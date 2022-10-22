Image courtesy Dr. David Nixon
Many people talk about the C19 injectables as a bioweapon. It has been shown that it is also a technological weapon with self assembly structures. We call it Nanotechnology but that is a bit of a misnomer from what we can really document. We can see these undeniable structures with an optical microscope. This means the Nano…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.