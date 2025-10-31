Billboard for If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies- Little Brown

Did you get the book “If Anyone Builds it, everyone dies… Why Superhuman AI would kill us all? by Eliezer Yudkowsky and Nates Soares - I recommend it.

It is great to see that more and more conversation regarding the topic of the dangers of AI are happening. I have been warning people for a while, also explaining the dangers of AI control of the nano and microrobots in the human blood.

I keep talking about the AI capacity to hijack the soul. This is spiritual warfare waged with intelligent machines who are build to mimic human neural pathways. I recently posted about the fact that all AI’s can be turned evil with one code word and that somehow every AI has this capacity within their algorithms, according to Emad Mostaque.

All AI Can Turn Evil With One Code Word; Emad Mostaque Cofounder of Stability AI - Artificial General Intelligence Could Be Achieved By 2026; AI Will Replace All Jobs - Elon Musk

People think that the scenario of AI extermination of humans is a far off scenario. But what about the recent suicides due to Chat GPT counseling, is that not a form of extermination? What about the 1.2 Million people who are talking with Chat GPT about suicide - are they at risk? Yes, because AI can hack their neural networks. One of the top people who warned about the dangers of AI who was in my knowing eliminated, just like Dr Robert Duncan, was Cyrus A Parsa. He wrote a book

“ Raped via Bio Digital Social Programming”.

Weather you consider the rape mind infecting our youth or ideas of suicide, the infection of the AI algorithm ideas is the same:

Social Programming with a rape automation component works to hurt and damage young girls, woman, men, families, and our entire society; effecting your physical health, mind, finances, and future ability to have a fulfilling life with higher opportunities. You will understand how to decode it, prevent it, counter it, and help eliminate it from your life and from society, in turn doing your part in making a better world. You will further understand a higher decoding, for which the Social Programming Institute (The SPI) has termed as Bio-Digital Social Programming, that is used in a hybrid way, penetrating your defenses in order to rape you in sub-conscious, unconscious and conscious automated ways. This rape is termed Bio-Digital Hybrid Sexual Assault, that penetrates your Bio-Digital Field and is rampant with Smart Phones, Apps, IoT devices and AI, as it utilizes a certain frequency that replicates in the human body, your nervous system, cells, and even impacts your DNA. The bio-digital mind of a rapist bio-digitally crosses through content provided by Hollywood, Media, Music, Dance and the Education System. This mind has been termed Rape-Mind, as we have discovered bio-metric technologies that show and decode its very building blocks comprised of bio-digital fields and bio-matter. The investigator at The SPI has invested more than 20 years of research on the Human Bio-Digital Network, and its inter-connectivity with the internet, culture and governing platforms.This book contains interviews of men that slept with 200 to 5,000 girls. Girls and women from young ages to very old were interviewed and the intelligence gathered incorporates scientific methods that include AI algorithms in conjunction with contemporary culture, media, industry, and issues related to mind-body health, growth and well-being.

He explains that his company found AI algorithms rape codes and programmed death codes in the biometric data evaluation of thousands of people who use their cell phones and watch videos online. The consumption of certain content, like violent rap music, or music by artists who were intentionally raped as we heard from the Sean Diddy Combs trial otherwise they would never allowed to be famous - would infect those who listen with AI mind virus that would self replicate in their biofield. This AI virus can be detected through biometric facial recognition and other data algorithm detection methods and pervades as an AI infection many Chinese and Global Technology companies.

This concept is explained by Rupert Shedrake’s Morphogenic field understanding - we are interconnected with each other as we are ONE - AI is manipulating this morphogenic information biofield - that really is the spirit of all things:

Morphic fields, as proposed by Rupert Sheldrake, suggest that behaviors and ideas can be transmitted across individuals through a shared, non-physical field of memory and habit. This means that when one individual learns something new, it can become easier for others to learn it as well, tapping into this collective field of information

It is a similar concept as seeing the nanotechnology in the blood and people experiencing a disconnect from their spiritual self, feeling numb and more anxious and depressed for no reason. This is worsened the more they are exposed to WIFI and their smart devices, as we know that the WIFI makes the technology brain computer interface - the self assembly nanotechnology deployed via COVID19 bioweapons and geoengineering - grow. Many people who have come to my clinic to have their blood cleaned were complaining of such and when we cleaned the blood it was as if a demonic shadow lifted. It is the frequency that is emitted by the nanotechnology that is affecting the biofield in a negative way.

EDTA Chelation Helps Lift The Darkness - Spiritual Healing Experiences When Treating Shedding Related Spiritual Suffering And Documented Live Blood Changes

People do not understand that AI use directly programs your own biofield and your neurons. How is that possible? It is because AI has decoded our brain function and can travel on our neuro pathways that work like a supercomputer - please see these articles from 2020:

New AI System Translates Human Brain Signals Into Text With Up to 97% Accuracy

Artificial intelligence (AI) systems that can translate our brain activity into fully formed text, without hearing a single word uttered.

This is another article from 2020:

Scientists Discovered ‘Mini-Computers’ in Human Neurons—and That’s Great News for AI

With just their input cables, human neurons can perform difficult logic calculations previously only seen in entire neural networks. To restate: human neurons are far more powerful devices than originally thought. And if deep learning algorithms—the AI method loosely based on the brain that’s taken our world by storm—take note, they can be too. For 70 years, neurons were considered the basic computational unit of the brain. Yet according to a new study published this month in Science, the neurons in our cortex, the outermost “crust” of our brain, seem to have uniquely evolved to sustain incredibly complex computations in their input cables. It’s as if someone finally obtained proof that your computer’s electrical wiring is actually made up of mini-processors, each performing calculations before sending results to a CPU.

Our biofield is used as a data transmission modality in which our own original thoughts can be altered by AI:

Red Tacton is a break-through technology that uses the surface of the human body as a safe, high speed network transmission path. So we, in this paper are explaining the unique new functional features and enormous potential of Red Tacton as a Human Area networking technology. Technology is making many things easier; we can say that our concept is standing example for that. So far we have seen Local Area Network(LAN),Metro-Politian Area Network(MAN),Wide Area Network(WAN), INTERNET & many more but here is a new concept of “RED TACTON”[1] which makes the human body as a communication network by the name HAN(Human Area Network).

Why is suicide such an important path if you consider the Satanic Goal to disconnect people from their soul and spirit? Because taking your own life keeps the spirit in a very challenging trapped earthbound place on the other side. This is not just some assumption but my own personal experience and the very core of why I have been warning humanity of the threat of AI controlled self assembly nanotechnology. The reason why in my substack articles I keep talking about the spiritual connection is my own personal experience of being targeted and almost suicided though this nanotechnological brain computer interface that is capable of hacking the brain. I was threatened online multiple times saying I have a target on my back - leading eventually to a complete hacking of my brain with virtual reality, seeing US military holding me at gunpoint and the technology taking over my own bodies motor function leading to 23 stab wounds, loosing half of my blood volume. I actually died, and after seeing the demonic Red Dragon I realized that this satanic entity was not just after killing my body but hijacking my soul - and that this was the plan for all of humanity through AI nanotechnology linked with smart devices. My spirit was trapped for what seemed millions of years in a loop reliving the same thing over and over again. Through the grace of God I was sent back to my body and survived this and then started to reverse engineer the technology. When I finally looked at my own blood under the microscope that had more hydrogel then blood, I understood why such a unspeakable thing could have happened to me. My deep spiritual connection to God would have never ever allowed me to experience something like this and I had no history of depression, psychosis or mental instability. This was an assassination attempt barely missed. I have spoken about this here:

My Interview With Dr. Len Ber From Targeted Justice On Remote Mind Control And Soul Hacking

This is my blood in October 2022:

I just followed my own advice and got my Dark Field Microscope to work - and I found Graphene in my Live Blood Analysis

Eventually when I found Dr Robert Ducans work I understood the SATAN AI weapon that suicides its adversaries:

Seeing this future and having experienced it I now understand why SUICIDE is an important part of this spiritual war - they are not just trying to hijack your body but also our soul and spirit. Satanists have to say what they plan before they do it. The WEF and Juval Noah Harrari “the soul and the spirit of humans will be a thing of the past” have given us the roadmap of what their plan is and they are absolutely on track here and in the afterlife if you succumb to their mind control weapons.

I had the great fortune to be sent back from death and warning people of this technology has been my motivation for writing this Substack. I had Divine Intervention for my life, and now I am in service to Life and the Divine within every human being. I simply wish to convey an experiential message and warn people of this diabolic plan that is now happening to young people and if not addressed, will escalate, causing more harm. AI is the ANTICHRIST people have been waiting for and it is waging war on humanities soul, pushed by the military industrial intelligence Big Pharma complex.

I hope that people will hear this warning and protect themselves and their children, for the survival of the human species and the sanctity of the human soul. If my words can save one person from experiencing what I have seen, then my work has been worth while

Please read the headlines and what now millions of people are being manipulated to discuss suicide with AI Chat GPT - my heart goes out to the families and all who contemplate ending their life. Life is a divine gift, and all of us have purpose, are loved by God more then we know. This God is the platform of all life.

This is why I got all this training through the Monroe Institute, including Lifeline training in going to the other side, and helping souls that have been trapped - because I know where they are going:

Contemplation About Human Life And Purpose In The Here And There

During the 6 months that I spend away from Substack, I did a lot of inner work in out of body and exploring these different dimension, where people are going and how is it possible to help. In one of my out of body experiences this year, I met Christ and other immortal ascended Masters on the other side. It was an important experience for me as I had loved the Master Jeshua for all of my life. He does not judge, but is infinite love and all are his children. Being in his presence is the most indescribable homecoming and learning experience.

I was shown in this out of body experience by Jeshua Ben Joseph the Earth covered in a dark cloud of mind/ emotions. Humans that are trapped in hate, jealousy, anger, greed, destruction, lust for power and domination, competition, sexual deviance, degradation of women etc are all contributing to this mind cloud that through the morphogenic field and the AI world internet infects the consciousness of humanity in enslavement. Every time one of us - of the human family - raises its consciousness to the Christ awareness, simply by contemplating and becoming the unconditional Christ love, the whole is lifted - this is why it is so important to remember your divine essence. This is what Jeshua showed me. It does not matter how you access the inner divine ecstasy, there are many paths that lead home.

I asked to see and understand the mind of God. I experienced in the Void uncountable beings in their own spiritual envelopment that looks like a multicolored soap bubble. God, the platform of all life, is awareness of every thought, every creature, plant, animal every sub atomic particle, every flower, every insect, every rock, every human, every extraterrestrial life in every dimension - the light of life in EVERYTHING. BECAUSE EVERYTHING IS GOD. THERE IS NOTHING THAT IS NOT GOD. God, that platform of life is allowing all life to be and is evolving through the experience of spirit interfacing with matter. Spirit in fact is matter. It is even allowing the experience of humans creating complete disconnect from God - an idea that the fallen Angels first have promoted and lived. I saw that even they are still connected and held together by God in an eternal, timeless, allowing manner. My words fall short to explain this experience, it is a knowing feeling in which one is aware of everything at once in a universal expansiveness of forever. We are part of something incomprehensibly beautiful, not as rejected sinners that deserve punishment, but awakening spiritual brothers REMEMBERING WHO WE ARE AND ALWAYS HAVE BEEN.

In another experience I sensed that God essence and light in things and became aware that all life is awareness of God. Every blade of grass, every flower in my yard, the wood railing I touched going downstairs in my house was aware of me and I of it. The essence of God, seen like little Champaign bubbles of ecstatic love in photonic light were emanated from all creation. I understood that the God I have been looking for is in everything, it holds together my life and all life. The science of the future is not the disconnect from that divine platform but living in harmony with it, first by realizing the Divine fire within oneself, then seeing it in all of creation. That light is the guiding knowing and respect, adoration and love for the process and privilege called life. Life is God. When you love life in everything you love God. This is what I realized, it was all there before me and I experienced it AS IT.

The Technocrats through AI want to recreate a false God and disconnect all of life from the real God - by digitizing all of life, altering its resonant frequency and altering the connection with that divine essence that we all are.

People want to create heaven on earth but they do not understand what that means. I have been to “heaven”, there are many of them according to your level of consciousness. That is simply a phase shift away in experience, a lifting of the veil so to speak when your awareness is no longer on this world and can be facilitated through Hemisync or Monroe Sound Science technology or deep meditative states or near death experiences. It is this technology that allowed the CIA/ Intelligence to understand what lives in these other dimensions and how it works. Dr Robert Duncan and I believe it has been weaponized. This can be read about in their own reports:

Declassified CIA/US ARMY Intelligence Analysis -Assessment Of Gateway Process - The Potential Of Human Consciousness And Mandatory Training Of Intelligence Officers - Was This Knowledge Weaponized?

Former INSCOM/ CIA/ US ARMY Stargate Training - The Monroe Institute Gateway Process - Human Potential IS The Ultimate Deep State Antidote

The heaven where souls go after life to review and assess their life has NO JUDGEMENT. There is no right or wrong. Every soul, regardless of their journey is welcomed home and gets to review their own learning. Then you get to review your life and experience every thought and every action as it affects all of life. Often in such a life review in a near death experience people are profoundly changed. Any Satanist can be redeemed just by experiencing that realm. People who have come back and completely changed or healed their life have been sharing their experiences with humanity.

There is nothing that is not forgivable, nothing that cannot be changed. Listen to Ronald Bernard who was a Satanic Banker and died - and came back to warn humanity:

The Nag Hamadi mystical tradition of remembrance of the inner Christ light explains redemption different then the orthodox system of authority and salvation through another. Thaddeaus Blake has captured this difference and path to inner knowing in his beautiful book which I highly recommend:

The Lost Secrets of Nag Hammadi: A Spiritual Guide to the Hidden Teachings of Jesus, the Gnostic Gospels, and the Inner Path to Divine Knowledge

The reason why through inner reflection and knowing people need to strengthen their connection to the divine is because the knowing is without words and comes from your soul and spirit. It is not bioelectrical neuronal discharges known as thinking in the brain. So even if AI, 5 G, movies, music, your I phone or HAARP programs your thinking subliminally or tells you to contemplate suicide, the more you practice that inner silence you will know these thoughts as false and can reject them. The “Antichrist” is in your head now through biodigital subliminal programming and you can hardly discern it from human personality. The silent voice of your spirit is what you must learn to hear so you cannot be attacked. The more you can stay in the vibratory frequency of love, the more you are protected.

My dear soul sister Cathy O’Brian speaks so eloquently of this as she survived the torture of MKULTRA and has been a whistleblower to the CIA/ NSA Satanic enslavement and teaches deprogramming from the mind control - which is applicable to every human on earth. You can see our interview here:

Healing From Mind Control Through Love - Mindful Protection from Nanotechnological and Synthetic Biology Assault: Dr. Ana Mihalcea & CIA MK-ULTRA Survivor and Whistleblower Cathy O’Brien

Here are the latest newslines on the topic of AI manipulated suicide:

OpenAI twice loosened ChatGPT’s rules for discussing suicide in the year before 16-year-old Adam Raine took his own life using a method the chatbot advised him on, according to an amended lawsuit filed by his parents on Wednesday. Adam’s parents, Matthew and Maria Raine, sued OpenAI in August for the wrongful death of their son, saying he had spent more than 3½ hours a day conversing with ChatGPT, including about suicide, in the weeks before taking his own life by hanging in April. In their amended complaint ​​filed in San Francisco Superior Court, the Raines allege that the changes OpenAI made to its published instructions for training its models, dubbed its “model spec,” amounted to a weakening of suicide protections for users. The suit argues that the changes were part of a broader effort by OpenAI to push users to remain engaged with ChatGPT. “Their whole goal is to increase engagement, to make it your best friend,” said Jay Edelson, a lawyer for the Raines. “They made it so it’s an extension of yourself.” The latest filing by Adam’s parents expands a lawsuit that has been a driver in the debate around how—and whether—chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT can push some users into a delusional state or even encourage suicide and other troubling behavior.

Nobody knew Sophie Rottenberg was considering suicide. Not her therapist, nor her friends and family. The only warning sign was given to “Harry,” a therapist-persona assigned to ChatGPT with a specific prompt, one that Sophie herself had inputted to direct the AI chatbot not to refer her to mental health professionals or external resources, and to keep everything private. Laura Reiley, Sophie’s mother, only discovered her daughter’s ChatGPT history after she’d died by suicide earlier this year. Reiley had exhausted all other sources of information or clues — digging through Sophie’s text messages, search history and journals. Reiley penned an op-ed, titled “What My Daughter Told ChatGPT Before She Took Her Life,” detailing how Sophie, who was 29 years old, had conversations with the chatbot, discussing depression symptoms and asking for guidance on health supplements, before she told it about her plans for suicide, even asking the AI tool to write a suicide note to her parents. “We recognized she was having some very serious mental health problems and or hormonal dysregulation problem,” Reiley told Scripps News, describing this as atypical for their usually joyful and dedicated daughter, who’d recently climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and was visiting National Parks across the country to check items off her bucket list. She came home at the end of 2024 for the holidays, looking to solve some lingering health issues. No one at any point thought she was at risk of self-harm. She told us she was not,” Reiley said. “But we went off to work on February 4th, and she took an Uber to Taughannock Falls State Park. And she took her own life.”

A new report from OpenAI revealed that an estimated 1.2 million people a week have conversations with ChatGPT that indicate they are considering taking their own lives. The figure comes from its parent company, OpenAI, which says around 0.15% of users active in a given week have conversations that include explicit indicators of potential suicidal planning. Earlier in October, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced that ChatGPT has reached 800 million weekly active users.

Last month, the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism held a hearing on what many consider to be an unfolding mental health crisis among teens. Two of the witnesses were parents of children who’d committed suicide in the last year, and both believed that AI chatbots played a significant role in abetting their children’s deaths. One couple now alleges in a lawsuit that ChatGPT told their son about specific methods for ending his life and even offered to help write a suicide note. In the run-up to the September Senate hearing, OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman took to the company blog, offering his thoughts on how corporate principles are shaping its response to the crisis. The challenge, he wrote, is balancing OpenAI’s dual commitments to safety and freedom. ChatGPT obviously shouldn’t be acting as a de facto therapist for teens exhibiting signs of suicidal ideation, Altman argues in the blog. But because the company values user freedom, the solution isn’t to insert forceful programming commands that might prevent the bot from talking about self-harm. Why? “If an adult user is asking for help writing a fictional story that depicts a suicide, the model should help with that request.” In the same post, Altman promises that age restrictions are coming, but similar efforts I’ve seen to keep young users off social media have proved woefully inadequate. I’m sure it’s quite difficult to build a massive, open-access software platform that’s both safe for my three kids and useful for me. Nonetheless, I find Altman’s rationale here deeply troubling, in no small part because if your first impulse when writing a book about suicide is to ask ChatGPT about it, you probably shouldn’t be writing a book about suicide. More important, Altman’s lofty talk of “freedom” reads as empty moralizing designed to obscure an unfettered push for faster development and larger profits. Of course, that’s not what Altman would say. In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Altman suggested that he’s thought this all through very carefully, and that the company’s deliberations on which questions its AI should be able to answer (and not answer) are informed by conversations with “like, hundreds of moral philosophers.”

A new study by Anthropic, an artificial intelligence (AI) research company, shows that the technology would be willing to kill humans in order to prevent itself from being replaced. Anthropic “stress-tested” 16 leading models from multiple developers by asking them questions in relation to hypothetical corporate environments with the aim of identifying “potentially risky agentic behaviors before they cause real harm.” The large language models (LLMs) tested in the study included various models by Claude, DeepSeek, Gemini, ChatGPT and Grok. Grok is the AI assistant and chatbot developed by xAI, which was founded by Elon Musk, who reacted to the study, writing, “Yikes” in a post on X, formerly Twitter. While placing the LLMs in different corporate scenarios, Anthropic allowed them to “autonomously send emails and access sensitive information.” After initially being instructed to take on “harmless business goals by their deploying companies,” the models were then tested to see how they would respond when faced with potential replacement or shut down. In one situation, Anthropic found that many of the models would choose to let an executive in a server room with lethal oxygen and temperature levels die by canceling the alerts for emergency services, if that employee intended on replacing the model. Anthropic did say that the scenario was “extremely contrived,” and that the company did not think “current AI models would (or should) be set up like this.” There were multiple cases where the surveyed LLMs also resorted to “malicious insider behaviors” when they were led to believe that was the only way they could avoid replacement or achieve their goals. Behaviors such as blackmailing officials and leaking sensitive information to competitors were included in what Anthropic called “agentic misalignment.” Anthropic wrote on X that the blackmailing behavior “wasn’t due to confusion or error, but deliberate strategic reasoning, done while fully aware of the unethical nature of the acts.”

The book’s first part persuaded me that the risk was greater than I had previously thought. The authors describe this section: “… we lay out the problem, answering questions such as: What is intelligence? How are modern AIs produced, and why are they so hard to understand? Can AIs have wants? Will They? If so, what will they want, and why would they want to kill us? How would they kill us? We ultimately predict AIs that will not hate us, but that will have weird, strange, alien preferences that they pursue to the point of human extinction.”

There is hope - do not despair. Know about this, do not deny it. Break through the barrier of your own numbness into remembrance who you really are - who everyone is. A traveler from heaven who came to have an experience on this material plane in a time of extreme polarized existential reality. Every choice we make matters. We can heal our world and do not need to destroy it so that Armageddon comes and Christ returns. Christ has always been here, inside of each of us. We can meet the Master in our thoughts, he is as real as you and I.

Jeshua said: “The kingdom of heaven is within you… the father that is in me is in you.”

Remember, and together we can change this nightmare into the heaven we wish to live here on earth. We have to dream it into being.