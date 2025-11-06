I highly recommend this new documentary, featuring my dear friends, Attorney Ana Toledo and Richard Lighthouse from Targeted Justice as well as many international brave targeted individuals who tell their stories. Please watch and share this everywhere you can.

They are innocent civilians, many who have lost everything and are enduring the most horrendous psychological and physical torture. Many have been whistleblowers. This targeting phenomenon is real, leading many to suicide.

If Targeted Individuals seek help they are labelled as psychotic or delusional. When I was targeted and severely injured and sought help at the hospital, the ER doctor told me that he would do everything in his power that I loose my medical license and would never be allowed to practice medicine again. That was his main goal with almost diabolical satisfaction, not ensuring that my health was taken care of. He proudly stated he had taken 5 COVID19 shots and that I was a danger to society for not having had the bioweapon shot. A little taste of allopathic compassion for your fellow human being, something many targeted individuals experience in the health care system.

Yet how will individuals get help as more and more people are experiencing electronic harassment and directed energy weapon attacks? Who will take care of them, rather then dismiss them as having sudden onset of Schizophrenia without any prior mental health history?

Having experienced directed energy weapon attacks, that were so severe that I could no longer walk without falling into the wall and having severe cognitive difficulties, inability to speak, extreme tinnitus, excruciating electronic induced pain - I can tell you that these people are not mentally ill.

These measures have helped to subside the attacks on me:

Lessons In Cybersecurity And Electromagnetic Radiation Mitigation - Or How We Are Surrounded By Weapons Systems

The civilian targeting program is the training ground for global mind control. This documentary should be watched by every human being on planet earth, because the self assembly nanotechnology and the 5 G Wireless Network Infrastructure for the AI controlled One World Order are all leading to this one goal - complete enslavement of humanity. Verifiable microchips are found in many of these targeted individuals, even though it is not necessary for the torture and mind control to work.

The people who say “self assembly nanotechnology creating microchips in the blood and tissues does not exist” are liars - supporting the global cover up of this looming AI controlled threat and enslavement. Unfortunately for humanity - we have had a lot of such coverup and denial. As we stand on the brink of General Artificial Intelligence being realized in 2026, the visions of Ray Kurzweils “Singularity is Near” and Klaus Schwab’s 4th Industrial Revolution featuring nano and microrobots in human blood and surveillance under the skin proven as undeniable microscopic reality, the walls of denial - for those who are still free thinkers - may start to begin to crumble. Hopefully it is not too late for our species.

Watch this documentary so you understand what technocratic transhumanism has in store for every human being on this planet. Nobody will be able to hide from AI track and trace electronic prison system or the 5G/ 6G/ HAARP/ DEW wireless Mind Control.

Please support Targeted Justice and their efforts, which is a fight for all of humanity.

Please consider a donation to Ana Toledo’s efforts in Washington D.C.

No one in the TI Community works harder than Ana Toledo. She needs donations to last for 6 months or more. She is not getting paid for this - she just needs living expenses in D.C.

We must shut down this illegal CIA program.

www.GiveSendGo.com/Toledo

You can see my interview with Ana Toledo and Richard Lighthouse here: