnetite? It is a extremely toxic to the human brain and DNA. Airborne magnetite particles can travel to the brain via the olfactory nerve, adversely impacting brain health. Meaning people loose their sense of smell, a hallmark of what doctors and scientists claimed was COVID infection.

A loss of sense of smell can be an early indicator of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, as it is linked to cognitive decline and structural changes in the brain. Studies suggest that a rapid decline in olfactory ability may predict the onset of dementia and related brain atrophy.

We know that in Italy aerosolized genetic material was found. Turns out magnetite is used as a carrier for synthetic biology, which COVID19 pathogen most certainly is.

Magnetite Nanoparticles for Biomedical Applications

Magnetite nanoparticles are used in synthetic biology as carriers for drug delivery, allowing for targeted therapy and diagnostics. Their magnetic properties enable manipulation with external magnetic fields, enhancing the precision of treatments, especially in cancer therapy

Magnetite happens to just be floating around in the air - thanks to geoengineering - poisoning human brains and how do they enter the brain? THROUGH THE NOSE - specifically the olfactory nerve - the organ of smell.

And interestingly as Dr Geanina Hagima reported previously, magnetite is useful for influence of the 3-5 G network.

Is it just a coincidence that Magnetite is used for the Brain Computer interface and the delivery of these “neuroparticles” is done INTRANASALLY? And they can be used to activate neurons AKA MIND CONTROL?

Image-guided Placement of Magnetic Neuroparticles as a Potential High-Resolution Brain-Machine Interface

We are developing methods of noninvasively delivering magnetic neuroparticles™ via intranasal administration followed by image-guided magnetic propulsion to selected locations in the brain. Once placed, the particles can activate neurons via vibrational motion or magnetoelectric stimulation. Similar particles might be used to read out neuronal electrical pulses via spintronic or liquid-crystal magnetic interactions, for fast bidirectional brain-machine interface. We have shown that particles containing liquid crystals can be read out with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) using embedded magnetic nanoparticles and that the signal is visible even for voltages comparable to physiological characteristics. Such particles can be moved within the brain (e.g., across midline) without causing changes to neurological firing.

We know that nanoparticle poisoning of the US population by the US military has been done since the 1980’s for the express purpose of later being able to frequency activate the nanoparticles, that happen to create “flu” like symptoms that could kill large amount of the population within a week.

You can then in psychological warfare measures of the Mockingbird media call this a COVID19 outbreak in years that the flu mysteriously disappears and then redo the playbook and call it superflu when people get tired of being afraid of COVID.

Either way, seems like the military industrial complex is killing several birds with one stone. Create havoc with engineered weather warfare and poison people via aerosolized nanoparticles, creating profit for Big Pharma so people get injected with more self assembling nanoparticles that do nothing to prevent the flu but make sure the receivers are more mind controlled, get sicker and shed the toxic poison to others.

I looked at last years influenza vaccine under my microscope and the self assembling nanotechnology for the brain computer interface was quite impressive:

Influenza Vaccine 2024-2025 Darkfield Microscopy - Self Assembled Microelectronics With Integrated Circuits

If my tone seems a bit cynic at this insanity, it is only wondering about the fact that people will march the streets and protest for one or two individual being killed in some situation. They will get riled up in political wars, what is called ICE today was called Black Lives Matter, J6 etc.

But the population of the world will not rise against the military industrial complex and the world military intelligence shadow governments when every man, woman and child living on earth are being poisoned via geoengineering operations and our biosphere and home planet is being destroyed. It does not matter what country you live in, what gender, sexual orientation, creed, religion, skin color, political persuasion or any other identifier you want to name as our differences that warrant discord -

WE ALL BREATHE THE SAME WEAPONIZED AIR OF THIS EARTH.

Is it because the brain destruction via these magnetite nanoparticles combined with the mind control electromagnetic frequency warfare via 5 G, HAARP is so effective that people are not waking up to this existential threat?

We are running out of time, because demented people will never change this situation - and that is where everyone’s brain is heading, even the youngest people.

I have been using EDTA orally and in intravenous infusions to help neutralize magnetite and other nanoparticles.

Adsorption of EDTA and iron—EDTA complexes on magnetite and the mechanism of dissolution of magnetite by EDTA

You can reverse cognitive decline from these nanoparticle poisoning as I have shown for years: