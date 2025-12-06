Intelligence Science Board Task Force Report OI1 The State of Science and Technology Analysis in the Intelligence Community

In this declassified CIA document from 2004 the US Intelligence Methodology of recruiting leading edge civilian scientists is outlined. Specific areas of interest include nanotechnology and biotechnology. The possible use of weapons of mass destruction manufactured by “benign” pharmaceutical companies is discussed, as well as the interest in “cybernetics (e.g., mind control, enhanced performance, brain machine interfaces), and ethnic weapons (RNAi, gene therapy vectors, etc.)”. Additionally the interest in diseases “(e.g., ways to determine if an epidemic of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) was started deliberately)” is noted.

It reads a bit like predictive programming, given that the document is from 2004. The use of Scientists for Intelligence purposes and espionage is not a new concept. For example, if you have read the book: “Gideon’s Spies - The Secret History of the Mossad”, you understand that every Jewish Individual in high technological and scientific positions in the United States has been screened for possible conversion to espionage - according to Author Gordon Thomas.

Given the revelations of Jeffrey Epstein’s connections to the former Israeli Prime Minister and many prominent scientists and technocrats, the overarching agenda of technocratic transhumanism and the intelligence agencies involved in the global surveillance matrix are getting revealed on deeper levels and prominent names revealed with Epstein ties.

MIT graduate Ray Kurzweil, Google Engineer and prophetic Author of “The Singularity is near”, believer in Transhumansm and Posthumanism - the time when all biology is phased out of human evolution and the only thing left are robots; and people who had their mind files uploaded and hence have supposedly achieved immortality in the AI matrix. Kurzweil also wanted to bring his deceased father back to life, summoning the dead, usually seen as a satanic practice, is a commonly entertained idea of Trans and Post humanists who work on “whole body prostetics” - aka cloning - cryogenics for the purpose of reviving the dead after freezing them, and brain computer interface to merge with AI.

His mentor, MIT professor and “father of AI” Marvin Minsky, was accused to have sex with underage girls trafficked by Epstein.

Epstein funded programs and research at MIT and Harvard.

What kind of researcher did sex offender Jeffrey Epstein like to fund? He told Science before he died

The researchers Epstein chose to support, it was becoming clear, fit the old stereotype of scientists whose brilliance makes them social outcasts. “The MIT [Massachusetts Institute of Technology] Media Lab is a good example,” he said. (The Cambridge-based university has launched an independent investigation into what its president called the “deeply disturbing” relationship between Epstein and the lab, whose director, Joi Ito, resigned following media reports that Epstein had invested in his private companies as well as donating to the lab.)

Of note, another MIT graduate is current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Epstein is considered to have had significant impact on the ideology of Silicon Valley:

How Epstein Channelled Race Science and ‘Climate Culling’ Into Silicon Valley’s AI Elite

Joscha Bach, whose work on cognitive architectures and machine consciousness has shaped advanced AI research and influenced figures such as Elon Musk, appears in the documents engaging Epstein in sweeping discussions about race, hierarchy, genetic engineering and the supposed ‘utility’ of mass death, including under conditions of climate stress. Meanwhile, another philosopher whose ideas underpin much of modern longtermism and whose work helped shape Silicon Valley’s early thinking on artificial general intelligence, Nick Bostrom, moved through the same intellectual and institutional ecosystem. His published arguments on eugenics, selective population strategies and existential “optimisation” reveal a parallel strand of thinking within that milieu, financed and legitimised by many of the same networks. Both men were also financed by Epstein.

Epstein was involved with the founders of Artificial Intelligence decades ago.

Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Forgotten AI Summit

Long before ChatGPT, a group of AI luminaries gathered on an island to discuss the future of artificial intelligence. Their funder ultimately cast a shadow on all who attended. In 2002, artificial intelligence was still in winter. Despite decades of effort, dreams of bestowing computers with humanlike cognition and real-world understanding had not materialized. To look for a way forward, a small group of scientists gathered for “The St. Thomas Common Sense Symposium.” AI pioneer Marvin Minsky was the central presence, along with his protégé Pushpinder Singh.

Transhumanist Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and Founders Fund, and first outside investor in Facebook is also named in Epstein emails - specifically for the purpose of introducing Thiel to the former Israeli Prime Minister.

Inside the extended courtship linking Jeffrey Epstein, Peter Thiel, and Israeli officials

The cache, which includes correspondence between Barak, Prosor, former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and other senior Israeli figures, offers a rare peek behind the curtain of defense-tech diplomacy — a revolving door of sorts in which national security officials, venture capitalists, and other geopolitical titans work to influence one another. It also shows how Silicon Valley and Israel’s political establishment have been intertwined for far longer and more intimately than many realize.

“I have peter thiel on the 19th in ny, if you like,” the disgraced financier, who was facing (opens in new tab) renewed allegations that he sexually abused minors, emailed former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak in April 2014. Barak was intrigued. “Peter Thiell could be very interesting,” he wrote back, misspelling the name of the famed venture capitalist and cofounder of Palantir. The same year, Ron Prosor, then Israel’s U.N. ambassador, emailed Thiel at least six times in an effort to get face time with the tech titan — and a job, apparently angling for a lucrative adviser position at the secretive data analytics company Thiel cofounded. “Lets [sic] have lunch away from the office,” Prosor emailed Thiel in May 2014. “So we can have some quality time together without interruption.” Leaked emails from Israeli officials — obtained by the Iran-linked hacking group Handala, uploaded by the nonprofit Distributed Denial of Secrets, and reviewed by The Standard — show that years before Palantir’s rise, Israeli officials were jockeying for Thiel’s attention and access to his company.

Jeffrey Epstein was reported to be an Intelligence Asset and had clearly a significant influence on the technocratic transhumanist agenda, collecting scientists on the top level of Artificial Intelligence, surveillance technologies, genetic engineering and other fields like gravity and space.

Epstein funded an event of 21 top gravitational scientists in 2006

A group of cosmologists, experimentalists, theorists, and particle physicists. Stephen Hawking came. We had three Nobel laureates: Gerard ‘t Hooft, David Gross, Frank Wilczek; well-known cosmologists and physicists such as Jim Peebles at Princeton, Alan Guth at MIT, Kip Thorne at Caltech, Lisa Randall at Harvard; experimentalists, such as Barry Barish of LIGO, the gravitational wave observatory; we had observational cosmologists, people looking at the cosmic microwave background; we had Maria Spiropulu from CERN, who’s working on the Large Hadron Collider.

We also know that China’s thousands Talents program has had very specific interest in US scientific knowledge, specifically in the areas of nanotechnology, synthetic biology, robots, AI, quantum computing and many other technologies.

The most prominent Harvard professor working in the field of nanoelectronics, Charles Lieber, convicted in the US for working with the Chinese thousand talents program, now is working at Tsingua University in China, funded by the Chinese Ministry of Education. Is it just a coincidence, that both MIT and Harvard have collaborative programs with that same university?

The MIT Schwarzman Scholars program at Tsiunga University had some very prominent international advisors including for example former Secretary of State Colin Powell - who also appeared in Ray Kurzweil’s documentary “Transcendent Man” , discussing the fact that nanorobots will be swimming in humanities blood.

It is also interesting that Henry Kissinger was on that same board, who has been reported to have been discussing the depopulation agenda with the Club of Rome.

Why are such prominent figures like the former Prime Minister of Canada, the former Prime Minister of Britain, the former US Secretary of State on this Schwarzman Scholar board? And why did Jeffrey Epstein fund so much research at MIT?

How dangerous is it to humanity when the top scientists working on the very technologies that want to enslave humanity in a “Matrix” style via global intelligence surveillance systems, nanotechnology and AI Quantum computing are potentially blackmailed by foreign intelligence operatives? How exactly did the advanced surveillance nanotechnology and undeclared metals used for semiconductor nanotechnology make its way into the COVID 19 injections as the cornerstone for the 4th industrial Revolution? How easy is it for any foreign government that has agents like Jeffrey Epstein collecting blackmailing evidence on politicians, technocrats, scientists or even simply creating and funding a global deep state technocratic satanic network? How intricate and complex is this web of corruption and blackmail and how exactly does the COVID19 bioweapon nanotechnology fit into the trasnhumanist goal to have microrobots swimming in human blood?

Why are former Mossad, CIA, FBI, US Military, MI5 high ranking officials investing in vaccine microtechnology as a lucrative weapons system? How come all of these intelligence people of foreign countries are collaborating? Does that pose any threats to national interests and security?

AWZ Capital - Intelligence CIA/FBI/Former Military, MI5, Mossad Next-Generation, Artificial Intelligence-Powered Technologies Investment In FDA Approved NanoPass Vaccine & Drug Delivery

Could it be that all of these technologies, AI, Quantum Computing, nanotechnology, synthetic biology, genetic engineering, blockchain etc are all used for one single purpose: to accomplish the complete enslavement of all humanity in an AI controlled Technocratic Monarchy governed by global banking elites who use the intelligence agencies as their weapons system to recruit the most brilliant scientists of this world? And are the same technocrats advising our military and intelligence on technological advances part of the international intelligence Satanic One World Order?

I think these are worthy questions to ask for every human being on this planet, considering that the future of the human species is at stake.

Here is what our CIA’s strategies for the intelligence recruitment of scientist was as of 2004 - I highlighted some key passages:

In the years following the end of the cold war the threat from a single bad actor (the Soviet Union) has been replaced by a threat to national security from an ever-increasing number of state and nonstate actors, many with current or near-current access to weapons of mass destruction (WMD) — or perhaps weapons of mass hysteria (WMH). Technology has become the engine for global change, with the most important drivers (information technology (IT), biotechnology, nanotechnology, advanced materials, etc.) being pursued by global commercial enterprises. This raises new concerns about advanced technology in the service of foreign intelligence and terrorism in non-weapon ways (communications, covert influence, collection, dissemination, etc.). Much of the information about technology development and potential applications is reported in the open press, further complicating the S&T(I) analysts’ mission, even while the actual number of S&T(I) analysts has decreased significantly in the last decade.

The IC’s S&T(I) capability is not what it could be and not what the nation needs. This is particularly true in areas where rapidly changing, commercially driven, emerging technologies intersect intelligence interests, including those directly and indirectly related to WMD. Strengthening the intelligence analyst’s ability to fully appreciate the impact of emerging technologies is critical if we are to limit the probability of future technological surprise and increase our margin of warning. One way— and there are many— to achieve this is to borrow techniques already used successfully within the Department of Defense (DoD) and sporadically within the IC to rotate non-government experts such as scientists and engineers into government service for periods of approximately two years (perhaps more in some cases).

Leading-edge scientists from commercial and government laboratories can be located, recruited, cleared, and assigned to various offices and elements within the IC. They can “live” with the IC S&T analysts, sharing their profound knowledge of the technology in question and in turn becoming familiar with intelligence needs. Through their knowledge of the outside community they can empower IC analysts to make more effective use of existing IC - outreach programs: to become smarter buyers for external participation by identifying the most valuable conferences, lectures, or research studies and papers in a given field and grasp the implications of current foreign technological developments more quickly. The scientists would then return to their outside jobs, clearances intact, and remain available sources of interaction with the IC S&T analysts and the external, commercially driven S&T

The pervasiveness and commercial dominance of technology also mean that many capabilities can be easily acquired through legitimate channels (e. g., commercial or academic), a factor that greatly complicates S&T(I) analysis. For example, equipment for the production of biological weapon agents has legitimate dual uses for commercial pharmaceutical production. The differences (if any) tend to be minor and require the trained eye (and the expertise to drive a well-tuned intelligence collection strategy). However, even if some meaningful intelligence has been collected, a very high level of technical analytical expertise may be required in order to properly appreciate clues that could distinguish biological warfare (BW) weapons development from a benign pharmaceutical industry.

The Office of Transnational Issues and the Strategic Assessment Group (SAG) in the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA’s) Directorate of Intelligence (DI) have since 1998 committed $28 million to support a variety of outreach efforts including expert scholars, conferences, workshops and games, all of them drawing on academics, laboratories, and private industry. The DI itself has allocated $34 million over five years to aid its internal staff in the areas of gaming, modeling and simulation, expert analysis, and conferencing.

The National Ground Intelligence Center (NGIC) has established the University Experts Program Under this program NGIC has obtained the authorities it needs to hire faculty members from universities such as the University of Virginia, Virginia Military Institute, and the State University of New York at Buffalo, to mention a few. NGIC arranges for full clearances and the experts serve as part-time federal employees (salaried without benefits) for no more than 130 days per year.

The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) Industrial Fellows Program has the authority to pay a flat sum to companies that then send a fellow to work on a year-long project at the NRO. The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), as part of its BioChem 2020 Program, uses outside experts, usually scientists performing cutting-edge biochemical and biological research, to write short unclassified papers on pre-determined topics as a means to mitigate technological surprise. Many individual offices within the IC utilize National Laboratory personnel in rotational assignments referred to as Intergovemmental Personnel Act assignments. 3 There are many other such programs within the IC initiated and administered by the using organization.

The most compelling S&T topics might include: Approved for Release: 2018/09/04 C01223258 §1s§r( BW attacks (anthrax, smallpox, designer BW agents, agricultural attacks) Nuclear threats (including novel ways of refining nuclear materials, dirty bombs, and new approaches that can produce lower-yield weapons) Disease (e.g., ways to determine if an epidemic of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) was started deliberately) Global warming Chinese technical leapfrogging Energy availability, trends, and foreign manipulation Space: attacks, access, dependence, foreign use (weapons, intelligence) Cyber I U.S. dependence on cyber infrastructure; vulnerabilities to and foreign capabilities for physical and electromagnetic attack, hardware chipping, software plants, and hacking I Information technology trends and their effects on foreign culture, foreign business and personal lives, foreign adoption rates and barriers, effects of denied access on foreign competitiveness and instability. Effects of commercial S&T on other nations, cultural tensions, leapfrogging, intelligence, dual-use capabilities Biometrics Deception detection.

Inspite these shortcomings, the IC has made considerable progress in strengthening its S&T(I) analysis capabilities. It has instituted so-called “outreach” programs, such as:

I The CIA’s DI and SAG outreach effort

DIA s BioChem 2020 Program

“ NGIC’s University Experts Program

“ N IC’s Science and Technology Expert Partnership (STEP)

I NRO’ s Industrial Fellows Program

“ CIA’s DS&T Post Doctoral Program

Hedge Accounts: Finally, the IC should maintain a small but continuing effort to understand potentially catastrophic threats — even if they have not reached the current priorities in the NIPF or obvious threat status. The effort should be small and kept in perspective, but should help identify possible future concerns, their indicators, the IC’s confidence in its assessments, and the level of plausibility for such threats. Examples may include nanotechnology enrichment of nuclear materials, antimatter weapons, gun launch into space, cybernetics (e.g., mind control, enhanced performance, brain machine interfaces), and ethnic weapons (RNAi, gene therapy vectors, etc.).