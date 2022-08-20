Dr. Andrew Wakefield, MD speaks to Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics
Meeting a Physician Hero And Learning From His Adversity
This past week Dr. Andrew Wakefield spoke to us at Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics. He is a physician, author, and filmmaker. He graduated as Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons in 1985 and was made a Fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists in 2001. He has published over 150 original scientific articles, books, book chapters, and invited scient…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.