Chișinău Forum Podcast | Interview with Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea by Yuri Roshka

In this podcast, former Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Roshka and I continue our discussion. This time I explain my findings and their relevance as evidence of the final stage of the technocratic transhumanist take over of human biology and global control under the 4th Industrial Revolution Reset that changes humans silently without our knowing from the inside. It is a great pleasure to speak with such a well informed and well read individual. His comprehensive view is rare in the world, and I consider his a much needed voice on the global stage of resistance. Most people will not wake up, they cannot, for their brains have been rewired by the self assembly nanotechnology in the C19 bioweapons. Others who still have the mental faculty to understand this war, are too lethargic or harmed by the slow kill nano disease spreading around the globe.