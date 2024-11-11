Darkfield Live Blood Analysis COVID19 Unvaccinated Individual - How Many Microchips, Nano/Microwires Can You Find In One Drop Of Blood? A LOT.
Image: Mesogen microchips with microwires. Magnification 400x.
In this post I wanted to remind people that shedding and environmental exposure of self assembly nanotechnology is a reality. A patient came in to get their blood checked after spending time with COVID19 vaccinated individuals. Substack only allows so many images but in 1 drop all of this was present. People do not notice much until they get hit with a major diagnosis like turbo cancer, heart attacks or strokes. I still recommend people look at their blood and take precautions. I remain highly concerned about the EMF/5G/ AI/ HAARP grid that is transforming humanity without their knowing.
In these articles you can see that this is technology - as correlated with the self assembly seen in the COVID19 bioweapons.
Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 Solution Builds Mesogen Microchips When Left At Room Temperature. Exactly What We See In COVID Unvaccinated Blood From Shedding. Two Week Follow Up
Darkfield Live Blood Microscopy Of A Discoid Mesogen Self Assembly Nanotechnology Device In C19 Unvaccinated Blood
Are Programmable Nanotechnology Biosensing Mesogen "Computer Chip" Devices Being Self Assembled In C19 Uninjected Blood ? How Dangerous Is Self Spreading Nanotechnology?
Image: Polymer filament and micellar construction site. Magnification 400x.
Image: High level of fibrin, indicating acidity and distress. Magnification 400x.
Image: Multiple micellar construction sites building mesogens. Magnification 400x.
Image: Mesogen microchip. Magnification 400x.
Image: Mesogen microchip with microrobots, polymers and microwires. Magnification 2000x.
Image: Another Mesogen microchip in construction. Magnification 400x.
Image: Microwires and mesogen. Magnification 400x.
Image: Mesogen with multicolored microrobots. Magnification 400x.
Image: Mesogen and polymers with multicolored microrobots. Magnification 400x.
Image: Mesogens and surrounding blood in oxidative stress. Magnification 400x.
Image: Micellar construction sites building polymer and surrounding blood in oxidative stress. Magnification 400x.
Image: Micellar construction sites building polymer and surrounding blood in oxidative stress. Magnification 100x.
Image: Mesogen and polymers with multicolored microrobots. Magnification 400x.
Summary:
The amount of self assembly nanotechnology seen in the blood is significant. I recommend people continue detoxification strategies, EMF shielding and antioxidant therapy to help regenerate electrical voltage in red blood cells.
In Volume 2 of TransHuman you can find extensive documentation on treatment protocols, Light Medicine explains the principles of how to look at molecules for their electron donor capacity and light spectra emissions, hence regenerating the biophysical organism.
Yes I know about this myself as I have been targeted and had to move out on very short notice and go far away to a long time friend's but discovered she took the jab. So I try as much as possible to get her to at least stop using WiFi but getting nowhere with it. Presently I'm trying to rest from that ordeal AND at the same time start looking for another place to move to while staying positive as much as possible.
Amazing and creepy at the same time, that so much nanotech can be found in one drop of blood from an unjabbed individual! Can't thank Dr Ana anough for continuing this good fight.
And just for the record, I did order her three books, and am waiting for Volume 2 of the TransHuman set, as it was out-of-stock every time I checked. But so far, I have to say that just seeing the color pics in Volume 1 makes it worth its weight in gold. Am still reading her Light Medicine which is also blowing my mind. So much to learn, so little time!