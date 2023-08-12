Discussion Of New Research Findings: Nanotechnology in C19 Shots, HAARP, DARPA, Big Pharma Collaborating With Nanotech Company, Insulin & Mind Control: Interview With Maria Zeee
Dr. Ana Mihalcea - NEW EVIDENCE - Uninjected Unable to be Mind Controlled?
I am grateful to be invited back by Maria Zeee to discuss my most recent research findings. It is always challenging to explain very complex technical and scientific information in a way that does not loose the average person in the discussion. I explained in this video in a bit o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.