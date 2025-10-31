Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DAVY Udal's avatar
DAVY Udal
Oct 31

Yes. We watched I Robot and we now know how to shut down the machine. We need some hackers to get into the system and infect it so as to cause it to shut itself down. 'They' told us how to shut them down in the movies as they always do. Their karma causes them to let us know before acting on agendas to depopulate humanity.

Have another look at Independence Day, Terminator Series, Die Hard 4. Hawaii Five-0 (Wo Fat tells us he will kill people using venoms from sea animals.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
Oct 31

We are dealing with a dramatic shift from a bottom up society to a top down society that controls all activity! Rather than having a consensus of the population in a society, we will have a few amoral superior humans that believe they are God like that can improve on God‘s design. My view.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
64 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture