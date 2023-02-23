Dr. David Nixon Doctors Uncensored
Dr. David Nixon, Australian Medical Doctor suspended for writing vaccine exemptions has been doing much to awaken people in Australia and around the world. In this meeting he discusses his journey and his experience with Live Blood Analysis and C19 Pfizer Vial investigations finding structures and Nano technology.
He ha…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.