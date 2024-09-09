Image: Tobacco Solution, Ascorbic Acid, Calcium Disodium EDTA, Pfizer BioN Tech COVID19 bioweapon

In this post I summarize several experiments that I will describe in more detail in follow up posts, as I have a lot more images and video. I analyzed Pfizer Bio N Tech Pfizer COVID19 bioweapon with Darkfield Microscopy. Then I prepared several other slides where I added therapeutic agents: 1. Tobacco Solution 1 drop, 2. EDTA 300mg/ml plus Vitamin C 500mg/ml 1 drop each, 3. EDTA plus Vitamin C plus Tobacco Solution.

Here is Pfizer BioN Tech bioweapon contents

Video: self assembly of microchip in Pfizer bioweapon with swarming nano and microrobots. Magnification 400x

Images: Pfizer COVID19 microchips. Magnification 400x

Video: self assembly of microchip in Pfizer with swarming nano and microrobots. Magnification 400x

Images: Pfizer COVID19 microchips, construction spheres and polymer filaments. Magnification 400x

Here is the Pfizer COVID19 bioweapon with EDTA and Vitamin C - microrobots are 99% dead, microchips dissolved. This happened within 15 minutes Magnification 400x.

Here is a higher magnification (2000x), showing no active microbots, no microchips.

Here is another photo

Image: Pfizer COVID19 bioweapon with EDTA and Vitamin C - microrobots are 99% dead, microchips dissolved. Magnification 400x.

Here is Pfizer Covid 19 bioweapon with tobacco solution. Microchips are present and nano and microrobots are swarming

Video: Pfizer Covid 19 bioweapon with tobacco solution. Magnification 200x

Here is Pfizer COVID19 bioweapon plus tobacco solution, plus EDTA and Vitamin C. While much of the microbots and chips are dissolved, there is more activity than in the EDTA/ Vitamin C test alone, which completely shreds the microrobots and microchips to pieces.

Video: Pfizer COVID19 bioweapon plus tobacco solution, plus EDTA and Vitamin C.

Summary:

EDTA plus Vitamin C deactivates and dissolves microchips in minutes. It disintegrates the nanotechnology in the COVID19 shots.

This is the what the Moderna patent said:

I thank God for this day.