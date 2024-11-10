My daughter, my wife, our robot, and the quest for immortality

Many people have a challenging time to understand how far biotechnology and artificial intelligence really has gone. They also do not understand how detrimental to humanity the ignoring of self assembly nanotechnology deployed via COVID19 bioweapons really is. Just as described in military literature, the private elites have furthered the science of transhumanist technocracy so far, that many people cannot comprehend.

Remember how Mark Zuckerbergs quote was factchecked in 2017 - “WAS HUMAN”…. how far evolved is this technology already?

“You kind of need to remind yourself that you need to focus and try not to let stuff bother you as much as possible, but it is going to bother you because you’re human,” Zuckerberg said. “I was human. I am human, still. But, um, but I was just referring to myself in the past. Not that I was not human.”

In the above link, you can watch a Ted talk of Martine Rothblatt, transgender CEO of who in 2010, now almost 15 years ago, created a clone of her wife.

The founder of Sirius XM satellite radio, Martine Rothblatt now heads up a drug company that makes life-saving medicines for rare diseases (including one drug that saved her own daughter's life). Meanwhile she is working to preserve the consciousness of the woman she loves in a digital file ... and a companion robot.

She also has been working on genetically engineering endless supply of organs that could be used for recurring organ transplants. Both the human Bina and Martine are also using cryonics after physical death in order to then be reanimated and have their mind files uploaded. It is discussed how these mind files are harnessed from facebook and other social media entries and AI neural networks. Mind you - this clone has existed since 2010, not to even consider what else has really been achieved. Remember when I posted about future shock? The fact that regular humans cannot comprehend the rate of technological advancement because they are just watching entertainment tonight? We are in an exponential phase shift of knowledge where science fiction IS our reality.

Here is an article from 2018 about Terasem, one of Rothblatt’s companies:

Science-fiction storytelling—from ‘Westworld’ and ‘Black Mirror’ to ‘Her’ and the new movie ‘Replicas’—has become obsessed with artificial intelligence’s relationship to immortality. But is the possibility of a digital afterlife more than just a fantasy?

He is the managing director of the Terasem Movement Foundation, a small private nonprofit research foundation in northern Vermont. Terasem’s president is noted futurist and transhumanist Martine Rothblatt, perhaps the most visible and famous proponent of mind uploading. She has more reason to believe in the existence of this future than most: She has helped to create it. In 2010, she created a clone of her wife, Bina, using a sophisticated type of computer system molded on the human brain itself called a neural network.

In 2007 discussion were held if the clone has the rights of a human or if they are a zombie:

Note that Terasem consciousness software is based on a nanotechnological body:

The common purpose of all of the Terasem Movement Foundation’s (TMF) projects is to investigate the Terasem Hypotheses which state that given: (1) A conscious analog of a person may be created by combining sufficiently detailed data about the person (a “mindfile”) using future consciousness software (“mindware”), and (2) that such a conscious analog can be downloaded into a biological or nanotechnological body to provide life experiences comparable to those of a typically birthed human. We call this event Transferred Consciousness (TC). If even the first part of the two Terasem Hypotheses is shown to be true, the conscious analogs will be independent persons with rights and obligations dependent upon their capabilities.

This is the video on their website where you are introduced to the first Posthuman - is this just fiction? See the link:

You can upload your mind files here:

In 2006 we began testing the first part of the Terasem Hypothesis by creating a way for people to create Mind Files. In collaboration with several research and development professionals around the world we have created www.LifeNaut.com where anyone can create their own mindfile for free and includes the ability to create a photo-based Avatar of yourself that will speak to you and will be able to learn from the conversations that you have with him / her. “Space-cast: The Terasem Movement Foundation through its Lifenaut Project offers the option of choosing to Spacecast, individual “Mindfile” data into deep space at the speed of light. The purpose of Space-casting your personal auto-biographical information or “bemes” is to ensure that some aspect of you can survive any catastrophe that might befall earth. We hypothesize that advanced technology that is capable of recovering the Spacecast signal will also most likely be capable of reconstructing yourself from the information in the Spacecast by future generations or even ET’s. To begin testing the second part of the Terasem Hypothesis in 2010 we began offering the general public an opportunity to participate in the Bio File project which offers free DNA/Gene storage for the one time cost of a bio collection kit ($99.00 USD for domestic US residents). The purpose of the Bio File program is to create a long term storage option for genetic material that may be used one day to generate a new body that can be integrated with a person’s mind file information.

These are the far advanced technologies that have come together to create these human clones:

Neural Implants

The Basics:

The longtime urge to improve the human condition with technology manifests itself today in the prevalence of a variety of technologies both worn and implanted including cell phones, contact lenses, hearing aids, pacemakers, and artificial joints and limbs. Our dependence upon technology extends throughout domains of personal and professional life, and increases in tandem with advancements in the technological fields of medicine and computing. Neural microchip implantations exist at the ambitious forefront of humanity’s increasing dependence on technology. This union of neurons and microchips represents not only a tangible way for those with some form of sensory deprivation to expand their experience of the world; it opens the door for brain-computer interfaces with the potential to uncover the mysteries of the brain and greatly improve brain functioning. Scientists involved with Neural Microchip Implantation seek to make direct connections with certain neurons in the brain using microchips programmed to communicate through the neurons’ language of electronic impulses. The microchips, often composed of silicon and arranged in an array of hundreds of hair-like electrode projections, take up no more space than a baby aspirin. This pursuit necessarily brings together computer scientists, mathematicians, engineers, neurobiologists, and psychologists.

The Procedures:

Neural microchip implants vary in design, function, and complexity. In the case of cochlear implants, up to 24 electrodes bypass damaged or destroyed inner ear hair cells, to send electrical messages to the scala tympani and then on to the brain1. Rather than making sounds louder or more audible like a hearing aid, a cochlear implant picks up sounds with a tiny external microphone that sits behind the ear, translates the sounds into electrical impulses, and then directly communicates with nerves in the inner ear; allowing the individual to hear sounds that they otherwise never would have experienced. Just as hearing can be partially restored with cochlear implants, eyesight can become possible for individuals that undergo retinal microchip surgery to mediate debilitations from retinis pigmentosa2. In this operation, a tiny retina microchip is implanted underneath the retina. The microchip’s thousands of solar cells convert the light passing through the pupil into an electrical signal similar to those produced by healthy retinal photoreceptor cells. The microchip then communicates the electronic signal to the surviving cells that connect the eye to the brain. With the artificial microchip replacing a damaged retinal link, vision is restored. Neural microchips have also been used to record neural impulses for application in patients with paralysis. The company Cyberkinetics, in association with Brown University’s John Donoghue, has developed a microchip that when implanted in the motor cortex of a human patient, can record and relay electronic impulses to a computer for mathematical analysis. This system converts an individual’s intention into computer commands. To accomplish this, the researchers ask a patient to think about performing certain movement tasks. The implant then records the impulses transmitted from the motor neurons and calibrates a computer to perform the precise imagined tasks when it receives the appropriate electronic message from the brain. In the most prominent therapeutic example, Matthew Nagle, a young man with full body paralysis was able to control a mouse on a computer screen, manipulate a stereo, play Tetris, and move a robotic arm just by thinking about the tasks he wished to perform!

The power of nanotechnology originates from the ability to manufacture, observe, and manipulate at a scale of 1-100 nanometers, allowing facility and access to engineering in the molecular world. A nanometer is 10-9 meters or one billionth of a meter. Although today’s nanotechnology (“near-term nanotech”) affects a range of consumer products, the future of nanotechnology1 (“advanced nanotech”) could catalyze major societal changes, provided its potential dangers are sufficiently mitigated. Important nanotechnology possibilities include: nanomachines that travel inside all parts of the human body to record data and repair damage, nanoproducts that detect and destroy pollution particles, and diverse consumer, industrial, and space products of extremely high quality and low expense. There is an enormous amount of interest surrounding nanotech partly because the change seems inevitable. Moore’s law predicts that by the year 2015 technology companies will need to be working at the nanoscale to stay competitive.2 Precisely how this momentous shift to the nanoscale will unfold however, remains controversial and somewhat uncertain. One thing is for sure: the influence of nanotechnology in medicine, robotics, computer processing, and environmental science will prove to be nothing less than revolutionary.

The Procedures:

Researcher Dr. Ralph Merkle provides an solid introduction to the core concepts of nanotechnology at www.zyvex.com/nano/. He explains the potential of advanced nanotech by reminding us that if we rearrange atoms precisely we can turn a piece of coal into a diamond (which has already been done on the nanoscale), or sand atoms and other trace elements into a computer chip. However, current mass manufacturing methods are for the most part analogous to wearing boxing gloves while trying to construct products out of Legos. Nanotechnology allows us to take off the boxing gloves.

In follow-up to her 2017 participation in a class debate with fellow students at Notre Dame demur University, Belmont, California and cadets at West Point. Bina48 was a guest lecturer October 2018 at West Point Military Academy in “person”. Topics included “Just War Theory, Pacifism and Peace”

The Terasem Movement Foundation in collaboration with Professor Dr. William Barry at the Notre Dame damur University of California, enrolled the first “mindfile” A.I. robot known as Bina48 in a college class titled the “Philosophy of Love”. Bina48 will participate in class discussions, assignments and a debate team project.

All you have to do is research what the technocratic transhumanist have already done now for decades. The population and the currently featured science community are so far behind the actual science capabilities - they are living in the proverbial stone ages in terms of knowledge. Of course they would deny and continue to not speak about self assembly nanotechnology, and that silence only empowers the explosion of AI advancement that is directly built on nanotechnology. Humans are being transformed via the vaccines and the technology is so much farther advanced then most can imagine.

This clash of understanding creates the paralysis in most humans that we call intelligent experts and the population that cannot believe, despite evidence, that we are not just moving into technocratic transhumanism, but accelerating into posthumanism. They are experiencing future shock, without knowing it. Their current knowledge bank is already obsolete.

Elon Musk predicts 10 Billion humanoid robots by 2040.

Will biological humans still exist then?

How slow are you in adapting and evolving your knowledge?