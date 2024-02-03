CDC "Current Intelligence Bulletin 60 Interim Guidance for Medical Screening and Hazard Surveillance for Workers Potentially Exposed to Engineered Nanoparticles" 2009 To 2024
This guideline was published in 2009. At that time, the dangers of exposure to engineered nanoparticles was not known. They could not recommend screening tests for adverse health effects then. The toxicity of nanometals like cadmium and titanium was stated. These and other metals are routinely found in vaccines as undisclosed ingredients New quality-con…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.