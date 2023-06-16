EDTA Chelation Helps Lift The Darkness - Spiritual Healing Experiences When Treating Shedding Related Spiritual Suffering And Documented Live Blood Changes
Image: Dr Robert Duncan, World Mind control Grid CIA AI System
Some of the things I have been speaking about is very far out for people. The understanding that this is first and foremost a spiritual war fought with nanotechnological and electromagnetic weapons to control humanity also seems too much. But reality is very strange, and sometimes it takes …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.