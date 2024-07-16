I received notice that Dr Robert Duncan, CIA and DARPA whistleblower of the Government Civilian targeting and torture program - as well as the supercomputer global human brain surveillance technology - was found deceased in his home. He wrote several books, including Soul Catcher, confirming that hacking of the human soul is possible and has been achieved. Soul Catcher is by far the most important book I have read to understand the depth of satanic evil surveilling and controlling the world and how Artificial Intelligence underground supercomputers are used for remote assassination and torture programs. This Targeting program has been the testing ground for all of humanity - and now due to the implantation of COVID19 bioweapon self assembly nanotechnology brain chips and micro robots have been assimilated into the Sentient World Simulation.

As you can hear from the video, he was threatened due to his ongoing disclosure.

He also wrote the book how to tame a demon with excellent resources for Targeted Individuals.

He gave excellent presentations, confirming that self assembly nano particles are used for mind control purposes and have been injected into individuals with capacity to take over their full brain function. In essence, all humans are now potential Manchurian Candidates.

If you have not read this book, it is imperative to understand everything we are seeing now.

Dr Robert Duncan has done a great service to humanity in disclosing the monstrous satanic beast that is now attacking us all. I have no doubt in my mind that he was eliminated.

God bless him and may he find peace.