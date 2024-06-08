Dovezi ale crimelor impotriva umanitatii in sângele uman. Nanotehnologie cu auto-asamblare

The Romanian One News Page also posted this if the rumble link above does not work.

Yesterday I did a 2 hour live stream for a Romanian TV Channel with Dr Calistrat Marvin Atudorei - he is the President of Non-Aligned Countries Forum, has a PhD in Philosophy, and is also a writer and journalist.

This interview is in Romanian without English translation about my findings in the blood and a very in depth discussion about the many levels of this warfare. I am posting it for my Romanian speaking followers around the world. I grew up multilingual and it is a joy for me to be able to speak in my mother language. I grew up in Germany, so was only exposed to Romanian by speaking with my parents. To give a lecture in nanotechnology is a bit more challenging, but with occasional help I was able to do it.

Shout out and greetings to my Romanian followers, colleagues and friends! And my mom, a Romanian trained physician from Bukarest and my most brilliant and enduring teacher - who reads my substacks. Cu multe dragoste, mama.

I hope my romanian followers enjoy my (at times funny sounding) effort to speak to you in our language.