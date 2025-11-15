Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
charlotte's avatar
charlotte
2d

Always respond with your mind. "No thanks, I won't be doing that." Then mentally create the future you want to be in...tyranny free and loving life. They cannot control your mind unless you let them. You control your mind and you are not buying in...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Twig's avatar
Twig
2d

Disaster!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture