Curing The Incurable - Conversation With Dr Thomas Levy, MD, JD. Truth, Science And Spirit Episode 2
You can watch the interview here or on clouthub:
Dr Ana Mihalcea interviews world renown Cardiologist and attorney Dr Thomas Levy. We discuss treatment approaches and the power of Vitamin C, Methylene Blue, and other antioxidants as solutions to neutralize toxins of all kinds and the oxidative stress they cause. Do not miss …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.