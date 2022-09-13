C19 Injected Live Blood Analysis and Computerized Thermography - Diagnostic Correlations
Further Discussions with Felipe Reitz from Brazil on Dr. Ana's Science of Light show on People for People Radio
My first Interview on my “Dr. Ana’s Science of Light Show” on People for People Radio. This week I am interviewing Biologist, Researcher and Inventor Felipe Reitz from Brazil. We further our discussions on specifics of Live Blood Analysis that was just performed . We discuss why Acanthocytosis ( red blood cells with spikes) which recently has been claim…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.