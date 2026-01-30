Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
Jan 31

People don’t rise up because they don’t believe their own government is murdering them even when they are presented with the documented evidence. They are more interested in Fakebook, and silly videos.

Maybe they have taken way too many vaccines and they just can’t think straight anymore ???

Reply
Share
13 replies
Annie Behrens's avatar
Annie Behrens
Jan 30

Precisely! Transhumanists/Depopulating Sociopaths/Elite Predatory Class literally change dictionaries, definitions, words, context, interpretations & meaning; to confuse & disorient humanity. They are literally at war with God.

Reply
Share
4 replies
76 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture