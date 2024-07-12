Dear subscribers,

please see this article on the Hope Accord, calling to Stop The Bioweapon Shots.

I signed today.

There are now 60.000 awake subscribers on this substack and we can help this cause along.

While we know that this language is soft, careful and diplomatic - rather than calling these shots the genocidal weapons of mass destruction that they are - but the outcome is what we do want and support. STOP THE SHOTS… Ban the Jabs, get the weapons of mass destruction off the market. DO IT NOW.

Please consider signing and sharing this.

Thank you for your support to help save our human family.

Dr Ana

26,000+ Signatories are Calling to STOP THE SHOTS — The Hope Accord

The Hope Accord - sign here