Blood Clot Analysis From Living & Deceased Individuals Shows Consistent Findings: A Rubber Like Polymerized Protein - Microscopy Shows Filaments. Part 1 of 3 - Dr. Ana Mihalcea With Clifford Carnicom
In this series of articles, we describe our analysis of multiple blood clots received and our preliminary results. Much more extensive experiments will be performed. For this paper, deceased clots were received from Richard Hirschman. A clot from a living C19 vaccine injured individual was received and a clot from a C19 unvaccinated individual from anot…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.