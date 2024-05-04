Image: C19 unvaccinated blood pink and bluish green polymer filament AM Medical

In this article, I am reviewing the scientific literature on the effects of dyes in polymer versatility. Why do we see blue, pink, white filaments?

Morgellons, the common name for infection with advanced nano materials, has caused many thousands of people around the world to expel different color polymer filaments, that are artificial life, conscious self assembly nanotechnology and synthetic biology. We now find the same in the post Covid 19 bio-weapon roll out, just in much higher rates than ever seen before. All images shown in this articles were taken by me at my clinic.

Image: C19 unvaccinated blood violet reddish polymer filament AM Medical

Polymers and Dyes: Developments and Applications

Triphenylmethane dyes owe their importance to their cheapness and brilliance of color with typical shades of red, violet, blue, and green [10]. The major application of these stains is their use in the textile industry for dyeing nylon, wool, silk, cotton

Remember that polyamides, which were not only mentioned as stealth nanoparticles in the Moderna patent, but was also the chemical signatures found by Clifford Carnicom and I in the human blood and in the rubbery clots - are the chemical group of nylon, wool, silk.

Azo dyes are numerically the most important class of dyes since more than 50% of all dyes listed in the Color Index are azo dyes. Covering all shades of color, azo dyes are used for dyeing textiles, paper, leather, rubber or even foodstuffs. Some examples of indicators, drugs, and histological staining agents are known as well. …Regarding the spatial arrangement of the azo group, two configurations—cis and trans—are possible, with trans being the more stable one [14]. The UV-induced conversion to the cis-configuration is a well-investigated phenomenon that allows these compounds to be used for optical storage [15,16,17].

What is optical storage? Polymers can be made to have bifringence properties which is used in liquid crystals and photovoltaics. Nanocrystals can be used to control these properties, which is what we appear to be seeing in the polymer filaments that are loaded with what I call nanobots that become during the self assembly process part of the polymer filaments:

Compensation and control of the birefringence of polymers for photonics

We demonstrated that a method based on the analysis of both orientational birefringence (intrinsic birefringence) and photoelastic birefringence (photoelastic coefficient) is effective for designing polymers that are processed in a molten state and used in a glassy state. The designed polymer exhibits no birefringence for any orientation of the polymer main chains or under elastic deformation. Birefringence is close to zero even in injection-molded plates of the polymer. We have also shown that it is possible to compensate and control birefringence of polymers using inorganic nanocrystals, and we have obtained valuable information on the optimal size of nanocrystals for compensation and control of birefringence.

Image: C19 unvaccinated blood - pink polymer with many visible nanobots/ crystals AM Medical

Another valuable class of dyes is represented by perylenes, belonging to the group of oligo(peri)naphthalene (rylene) chromophores. Due to their excellent physical and chemical properties, these compounds are widely used as laser markers, sensitizers in photovoltaic devices, and fluorescent labels.

For instance, polymers formed via electrostatic self-assembly were described [42]. Fiber-like polymeric materials were formed from the combination of a positively charged perylenediimide derivative and a negatively charged copper-phthalocyanide derivative. Helical stacking of both compounds leads to the polymeric structures, which are stabilized through a combination of charge transfer interactions and Coulomb coupling. Another system that also involves electrostatic interactions consists of poly(acrylic acid-co-acylamide) hydrogels and the cationic dye methyl violet [43]. Different molar ratios of both monomers were employed and hydrogel synthesis occurred via gamma-irradiation. Aqueous dye solutions were added and dye diffusion into the hydrogels was studied. A distinct correlation between dye uptake and pH value was found, since the protonation of methyl violet and acrylic acid are strongly pH dependent. The impregnation of poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA) with the azo dyes Disperse Red 1 and Disperse Orange 25 solved in supercritical carbon dioxide was investigated in 2003

Remember polymetaacrylate was mentioned in the Moderna patent. Its a fancy name for superglue:

Here is where it gets interesting. Remember that Clifford and I found polyvinyl alcohol signatures and polyenes, meaning polyethylene. If you read below the dyes in these polymers regulate the self assembly based on temperature and in other part of the article pH. Polymers alone already have a sensitivity of self assembly to temperature, however the dyes appear to enhance this. This explains why the clot formation is acclerated when the blood cools down.

A different kind of thermochromic behavior can be referred to the temperature-dependent assembly and disassembly of dye aggregates. In this specific case, the emission characteristics of dye molecules in the aggregated state differ from those in solution. For instance, this was demonstrated for the dispersion of perylene derivatives into poly(vinyl alcohol) (PVA) matrices. By inclusion of N,N'-bis-(2-(1-piperazino)ethyl)-3,4,9,10-perylenetetracarboxylic acid diimide dichloride (PZPER) in PVAs, the temperature dependent formation of dye aggregates causing shifts in emission/absorption spectra was observed. The polarity of the surrounding media was shown to influence the aggregation behavior as well, as shown for PZPER embedded into more hydrophobic poly(ethylene-co-vinyl alcohol) copolymers

Image: C19 uninjected blood, bluish filament with construction sites and transformation of the blood to rubbery material via energy harvesting AM Medical

Self assembly can be modified via dye inclusion as it makes the polymer more sensitive to temperature, polarity and mechanical stimulation - polymer described is polyethylene - known to be in the lipid nanoparticles of the C19 bioweapons.

Aside from temperature and polarity changes, mechanical stimuli can affect the aggregate formation as well. The so-called mechanochromic polymers represent a highly important class of dye containing polymers that can be obtained through the non-covalent inclusion of dye molecules. Several examples can be found in which apolar matrices such as poly(ethylene) are employed.

Image: C19 unvaccinated blood blue filament and construction sites AM Medical

The dyes can be used for RADICAL SELF ASSEMBLY or polimerization.

Several examples of azo dyes being converted into radically polymerizable compounds are known. An interesting example is acrylated azo dyes for materials applied in non-linear optics [52].

Non linear optics is related to high intensity light of lasers and their electrical fields. This is complex optical physics dealing with harmonics generation in the vacuum - when you create harmonics of light frequencies you can optogenetically manipulate the organism or humans. What are they used for? Optical and chemical biosensing.

Since the late 1990s, chromogenic (e.g., mechanochromic, photochromic, and thermochromic) materials represent a quite new field of dye-containing polymers. The advantage of those materials is their combination of the viscoelastic properties of thermoplastic polymers and the optical response to changes in temperature, visible light or mechanic deformation of the dye attached to the polymer.

UV Blue and Violet Dyes are popular with biotech companies like Thermo Fisher:

Brilliant Ultra Violet™ and Brilliant Violet™ Polymer Dyes

Thermo Fisher and Pfizer have many different partnerships including for gene sequencing technology.

Thermo Fisher Scientific & Pfizer Partner to Expand Localized Access to Next Generation Sequencing-Based Testing for Cancer Patients in International Markets

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O), opens new tab has entered into a long-term agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO.N), opens new tab for the manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine and other experimental medicines based on mRNA technology, the companies said on Wednesday.

This is not new technology:

Brilliant violet fluorophores: A new class of ultrabright fluorescent compounds for immunofluorescence experiments

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded in 2000 for the discovery of conductive organic polymers, which have subsequently been adapted for applications in ultrasensitive biological detection. Here, we report the first use of this new class of fluorescent probes in a diverse range of cytometric and imaging applications. We demonstrate that these “Brilliant Violet” reporters are dramatically brighter than other UV-violet excitable dyes, and are of similar utility to phycoerythrin (PE) and allophycocyanin (APC)

Summary:

The dyes in the filaments we see in the blood have photooptical, biosensing function, as well as control of self assembly. Other functions include payload delivery, be that gene delivery or optogenetic manipulation of cells. Business parters of C19 bioweapon manufacturers are producing polymer dyes in the respective colors seen in human blood.