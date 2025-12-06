Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Gary Matwiv
Your personal FUTURE is in your own hands .... or maybe I should say ....is potentially in your own hands , under of course the influence of Divine Spirit and your personal belief system ..... however and whatever that may be ...... What you believe comes to manifestation at some time and in some place so ...... are we willing to take responsibility for our actions and thoughts ..... or not ? It is not the easy road ..... many would have us believe ..... trial and error is practical and often called the way of Dharma or the " Law of Cause and Effect " Karma is The Law that every Action has an Equal Reaction be it immediate or life times later ........ the results will show up ...... My understanding and personal awareness of this one law ..... has never failed to shock and tune my actions and thoughts up ...... Usually what we might call Bad Karma ... Is often the best teacher.........Funny THING !!!..... we take full responsibility for the " good stuff " but often we would like to pass off the hard experiences ....... as started by someone else ha ha ! ........Todays challenges at times ..... seem so overwhelming .... but for every problem faced .... there are solutions ....... Sooner or later that box of blame ...... doesn't work anymore .... and we have to come to terms with self realization ..... a big step on the road back home to : the Detached State of giving without ...... expectation of reward ...... Many people it seems , are caught up in the Power Stream of control and ego ..... The law will return their actions ...... just like everyone else REGARDLESS OF THEIR POSITION ON THE ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL STATUS SCALE !!!....... Unless the action , deed , or thought is done in the name of the Divine ! ME THINKS THAT MANY BELIEVE THEY ARE ABOVE THIS LAW ( NOT SO SAYS THE SHARIYAT -KI - SUGMAD or Way of the Eternal ) ....... ( My Natural Pathic Doctor once asked me " Have you come to appreciate So and So yet ?..... (A big pharma representative ) My reply was " Not Yet !!! " ...... So the Dialogue woke me up for a moment ..... Still I carry on complaining about the conditions we face today .... Does no good ..... Need to stay focused on solutions ........ So the material power mongers will face themselves in due course ..... that is why they are so afraid of death ...... Dharma Ray ...... is just ..... No questions or complaints will stay the just rewards or justice ..... ( It is my true belief that the governing parties of the Earth will Reincarnate over and over and over again to repay the wronged parties ..... How long will they suffer this Retrobution .....Maybe..... a very long time if ......Eternity has time ..... or until the lesson is learned They have my sympathy as no one can comprehend the fullest extent of Karmic Law ! Money and status hold absolutely no weight in the after life ! ) Reincarnation is not for punishment but for understanding and evolution ) It is part of Divine Law in all the Psychic Worlds including the material ...... So from my perspective ...... we have no need for vengence .... that is a given ..... our only concern for the most part is to clean up our own act and get back to love ....... It is a tall order .!... not easily maintained ....... Every thought , action and deed is performed in one of 2 mainstreams ........ Love or Power ..... choose your weapon wisely ........ G.M. ...

Roman S Shapoval
The question we should all be asking is: what can we unplug?

Here are 4 ways we can reduce EMF in our home:

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/build

