SILK technology driven enterprise FIORENZO OMENETTO DAVID KAPLAN SILK LAB - TUFTS UNIVERSITY

Researching the Epstein Database for Epstein connections to nanotechnologies, human RFID chipping, nanoelectronics for vaccine delivery, microfluidics for microrobotics use is like a treasure trove. The point of this research is to direct attention to the technocratic Transhumanist Agenda that Epstein was intimately involved in directing. Everything I have been uncovering in the human blood and COVID19 injections over the past years can be found in the Epstein files, as well as the top scientists who were working in those fields.

Here, we discuss the materials pertaining to Silk used for the manufacturing of biosensors and nanotechnological tracking devices for human and vaccine microelectronics. The presentation is part of the Epstein files and the emails show that Epstein courted both Tuff’s university professors involved in the research of liquid silk. Epstein was able to connect with Fiorenzo Omenetto and there are emails that I listed below that discuss funding opportunities by Epstein for Omenetto.

Why is this important?

Because the COVID 19 shots contained genes for spider silk, used in nanotechnology and for brain computer interface. Spidersilk has also been sprayed via geoengineering, its is a versatile polymer for Cyborg Transhuman self assembly nanotechnologies. I have extensively discussed in previous articles that Epstein had interest in areas that have been seen specifically implemented in the COVID19 bioweapon.

Journalist Sayer Ji has done deep dive on connections with Epstein and Bill Gates to “get more money for vaccines”.

Epstein Files, Pandemic Power and the Question of Accountability

I have discussed recently Epsteins obsession with the Vagus nerve and his belief that this is what needs to be immunized. I showed how COVID19 bioweapon has all of the features of Vagus nerve attack, which is critical for brain computer interface as well as weaponization of vaccines.

Epstein Was Obsessed With Vagus Nerve “Should Be Immunized”Critical To Hacking Humans For BCI - C19 Causes Autonomic Dysfunction Via Vagus Nerve Resulting In Worse Cancer, Afib, Cognitive Dysfunction

It is of great interest, that Epstein was also obsessed in contacting the scientists and experts who’s field of expertise are all of the building blocks of self assembly nanotechnology that I have discussed and researched for the past 4 years.

Dr Speicher found in the DNA fragments of the COVID19 shots gene encoding spider silk.

Residual DNA fragments Analysis Detected In Monovalent And Bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech And Moderna modRNA COVID-19 Shots Confirms Spider Silk Genes Encoded In The Spike Open Reading Frame

I discussed how spidersilk is used for self assembly nanotechnology and brain computer interface and confirmed the findings of Clifford Carnicom and I that human blood and the vaccinated blood clots contain polyamides which could also represent spider silk and nylon. Please see this substack from 1/2024:

Spider Silk Polyamide Polymers Applications In Self Assembly Nanotechnology, Biosensors, Vaccine Delivery, Synthetic Biology, Brain Computer Interface

During the same time I received Spider Silk Samples for microscopic analysis that were being sprayed in California:

Spider Silk Polymer Sprayed Via Geoengineering Operations From California - Darkfield Microscopy Analysis

It was of great interest that spider silk amyloid was mentioned in the Presidents Nanotechnology Budget, specifically mentioning AMYLOID spidersilk.

Amyloid clots have been found in all vaccinated people:

Study Shows ALL C19 Vaccinated Have Amyloid Microclots-Confirming 2022 Live Blood Study. Dissolution Of Amyloid Clots With EDTA, Vitamin C, Methylene Blue & DMSO - Successfully Done For Past 3 Years

Spike protein gene sequence codes for hydrogel/ amyloid depending on PH. Both are used for brain computer interface but can also cause disease in humans.

Amyloid and Hydrogel Formation of a Peptide Sequence from a Coronavirus Spike Protein Its’ Hydrogel manufactured in the C19 injected, not Amyloid!

Here is what the Presidents Nanotechnology budget said:

What Did The National Nanotechnology Initiative Supplement To The Presidents 2023 Budget Say About Polymer Amyloid Spider Silk Production? Could This Have Been Weaponized Against Humanity?

„Harnessing bacteria to synthesize high-performance nanomaterials. University researchers funded by NIFA, ONR, and DOE have used genetically engineered bacteria to produce polymeric amyloid fibers that exhibit ultimate tensile strength comparable to the strongest natural spider silk (~1 GPa, stronger than common steel) while displaying higher toughness than natural spider silk (~160 MJ/m3 ). Redesigning the silk sequence by introducing amyloid sequences that have a high tendency to form βnanocrystals, they were able to induce the bacteria to synthesize a hybrid polymeric amyloid protein with 128 repeating units. The resulting proteins had less repetitive amino acid sequences than spider silk, making them easier for engineered bacteria to produce. The polymeric amyloid proteins can be wet-spun into macroscopic fibers with a wide range of mechanically demanding applications.

Here is Epstein courting the scientists in 2014 who were working on liquid silk for nanotechnology and RFID chip tracking in humans, as the slides from the Epstein files show below:

David Kaplan is the Stern Family Endowed Professor of Engineering at Tufts University, a Distinguished University Professor, a Professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering, and the Director of the Tufts University Center for Cellular Agriculture (TUCCA). His research focus is on biopolymer engineering, tissue engineering, regenerative medicine and cellular agriculture. He has published over 1,000 peer reviewed papers, he is editor-in-chief of ACS Biomaterials Science and Engineering and he serves on many editorial boards and programs for journals and universities. He has received awards for his research and teaching and is an elected Fellow of the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering, the National Academy of Inventors, and the National Academy of Engineering.

Epstein tried hard to meet Kaplan but apparently was unsuccessful.

However, Epstein was lucky with the other research partner:

Professor, Biomedical Engineering, Professor, Physics & Astronomy, Frank C. Doble Professorship in Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Here is what this scientist was working on - please note the silk can create nanoparticles and fibers, something we see routinely in the live blood of humans now and it developed in the COVID19 shots: (IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN THESE IMAGES, THEY ARE VERY COMPELLING FOR SELF ASSEMBLY NANOTECHNOLOGY THAT IS SHEDDING)

Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 Injection 6 Days Left On Slide At Room Temperature - Comparison To COVID19 Unvaccinated Live Blood Affected by Shedding - Darkfield Microscopy

Here is the presentation, please note the ability to TRACK HUMANS FRIEND AND FOE. Would that meet the definition of “Surveillance under the skin?” I think so.

Please note that the Moderna patent contained stealth nanoparticles including polyamides, which is silk amongst other highly toxic polymers and chemicals:

The silk is FDA approved and used for the biocloud, meaning the metaverse where your digital twin is uploaded with all biometric data.

The material is highly programmable in the forms we have been seeing in the blood as hydrogels, micro and nanoparticles and fibers.

The Epstein files also contain enormous information about microfluidics systems like lab on a chip - this is precision medicine and the pathway of self assembly nanotechnology brain computer interface and manipulating fluids on a microscale but also is essential for micro and nanorobotic Artificial intelligence swarming behavior.

Review Article: Artificial Intelligence Enhanced Biomedical Micro/Nanorobots In Microfluidics

Currently, artificial intelligence (AI) has endowed micro/nanorobots (MNRs) with unprecedented benefits, such as material synthesis, optimal design, fabrication, and swarm behavior. Using advanced AI algorithms, the motion control, environment perception, and swarm intelligence of MNRs in microfluidics are significantly enhanced

Epstein was looking at these microfluidic systems as early as 2011:

Individualized cancer care through molecular diagnostics Dr. Francis Barany Weill Cornell Medical College Epstein 2011

To be continued….