This is a presentation by DJ Seo, CEO of Neuralink explaining the newest updates of the Neuralink capabilities and its app Telepathy. He initially worked on Neural Dust, which is the nanotechnological brain computer interface.

Smart Dust and Neural Dust are nano and micro sensors used in different scenarios - neural dust specifically used for BCI. You can read more about this here:

I have previously shown nanowire development in human blood and correlated it with the Pfizer Bio N Tech COVID 19 Vaccines

Here are the patents for BCI:

Here is how AI interfaces:

Here is how smart and neural dust are used for military surveillance:

Here is explained how smart/ neural dust is the interface needed for completion of the 4th industrial revolution Matrix human enslavement:

Here is a review of how AI’s takeover of humanity is planned and currently occurring in its end stages:

The presentation shows multiple versions of neural implants:

Implant depths are ever progressing:

Read out information is being compressed to be able to transmit data via BluTooth, COVID19 Vaxxed people are emitting BluTooth MAC address

Just as previously discussed in military documents, the health care pitch for Transhuman technologies are to improve the well-being of the paralyzed. However as you can see in Elon Musk’s tweet from 2016 - the ultimate goal has always been to fuse humans with machines:

For me the question arises: Humanity has never had a chance to reach its full potential outside of mind control that has been happening for a long time. Before taking this irreversible step of fusing humans with machines, should we not give a full trial to what our biological supercomputer brain which is the interface to our unlimited spiritual self can really be?

The step of fusing with machines, is the end of your soul connection to your spirit and the end of free will, for ultimately you will not be able to discern full AI control of a zombiefied human brain from its own innate thoughts, hence it is the ultimate slave of the Technocratic AI God.

While it is the free will of humans to take this step, the implications for the spiritual self surviving death that is eternal - are immense. A machine cannot gain wisdom. Intelligence alone, breeding out all emotions are what other extraterrestrial civilizations have done already. Truthful Disclosure as to what it is like to now be a Hive Mind, what it is like to have destroyed one’s own home planet, what it is like to worship technological intelligence - those who are left as natural humans who may be pushed into merging with AI either through vaccination, digital ID and BCI need to really consider these choices in the light of all eternity.

Here is the video - please watch and share: