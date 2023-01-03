C19 shots, Self-Assembly Nanomachines and the Transhumanist Agenda - Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD interviews Harald Kautz-Vella
Please see the link to the full interview here:
C19 shots, Self-Assembly Nanomachines and the Transhumanist Agenda
Harald Kautz- Vella researched topics of AI, chemtrails, Morgellons, Smart Dust, and nanotechnologies. Harald Kautz-Vella is the CEO and Founder of Aquarius Technologies
“These technologies used by the intelligence community involve syntheti…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.