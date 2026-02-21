Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

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Mike Hoehn's avatar
Mike Hoehn
Feb 21

Thank you so much for this dr Mihalchea. You are very good at keeping us updated on what really matters. Honestly, I don't know how you do it please keep it up.

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
Feb 22

And the walls of the establishment keep crumbling...

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