I recently found a very interesting presentation done by former CIA agent Kevin Shipp on the geoengineering Watch you tube channel - (thanks to Dane Wigington). It is the best overview of who the Shadow Government really is and how it is tied to what we call the Deep State. He also explains how they control and are embedded in Silicon Valley - the very corporate entities that are the current technocrats pushing forward the 4th Industrial Reset of AI Transhumanist Agenda.

This slide, taken from Shipps presentation is the overview of these intelligence agencies, controlled by the CIA - constituting the real government of the United States under the guise of secrecy in an illegal and unconstitutional way.

In his groundbreaking presentation Shipp explains how the corporate entities OWN every member of congress and how trillions of dollars of taxpayer money are being used for their covert control matrix. While already several years old, it explains why we still do not see the change we hoped for in Washington and how SECRECY rules the world of money, deception, and ultimately satanic control of our nation.

Jeffrey Epstein, connected to CIA and Mossad was contributing Millions to Harvard and MIT - Shipp explains that the money was directed towards Transhumanism research. I have shown declassified CIA documents explaining the recruitment of civilian scientists and the Epstein MIT and Harvard ties here:

Declassified CIA Document 2004: State of Science and Technology Analysis in the Intelligence Community. How Many Scientists/ Technocrats Work For The Intelligence Community - Should We Be Concerned?

Epstein was connected to the biggest global organizations in the world - the Trilateral Commission founded by Nelson Rockefeller. He was a member of the Council of Foreign relations - whose stated goal is the ushering of the One World Order as seen in the first image above.

If you want to understand more about the ties of the Trilateral Commission and Council of Foreign Relations and Technocratic Transhumanism I highly recommend ALL the books by Patrick Wood. You can listen to our interview here:

The new religion of AI is something I have discussed in many posts:

Prepare for the One World Order AI Luciferian Religion: “Pope set to give Catholic Church its first millennial and digital saint” - WEF Digital Technocracy And Globalism Marches On

Who Needs Jesus When You Have AI? Swiss Church Tests AI Jesus and Bavarian Church Has Chat GPT Sermons - Digital Human Social Engineering Has No Boundaries

Shipp also explains the Lewandowski AI religion in Silicon Valley:

He explains the progress of the digital currency control mechanisms that relate to the Mark of the Beast without which people would no longer be able to buy or sell anything and the updates in that development:

"He causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads, and that no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name." Revelation 13.16-17

Here is the video in which Shipp discusses this. The reason I post it is because this CIA insider obviously knows the real shadow government and confirms the technocratic true aspirations.

But this is the greatest confirmation that I have been discussing now for years since seeing the Red Dragon in my near death experience after being targeted:

Shipp describes how a satanic being, namely Baphomet was sighted by multiple people on a CIA base.

I have explained the connections between the Satanic occult intelligence surveillance in many posts, and how it relates to the self assembly nanotechnology satanic takeover of humanity.

Project Soul Catcher By Dr. Robert Duncan - CIA Capabilities Of Mind and Soul Hacking

The Battlespace Of Our Mind And The Soul Connection - Review Of Intelligence Agency Research Into The “Paranormal”

Plasmons and Demons in Graphene - Using Artificial Intelligence, Graphene, Metals and Plasmonic Demonic Fields for Spiritual Warfare

I also described how I have seen that this technological demonic possession can be helped:

EDTA Chelation Helps Lift The Darkness - Spiritual Healing Experiences When Treating Shedding Related Spiritual Suffering And Documented Live Blood Changes

This was an amazing confirmation from this insider about the presence of such entities on the Intelligence Bases:

If you have not seen my interview with Illuminati Insider Leo Zagami on the rise of Cyber Satan, this is also another very interesting connection to the military intelligence, Nazi Germany, Satanic Military General Michael Aquino:

Shipp describes how grassroots awareness and standing up against the system is imperative. The decision to be fearless is a key element, for their intimidation tactics are all based on fear. People are being systematically destroyed by deep state actors, be that through threats, defamation or frivolous lawsuits that are designed to ruin people who speak the truth. We have seen this in the medical freedom movement up close, but also for example recently with prominent podcasters Candace Owens being sued by the French Prime Minister.

I love the reminder by Cathy O’Brien on the power of Love facing these corrupt and evil deceivers: