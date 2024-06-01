This is a segment on detoxification strategies and shedding on United Network News.
This is a segment on detoxification strategies and shedding on United Network News.
We are being irradiated here in the NC Foothills south of Asheville, where ambient wi-fi microwatt/sq meter measurements are 1 - 4 microwatts/sq m even with the smart grid around us. Starting about a two weeks ago, I realized by accident that my EMR readings (SafeLivingTechnologies.com) had increased to 898,000 - 1.5 million microwatts!! We have NO IDEA where it is coming from. That is smart phone level EMR saturating the air around us. I have devised a way to capture the readings I get manually with a physical data chart, and a corresponding photo of the meter readout itself. But who do I take it too? The local government doesn't know or care about EMR and the fedreral government want's us dead... and is allowing this to happen.
Between getting secretly irradiated, the intense chemtrailing with up to 7 planes at a time, and the effects of the contagious C19 bioweapon... we are getting hammered. Anyone who thinks we aren't at war with our own government is delusional.
I also realized that when I am explaining the dangers of wi-fi, I totally forgot to tell people about the red blood cell clumping that it causes immediately - reducing blood oxygen more and more... which we the activists have known about since Dr. Magda Havas's videos back in 2015 and earlier.
This is what I am on now.:
Here is my C19 Wi-Fi Fight Back Cocktail
Note: Human beings have never had to detox heavy metals, contagious, bio-synthetic self-assembling contaminants and injected genetic trash from their bodies while being irradiated from satellites, powerlines, cell towers, and their own mobile phones.
I'm having success with a supplement cocktail that is so powerful, I can only drink 2-3 ounces at a time, a few times a day and before going to bed. I make it and put it in a honey jar in the frig.
I have some decent chocolate cocoa so I use that, and a banana, and some kind of non-dairy milk. It's a pain in the ass to make every single day, so I start putting the powdered parts together first when I notice my frig supply is getting low. I can't believe I'm doing this, but nothing else has really worked to keep me in motion for very long. I think the wi-fi / EMR is being increased on us all the time by Elon Musk and Starlink (a US Dept of Defense project all the way)....
I’m starting to think that we all need to create a cocktail that works for each of us...
1 Heaping Tablespoon of Food Grade Diatomaceous Earth - Get that nano metal out.
1 Scoop of protein powder
1 Small Scoop of Cocoa – About measuring 2 teaspoons.
1 Small Scoop of Moringa Powder - A real superfood; test the amount carefully or you will get the shits.
1 Small Scoop of Chaga Mushroom Powder - Skin repair
1 Small Scoop of Turkey Tail Mushroom Powder - Cancer prevention
1 Small Scoop of Nitric Oxide - Blood oxydation and heart health. This shit is weird. Mine has caked so I have to grind it up in a mortar to get it to a powder.
1 Small Scoop of Mannatech Ambrotose Enzyme - I love it but I won't get this again. Mannatech is gouging on the price.
1 - 2 Packets of Immunocal Glutathione Pre-Cursors [Cheapest here:
https://immunotec.com/markplayne/shop; If you fall in love with it, Mark will show you how to get it cheaper as a distributor. I haven't done it:)) because I'm burned out on MLNs:)). This gets rid of the Graphene by making your body produce more Glutathione - the Master Anti-Oxidant on its own.
1 Big Scoop of Collagen
1/8th Teaspoon of Nattinokinase - I may increase this. It really seems to help my brain function.
(1) Tiny Scoop or one dropperful of Humc Acid - Helps with the hydrogel.
**The Supplements** - If they are in veggie caps, I dump them out into the blender and throw away the veggie caps because I am not a cow and I cannot digest cellulose. Veggie caps are made of HMPC (Cellulose) and NOT edible.
(2) Wormwood Capsules (this is artemisinin, an anti-parasite. It's pretty cheap) I've been on it since 2014 for Morgellons. Watch this interview: https://rumble.com/v4fq6a5-the-spike-protein-is-a-lie.html --> A LOT of diseases are now being traced back to parasites. If you think you might have parasites, do Dr. Hulda Clarke's Parasite Cleanse for Beginners.
(2) Curcumin & Turmeric Capsules - There's a company in Florida that sells Moringa products called MoringaEnergyLife.com. It's something they put together with other superfoods. They are cheap and I hope they sell internationally.
(8 - 10) 1000 IU Vitamin C Capsules
(2) Boron Capsules
(1) B-Vitamin Complex - Tablet or Capsule
(2) Zinc, Copper Tablets - I try to get a copper blend because wi-fi disrupts the calcium copper metabolism and has created a global epidemic of bone breakage.
(2) NAC Capsules
(1-2) Glutathione Capsules - I just used it up. Technically I don't need it with the Immunocal.
(1-2) Soloray Kidney Support Blend Capsules - Any brand is ok.
(1-2) Liver Support Capsules - Any brand is ok; if I feel sluggish and unmotivated, I increase this one to three or four capsules.
(1-2) Uricare Blend - Anything to support the urinary system at the end of all the filtration organs.
(1) Cardio Balance Enzyme by Mannatech - I'm using them up; the Nitric Oxide will be enough.
(1) Vit D gel cap
(1) Vit A gel cap
(2) Quercitin Capsules
Odd Bits:
I wash down a couple of probiotics a day with this mess too, and before I go to bed, I take Melatonin for cancer prevention. I also take another blood oxydizer called Lumetol Methylene Blue squares by MitoZen every other day or every third day - whenever my pee isn't blue anymore.:))) https://www.mitozen.com/product/lumetol-blue-bars/ref/WELLNESSFORCE/
Methylene Blue is the stuff that Dr. Ana Mihalcea figured out removes the hydrogel and prevents the fibrin strings from forming. (See: "Died Suddenly" on Rumble.com). So it's as important as the Immunocal which removes the Graphene... and comes out to about $25 US a month - which isn't bad. The $100 pk is tiny, but each square is 4 doses.
Another cancer prevention tip came from Dr. Andrew Kauffman. When I get up in the morning, I drink chilled baking soda in water. I keep some cooked off Baking Soda in a glass in the frig at all times. Instructions Posted below.
All of this is f-ing insane... but the ridges in my fingernails are going away. I am able to work all day instead of passing out. Gradually, I'm getting my health back. I've been doing this for about 3 weeks. It's dreadful to think I'll have to do this forever... so it's all the more reason to take our government's back and stop the mass poisoning once and for all.
Other Chemical-based C19/Great Poisoning Detox Methods
I have only taken Sodium Citrate in the past as a laxative. I don't know how to take it in the context of C19 contamination. I call it "Drano for humans":))) but here on the comments I have found several folks who have really done well with it.
My next chemical detox is going to be Chlorine Dioxide Solution... I got some awesome links from a commenter to take me to the levels beyond dear Dr. Lee Merrritt. And I'm returning to H2O2 Hydrogen Peroxide after 2 months off, although the gassy aftertaste really makes me yak after nine months. The main things we have to do are dissolve the hydrogels and get oxygen back into our blood.
Borrowed from Dr. Robert Young:
