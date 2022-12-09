BREAKING NEWS: C19 Vials Ribbons are Microchip Connecting Highways That Develop In Days. New Stunning Darkfield Microscopy Images
Image: Ribbon connects to microchip with microwires
Dr. David Nixon called me earlier from Australia - he and Engineer Matt Taylor had a recorded zoom call evaluating darkfield microscopy of C19 Pfizer Vial contents that showed how the ribbons we see in the dried vial contents connecting like wires to the microchips.
David captured images of how the ribb…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.