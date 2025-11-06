Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Magus Incognito's avatar
Magus Incognito
7d

As a "targeted individual" myself, I too can confirm all this is real.

That said, as a practicing hermeticist, I too can confirm that this manipulation can be overcome with basic spiritual exercises in self awareness and general spiritual housekeeping.

Even without being advanced enough to necessarily cleanse the body and blood from nanotech, it's influence, once made aware of, can simply be overridden by being aware of your choice to do so.

Hence the quote "you cannot hack an enlightened mind".

They can see your superimposed location and potential choices and realities... but can they see the now moment? Down to the finest nuance and ultimately manipulated your decision in the now moment?

No.

You always have the power of NO in the now moment, no matter how much they manipulate people and events around you with the deliberate intention to spiritually Scar and traumatize you to the point that you are nothing but a wound... even in such moments, in zero point, in the now moment, or has Franz Bardon refers to it: from elemental equilibrium...

You can take your power back and stop being a pawn of mind control.

Therefore, do not fear, instead know yourself, study esotericism and especially Satanism, for if you do not know your enemy, and do not know yourself, and do not know the battlefield, you will lose every fight.

The best website I've found to date give a comprehensive summary on Satanism, it's practices and methods is ascensionglossary.com

Check it out and use the search function and hyperlinks, the website is essentially a huge encyclopedia

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
Cari Jane's avatar
Cari Jane
7d

Ana, about your findings on nanobots in Zeolite. Was that just one brand, several brands or all brands? I’ve been told to take it with CDS and DMSO as a binder to clear out the toxins they dump into your bloodstream.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
55 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture