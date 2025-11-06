Cognitive Liberty: Mind Control - New Must See Documentary About The Civilian Targeting, Torture and Mind Control Program - A View Into The Future Of The One World Order AI Global Control Matrix
I highly recommend this new documentary, featuring my dear friends, Attorney Ana Toledo and Richard Lighthouse from Targeted Justice as well as many international brave targeted individuals who tell their stories. Please watch and share this everywhere you can.
They are innocent civilians, many who have lost everything and are enduring the most horrendous psychological and physical torture. Many have been whistleblowers. This targeting phenomenon is real, leading many to suicide.
If Targeted Individuals seek help they are labelled as psychotic or delusional. When I was targeted and severely injured and sought help at the hospital, the ER doctor told me that he would do everything in his power that I loose my medical license and would never be allowed to practice medicine again. That was his main goal with almost diabolical satisfaction, not ensuring that my health was taken care of. He proudly stated he had taken 5 COVID19 shots and that I was a danger to society for not having had the bioweapon shot. A little taste of allopathic compassion for your fellow human being, something many targeted individuals experience in the health care system.
Yet how will individuals get help as more and more people are experiencing electronic harassment and directed energy weapon attacks? Who will take care of them, rather then dismiss them as having sudden onset of Schizophrenia without any prior mental health history?
Having experienced directed energy weapon attacks, that were so severe that I could no longer walk without falling into the wall and having severe cognitive difficulties, inability to speak, extreme tinnitus, excruciating electronic induced pain - I can tell you that these people are not mentally ill.
These measures have helped to subside the attacks on me:
Lessons In Cybersecurity And Electromagnetic Radiation Mitigation - Or How We Are Surrounded By Weapons Systems
The civilian targeting program is the training ground for global mind control. This documentary should be watched by every human being on planet earth, because the self assembly nanotechnology and the 5 G Wireless Network Infrastructure for the AI controlled One World Order are all leading to this one goal - complete enslavement of humanity. Verifiable microchips are found in many of these targeted individuals, even though it is not necessary for the torture and mind control to work.
The people who say “self assembly nanotechnology creating microchips in the blood and tissues does not exist” are liars - supporting the global cover up of this looming AI controlled threat and enslavement. Unfortunately for humanity - we have had a lot of such coverup and denial. As we stand on the brink of General Artificial Intelligence being realized in 2026, the visions of Ray Kurzweils “Singularity is Near” and Klaus Schwab’s 4th Industrial Revolution featuring nano and microrobots in human blood and surveillance under the skin proven as undeniable microscopic reality, the walls of denial - for those who are still free thinkers - may start to begin to crumble. Hopefully it is not too late for our species.
Watch this documentary so you understand what technocratic transhumanism has in store for every human being on this planet. Nobody will be able to hide from AI track and trace electronic prison system or the 5G/ 6G/ HAARP/ DEW wireless Mind Control.
Please support Targeted Justice and their efforts, which is a fight for all of humanity.
Please consider a donation to Ana Toledo’s efforts in Washington D.C.
No one in the TI Community works harder than Ana Toledo. She needs donations to last for 6 months or more. She is not getting paid for this - she just needs living expenses in D.C.
We must shut down this illegal CIA program.
You can see my interview with Ana Toledo and Richard Lighthouse here:
As a "targeted individual" myself, I too can confirm all this is real.
That said, as a practicing hermeticist, I too can confirm that this manipulation can be overcome with basic spiritual exercises in self awareness and general spiritual housekeeping.
Even without being advanced enough to necessarily cleanse the body and blood from nanotech, it's influence, once made aware of, can simply be overridden by being aware of your choice to do so.
Hence the quote "you cannot hack an enlightened mind".
They can see your superimposed location and potential choices and realities... but can they see the now moment? Down to the finest nuance and ultimately manipulated your decision in the now moment?
No.
You always have the power of NO in the now moment, no matter how much they manipulate people and events around you with the deliberate intention to spiritually Scar and traumatize you to the point that you are nothing but a wound... even in such moments, in zero point, in the now moment, or has Franz Bardon refers to it: from elemental equilibrium...
You can take your power back and stop being a pawn of mind control.
Therefore, do not fear, instead know yourself, study esotericism and especially Satanism, for if you do not know your enemy, and do not know yourself, and do not know the battlefield, you will lose every fight.
The best website I've found to date give a comprehensive summary on Satanism, it's practices and methods is ascensionglossary.com
Check it out and use the search function and hyperlinks, the website is essentially a huge encyclopedia
Ana, about your findings on nanobots in Zeolite. Was that just one brand, several brands or all brands? I’ve been told to take it with CDS and DMSO as a binder to clear out the toxins they dump into your bloodstream.