Dr. James Thorp Presentation to Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International C19 Injectables Effect in Pregnancy
And A Discussion About The Corrupt Medical Boards Who Would Threaten A Physician For Doing The Right Thing
Recently my brilliant friend and colleague Dr. James Thorpe spoke to us at Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics. Dr. James Thorp is a physician MD board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, as well as maternal-fetal medicine. Dr. Thorp has practiced obstetrics for over 42 years and sees 6,000–7,000 high-risk pregnant patients a year.
Here is the link to h…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.