Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

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Joe Harris's avatar
Joe Harris
Feb 25

My wife died from the shot I am sure, In Canada they would not do the operation a lumpectomy if she did not take the shot. She did not die from Cancer. a few month later. Caught covid and had trouble. Was generally very healthy until then. Had a heart attack, stroke combo. Called for a autopsy, got everything but the blood work which they would not supply.

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Margaret Leggett's avatar
Margaret Leggett
Feb 25

I live in Australia, here NO PART of this PLANDEMIC has been addressed, both major parties who instigated the blackest days of our history, with ongoing health and financial problems still affecting so many! Up to date vaccination is still required for our Military and some Education facilities, these puppets of the UN plus the WHO, expect us to just forgive and forget! I do not think so, and now they want to punish the only party that stood up to all the atrocities that were afflicted upon us. taking away all of our human rights! I lost three Brother in laws, turbo Cancer, some very dear friends, but the loss of my twelve year old Grandson had a devastating impact on my whole family ! Death unknown on his Death certificate the Coroner said his heart just stopped, WHY, a perfectly healthy child! I also know of two other children exactly the same time, early June 2021 at the height of the rollout of the BIO WEAPON, the only conclusion I can come to is the deaths were from shedding, this has never been addressed ! I wish Trump would expose our current Prime Minister for what he is, A DICTATOR ! Sadly we have two more years before the next Federal Election, God help us! This PM has turned his back on we Australians , flooded our country with Immigrants who wish us harm, will never assimilate, just here to take over our country, there is not one aspect of our lives that is not under attack!

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