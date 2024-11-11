Image: Mesogen microchips with microwires. Magnification 400x.

In this post I wanted to remind people that shedding and environmental exposure of self assembly nanotechnology is a reality. A patient came in to get their blood checked after spending time with COVID19 vaccinated individuals. Substack only allows so many images but in 1 drop all of this was present. People do not notice much until they get hit with a major diagnosis like turbo cancer, heart attacks or strokes. I still recommend people look at their blood and take precautions. I remain highly concerned about the EMF/5G/ AI/ HAARP grid that is transforming humanity without their knowing.

In these articles you can see that this is technology - as correlated with the self assembly seen in the COVID19 bioweapons.

Image: Polymer filament and micellar construction site. Magnification 400x.

Image: High level of fibrin, indicating acidity and distress. Magnification 400x.

Image: Multiple micellar construction sites building mesogens. Magnification 400x.

Image: Mesogen microchip. Magnification 400x.

Image: Mesogen microchip with microrobots, polymers and microwires. Magnification 2000x.

Image: Another Mesogen microchip in construction. Magnification 400x.

Image: Microwires and mesogen. Magnification 400x.

Image: Mesogen with multicolored microrobots. Magnification 400x.

Image: Mesogen and polymers with multicolored microrobots. Magnification 400x.

Image: Mesogens and surrounding blood in oxidative stress. Magnification 400x.

Image: Micellar construction sites building polymer and surrounding blood in oxidative stress. Magnification 400x.

Image: Micellar construction sites building polymer and surrounding blood in oxidative stress. Magnification 100x.

Image: Mesogen and polymers with multicolored microrobots. Magnification 400x.

Summary:

The amount of self assembly nanotechnology seen in the blood is significant. I recommend people continue detoxification strategies, EMF shielding and antioxidant therapy to help regenerate electrical voltage in red blood cells.

In Volume 2 of TransHuman you can find extensive documentation on treatment protocols, Light Medicine explains the principles of how to look at molecules for their electron donor capacity and light spectra emissions, hence regenerating the biophysical organism.

