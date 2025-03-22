Dear Subscribers,

this past couple of weeks have been life changing for me and it has greatly inspired me to change the course of my life and reevaluate what I am doing with the gift of my life. I participated in the Life line Retreat through the Monroe Institute. You can learn about this program in the linked videos. Here is the description:

Journey of the Lost - Part1 A group of dedicated people gather on top of a rural Virginia mountain in an attempt to rescue deceased spirits across the country. Sometimes called the real "ghost-busters," the Monroe Institute's Lifeliners seek out souls who have not yet crossed over and try to help them do so.

Through my training at Ramtha’s School of Enlightenment, where I continue to study now for almost 20 years, I have a vast foundation of knowledge and experience. The Monroe Sound Science technology has been very helpful to deepen my own exploration and allowed me to perceive and experience realms of human belief and observe what happens after we die in a more comprehensive way then I have seen in my own near death experiences.

I have participated in soul retrievals and validated one case in which a climber had died at an expedition. I was given a name and told what had happened. After the soul retrieval, I looked up the information and found the story of the mountain climbing expedition in 1960. The name and the circumstances were a match. That experience was a huge eye opener for me.

Having seen for myself many different belief territories of where we go after death based on what we believe is the most sobering, shocking and enlightening experience I have ever had.

I saw planes of existence where those who believe in technology live for eons in self constructed worlds using technology, so much so their faces morph into screens. Religions have their belief territories as I have described before, with millions and millions of people laying their believing themselves dead in Christ. People in wars are still living the war scenes over and over again. People who hate, are jealous or envious if they do not go on, relive that reality for eons. Those who take drugs, mind altering substances and are addicted to perversion, sex, drugs, alcohol, will live those realities close to this realm. There is no greater hell then an addicted mind that despises its own life and has complete collapse in consciousness.

The most enlightening experience was that people believe themselves so much into a reality they cannot perceive any other help or solution. They are stuck, outside of their body believing vehemently what they are believing and staying there for hundreds of years, many not even aware that they have passed on and no longer possess a physical body. They have to come to the point of asking “ is there more? “ And then the help comes.

Talking to “the dead” - people who are absolutely alive, just as described in near death experiences but no longer have a body - made me appreciate the gift of my life. It is time for me to retire my activism, and explore much different vistas of life. If my daily reality is being at a computer writing substacks and researching - that is not opting out of the Artificial Intelligence merging with technology. It’s the same thing that I realized about getting rid of my cell phone, you cannot complain that the smart phone is a programming weapon and continue to carry it around letting it influence you.

I am retiring from my public work - and will go back putting my mind on my beautiful anti aging clinic that is all about life giving treatments and interaction with real humans. I tell you from seeing the other side those interactions of love, caring, giving is what this life is all about. I now have fabulous new tools of healing that I look forward to immerse myself, in the here and in the there.

We have to enjoy our human lives as much as we can, for the 10 billion humanoid robots that Elon Musk foresees replacing human jobs will take away quite soon our God given right to live our genius through our work.

I will leave the substack here, there are almost 1000 articles I wrote, hence a library of knowledge of telling you what we are seeing realized now through technocratic transhumanism at rapid speed. People can also find more information on my website dranamihalcea.com and my office website AM Medical. You can find my books here.

If you learned anything from my journey, I hope it is to listen to your own voice and live your own life, regardless of the opinions of others. They will not die for you and the emotions that you leave unfinished and suppressed will continue to plague you when you pass this plane. This body is a magnificent vehicle of a divine being. Do what you can to educate yourself as to the nature of who you are and wake up.

Only you can change your mind. Every realization matters here and there.

Change is divine.

💙

Dr. Ana

