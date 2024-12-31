I wanted to share this important article - about a former CIA Agent who became a Targeted Individual. Supposedly these attacks came from Russia. However, we know from deceased CIA whistleblower Dr. Robert Duncan that the CIA itself is involved in remote targeting and torturing people. The longstanding cover up that other countries like Russia are doing this, is even more gaslighting. This is an intelligence run domestic terrorism program that has been torturing innocent civilians, including children, with directed energy weapons. Many intelligence officers and high level scientists have become Targeted individuals. Prominent examples include NSA whistleblower William Binney and former CERN physicist Dr. Katherine Horton:

A Targeted Individual: Dr. Katherine Horton -PhD in Experimental Particle Physics -Directed Energy Weapons, Nanotechnology Microchip Implants, Military Neuro/Biotechnology and Systemic Corruption

It is great that this is being talked about, to show what is happening not just to former intelligence officers but to people of all walks of life who’s life is being ruined.

I highly recommend people familiarize themselves with the work of Dr Duncan, he was one of the first whistleblowers explaining that the CIA is torturing civilians - in his books he admits that this is torture TO DEATH. He also explains that this technology is so far advanced that any civilian can be targeted. Please watch this short clip as it explains that this is part of global world domination - and directly linked also to the self assembly nanotechnology in the blood - as I have explained in other substacks.

Project Soul Catcher By Dr. Robert Duncan - CIA Capabilities Of Mind and Soul Hacking

Nanotechnology, Cybernetic Hive Minds, Artificial Intelligence and Mind Control - DARPA and CIA Insider Dr. Robert Duncan's Interviews Confirms Hijacking Of Human Soul Possible

I also highly recommend the resources of Targeted Justice - court records show that domestic intelligence Agencies including FBI/ CIA and military are involved in the civilian targeting program.

Here is the article:

CIA Whistleblower Reveals Biden Admin Covered Up Attacks on Officers Injured by Direct Energy Weapons

Emmy-winning investigative journalist Catherine Herridge has released a new bombshell interview with a CIA whistleblower who has claimed the Biden administration has covered up officers’ injuries from direct energy weapons from foreign adversaries. In the interview, Herridge asks a former intelligence officer, “You were attacked?” to which the officer responds, “Yes.” Herridge continued, “You were attacked by an energy weapon?” to which the CIA whistleblower responded, “Yes, a direct energy weapon.” The Emmy-winning investigative journalist further shared, “The intelligence community has attempted to thwart Congressional investigative efforts to uncover the truth at every turn that sounds like a government cover-up.” The whistleblower responded, “It’s a coverup, and it’s terrifying, and it should be terrifying for all Americans.”

The whistleblower stated she decided to speak out now because the “CIA is betraying, and not just betraying, but making friends of mine and my life a living hell. I want them to stop denying what is happening to us, and so there can be opportunities to collect the information that we need so that we can prevent this from happening to more people.” Later in the interview, Herridge asks the whistleblower, “Will a Trump/Vance administration make a change?” The whistleblower, with hesitation, answered, “I really hope so.” She added, “You know, the phrase cleaning up the swamp is thrown around a lot in D.C., but at a bare minimum, I do not believe that those people that were involved in the earlier report should be allowed to touch this.”

Summary:

I am glad this is being talked about and more whistleblowers are coming out. However, I would not believe the blame game of foreign adversaries. This is domestic warfare and it has the potential to affect every citizen if not stopped. These are the ulitmate weapons for world domination - mind control and torture.

At least testimonies like this make clear that TI’s are not crazy. They are what human future looks like if we do not stop this.