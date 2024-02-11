Defenseagencyemreffects 1976 2.24MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I wanted to post this research from the Defense Intelligence Agency from 1976 on the knowledge 50 years ago of the effects of microwave and radio frequency radiation. If it seems that what is going on now with humanity fits the description in these documents, is because it does. All symptoms we describe related to “Covid” can be induced by EMF frequency…