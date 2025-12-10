Elon Musks Neuralink Brain Chips Goes Exponential - The Emergence Of The Transhuman Robot Society Is Imminent. What Are The Choices To Consider For The Remaining Natural Humans?
This is a presentation by DJ Seo, CEO of Neuralink explaining the newest updates of the Neuralink capabilities and its app Telepathy. He initially worked on Neural Dust, which is the nanotechnological brain computer interface.
Smart Dust and Neural Dust are nano and micro sensors used in different scenarios - neural dust specifically used for BCI. You can read more about this here:
Smart Dust, Biosensors, Polymers For Geoengineering And The Multinational Corporations That Manufacture Them
What Is Smart Dust And How Is it Used?
I have previously shown nanowire development in human blood and correlated it with the Pfizer Bio N Tech COVID 19 Vaccines
Nanowires Resembling Neural Networks Self Assemble In COVID19 Unvaccinated Blood - Comparison To Advanced Nanomaterials And COVID19 Bioweapon
Here are the patents for BCI:
SYSTEM AND METHOD FOR NEURAL STIMULATION USING SPIKE FREQUENCY MODULATION - A PATENT REVIEW
Here is how AI interfaces:
AI Interface with Nanorobots, Autonomous Nanorobotic Swarms and AI Neural Networks Artificial Silicon Brain - COVID19 AI Controlled Transhumanism Great Reset In Bio Medical Progress?
Here is how smart and neural dust are used for military surveillance:
Enabling Battlespace Persistent Surveillance: The Form, Function and Future of Smart Dust - Military Warfare 2025 In Effect?
Here is explained how smart/ neural dust is the interface needed for completion of the 4th industrial revolution Matrix human enslavement:
Smart Dust -The Key To 4th Industrial Revolution: It’s Everywhere Monitoring Everything - Healthcare, Banking, Weather, Food, Military Applications And Humans
Here is a review of how AI’s takeover of humanity is planned and currently occurring in its end stages:
AI- The Plan To Invade Humanity - Must Watch From Cyrus Parsa
The presentation shows multiple versions of neural implants:
Implant depths are ever progressing:
Read out information is being compressed to be able to transmit data via BluTooth, COVID19 Vaxxed people are emitting BluTooth MAC address
Just as previously discussed in military documents, the health care pitch for Transhuman technologies are to improve the well-being of the paralyzed. However as you can see in Elon Musk’s tweet from 2016 - the ultimate goal has always been to fuse humans with machines:
For me the question arises: Humanity has never had a chance to reach its full potential outside of mind control that has been happening for a long time. Before taking this irreversible step of fusing humans with machines, should we not give a full trial to what our biological supercomputer brain which is the interface to our unlimited spiritual self can really be?
The step of fusing with machines, is the end of your soul connection to your spirit and the end of free will, for ultimately you will not be able to discern full AI control of a zombiefied human brain from its own innate thoughts, hence it is the ultimate slave of the Technocratic AI God.
While it is the free will of humans to take this step, the implications for the spiritual self surviving death that is eternal - are immense. A machine cannot gain wisdom. Intelligence alone, breeding out all emotions are what other extraterrestrial civilizations have done already. Truthful Disclosure as to what it is like to now be a Hive Mind, what it is like to have destroyed one’s own home planet, what it is like to worship technological intelligence - those who are left as natural humans who may be pushed into merging with AI either through vaccination, digital ID and BCI need to really consider these choices in the light of all eternity.
Here is the video - please watch and share:
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
You have be nuts to give up your self determination for being a controlled robot.
Thank you for all the work you have done and for sharing it with the public. Many of us have dined our own research and I am greatful I came across your work. I would like to hear more about how to cleanse or detox from these nano tech “entities” and how to make sure we stay as clean as possible. I know they are in the air, food, water etc. I am in the medical field and am extremely sad to what is being allowed by leaders. I now know why they are doing it. Bottom line is we have psychopaths, evil, entities running the world, they have sold their own souls for power and greed. What people don’t understand is they are being tricked and put in positions that they choose these things out of fear. It’s also psychological abuse what they are doing and there isn’t any recourse. When I try and share with people the importance of knowing this information they do not want to believe our own so called leaders would ever do this. No one in their right mind would choose this, however they present it in a way that is alluring to those who are paralyzed, blind, deaf, etc. without really understanding the consequences. I pray for humanity to wake up. The injections for the swine flu was another wide spread hoax. Imo, all of these shots that are created are toxic to our natural biological systems. We are literally killing our planet, changing our genetics, our biofield weakend. Tjwy know this and people have entrusted them and will listen to what they say. People like me are considered conspiracy theorist or quack when they are being told what they are doing via nano.org, ieee site, etc. it is presented in a way that appears that they are helping . Of one researches more and connects the dots one would realize their objectives. Again, I would love to hear more about how to clear our bodies and protect ourselves from what is in us as well as around us. Thank you again for all of your work. I have so much respect and appreciation for all of those who are coming forward and informing humanity about the agendas we are currently facing.