Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

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Bee Gee's avatar
Bee Gee
Feb 26

Yes, it appears the gray clots may be a form of modified DNA spider silk derivative.

Many things do not dissolve spider silk proteins but one thing that does is Formic Acid.

Formic acid is what ants naturally produce and is the reason ants almost never get caught in spider webs, they emit formic acid and it dissolves the spider web.

Formic acid is also an edible food preservative E326 iirc, and so can obviously be taken internally in some amount.

https://foodcom.pl/en/formic-acid-as-a-preservative-and-antibacterial-agent-in-the-food-industry/

Someone with access to the gray clots needs to try to see if they are in fact dissolved by formic acid, as I theorize.

There is also formic acid in Stinging Nettles, but it degrades away at a low temperature so all nettle supplements you can buy have either very very little or No formic acid in them.

Formic acid also does not interact with ascorbic acid or EDTA, so its possible it could be combined with them for a solution to the gray clots.

And potentially the other things I have found that can stack with the EDTA/C without issues.

And Dont go and eat some formic acid, Im not saying that.

In fact, Do Not do that.

While I am perfectly comfortable experimenting on myself, I dont have any formic, I dont think I have gray clots and I personally Always do a shitload more research than that before I am comfortable taking anything new...

but I Am saying it is worthy of further research.

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Jemima
Feb 26Edited

I knew they’re doing shot delivery illegally without prescription and consent. It’s so illegal. I have autoimmune, one of the issues is skin. Immune and skin. They’re taking advantage of them. I’m so mad at this. This is so unfair. I’m not even close to 40 at all but from today’s abuse I felt I cannot make it to 40. This is hate crime. I hope those people go to jail and all the assaults going on to all the victims will end.

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