Biological Effects Of Electromagnetic Radiation ( Radiowaves And Microwaves) Defense Intelligence Agency 1976 Document
I wanted to post this research from the Defense Intelligence Agency from 1976 on the knowledge 50 years ago of the effects of microwave and radio frequency radiation. If it seems that what is going on now with humanity fits the description in these documents, is because it does. All symptoms we describe related to “Covid” can be induced by EMF frequency…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.