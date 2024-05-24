I will be speaking at this international forum of freedom fighters, academics, doctors this weekend. This is a live event streamed from Moldavia with some of us around the globe giving video presentations. This is organized by the former Deputy Prime Minister and Journalist Iurie Rosca.

What is the Chisinau Forum?

Chisinau Forum is an independent international think tank that is not subordinate to any geopolitical center, state or private entity. We do not have and do not seek sponsors. All expenses for our activities are borne at each participant’s own expense. A real meta-political resistance and implacable dissent requires full freedom of thought and action.

Some of the speakers include Iurie Rosca, Dr. Meryl Nass, James Roguski, Todd Callender, Professor Olle Johansson, Daniel Estulin and many other international experts.

This is an exceptional international academic event! CHISINAU FORUM EDITION 2024! The theme of this meeting is "UNRESTRICTED WARFARE. A Holistic Approach to the Great Reset".

The event will take place on Saturday 25 May and Sunday 26 May from 10.00 EET and will be broadcast on the following platforms:

- CloutHub: https://clouthub.com/c/chisinau_forum

- Odysee: https://odysee.com/@chisinauforum:5

- Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/chisinauforum

- Telegram: https://t.me/iurierosca

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/aHyRRbWB4inHzpxs

All speakers are leading academics, researchers, journalists and civic activists united worldwide in resistance to globalist technocratic tyranny.