Here is the link to our interview on HWP Report
It is exceedingly rare to meet physicians who understand the topic of Transhumanism, and even rarer are those who openly speak and warn about it.
In this conversation, Dr. Kirsten provides some of the historical background and we dive deep into the discussion of the nanotechnological artificial…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.