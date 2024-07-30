Dr Lundstrom, a family dentist, who formerly had contacted me to provide Darkfield Microscopy testing on dental anesthetics, was able to get analysis done at the University of Boulder Colorado - and they confirmed Graphene. He has been posting the results of his endeavors to get answers on his website. Dr Kernan also did analysis, as did Clifford Carnicom and myself. You can find these results here: Dental Anesthetics analysis Dr Lundstrom

They explain:

We began the process of getting answers on the safety of dental anesthetic in February 2023. We began by contacting the manufacturers of the anesthetic and in July 2023 Dr. Lundstrom partnered with the IAOMT to pursue testing of the anesthetic. Our hope is that with the weight of the IAOMT and their 1520 members we can accomplish our goal of answering the question on dental anesthetic safety.

IAOMT is “The International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology”

Initially Engineer Matt Taylor from Equador showed his analysis of dental anesthetics.

Dr David Nixon from Australia also confirmed microchip development from dental anesthetics.

Dr Len Ber from Illinois also found nanotechnology in dental anesthetics

I also found it have documented the severe effects.

Dr Wojtkowiak in Poland also confirmed Graphene in dental anestetics

This confirmation from Colorado is very meaningful, because the same self assembly nanotechnology we found in the COVID bioweapons is in dental anesthetics. I also showed microscopy of many childhood vaccines, Insulin, and other injectable drugs.

We, concerned scientists and doctors around the world, have been correct in our warnings all along, and gradually rigorous scientific evaluations from reputable Universities prove this point. The question is, what will humanity do about it? How can you continue to ignore the self evident while harm is being done to our fellow humans?

I want to thank Dr Lundstrom and team for his persistence and pursuing this expensive research. I believe it will help all of humanity wake up.

