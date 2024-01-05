I have recorded this video in support of the Ban the Jabs movement, initiated by my fellow Board Member of the National American Renaissance Movement, Dr Joseph Sansone.
I have previously recorded such a message called Stop The Shots in August 2022 when James Roguski called for videos to be created. He posted it on his substack then:
The message remains …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.