Epstein collected many scientists involved in synthetic biology, a prominent interest in the Technocratic Transhumanist Agenda. Craig Venter was present at Epstein sponsored events - and Lawrence Krauss from ASU was handsomely paid for organizing connections with different scientists. Harvard and MIT synthetic biology programs were also generously funded by Epstein.

Synthetic biology is the realm of fusing biology with machines and digitizing all life on earth. Gates and Musk named below.

The reason these files are important is because most people have been incredulous about the self assembly nanotechnology and technocratic Transhumanism. It is important to read for yourself what these people plan for the future of humanity and for how long this work has been going on.

Morgellons is artificial life, synthetic biology. What we see in human blood today from the COVID shots is artificial life. This work was steered and funded by the MOSSAD and CIA pedophile satanic Asset Epstein.

John Craig Venter is an American scientist. He is known for leading one of the first draft sequences of the human genome and led the first team to transfect a cell with a synthetic chromosome. Venter founded Celera Genomics, the Institute for Genomic Research and the J. Craig Venter Institute. He was the co-founder of Human Longevity Inc. and Synthetic Genomics. He was listed on Time magazine's 2007 and 2008 Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world

NEW YORK — Life is a DNA software system, genome scientist Craig Venter told a packed auditorium here at the American Museum of Natural History Monday night (Oct. 21). In his talk, Venter offered a longsighted view of the creation and digitization of synthetic life. Creating synthetic life is just a crowning achievement of Venter’s career and the evolution of the field of biology. In 2000, Venter led of one of the two teams that sequenced the human genome, the blueprint for life. Then in 2010, his team transplanted man-made DNA into a bacterial cell to create the first synthetic organism.

To create a synthetic cell, Venter said, he and his colleagues had to find a way to write the DNA software and boot it up. And this technology opened up a host of practical applications, he explains in his new book “Life at the Speed of Light” (Viking Adult, 2013), in which Venter tells the story of these milestones and speculates on the future of biology in the digital age. [Unraveling the Human Genome: 6 Molecular Milestones]

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00765274.pdf

Bill Gates Advisor Boris Nikolic also was interested in synthetic biology:

Leon Black, investigated for sexual abuse was a major donor to Harvard/ MIT programs.

Epstein files show prosecutors investigated Leon Black sexual abuse allegations — but he wasn’t charged

The money was directed towards the synthetic biology research of George Church - who also founded many bio tech companies:

George McDonald Church is an American geneticist, molecular engineer, chemist, serial entrepreneur, and pioneer in personal genomics and synthetic biology. He is the Robert Winthrop Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School, Professor of Health Sciences and Technology at Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a founding member of the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University. Through his Harvard laboratory, Church has co-founded around 50 biotechnology companies

I have previously discussed encryption methods in hydrogel to imprint biological systems with artificial memories - Epstein was very interested in that since 2010:

“Hydrogel Platform Enables Versatile Data Encryption And Decryption” - The Next Programmable Human Machine Interface Is “Smarter” Than You Think

Craig Venter - huge figure in synthetic biology and artificial life was of great interest to Epstein:

Eventually they got Venter for their events together with Ariel Anbar, again from ASU:

Ariel Anbar is an isotope geochemist and President's Professor at Arizona State University. He has published over 180 refereed papers on topics ranging from the origins of Earth's atmosphere to detecting life on other worlds to diagnosing human disease

To be continued….