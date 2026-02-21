Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
Feb 21

"Prince" Andrew was giving girls a high dose of scopolamine to zombify them and prevent memory formation of what took place.

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Bee Gee's avatar
Bee Gee
Feb 21

Dont forget, they have said all along that they are Only releasing the files that are Unclassified.

Anything they deem Classified will never be seen, like the magnetism or the shedding.

Stopping people from finding out about those have global and national security implications.

But both the files and search results seem to have been tampered with, you can see randomly inserted characters throughout the files, so Im guessing they ran them through some kind of randomizer to add random characters and make it harder to find things.

And some 'searches' will return few or no results, even though they use the terms often, like 'nanotechnology' or 'self-replicating'.

Also they talk about how soon they wont need to worry about the population increases or the fertility of the masses anymore, so I assume they knew the covid vaxxes were going to shed to the people who did not take them.

As they planned.

And judging by the health effects now happening to many Unvaxxed, it seems likely that its roughly a 5 year incubation period for many unvaxxed people who have done nothing to try to counteract it.

As the Deagle death forecast showed the entire time, those population declines in every Western country often exceed the number of 'vaxxed' but meh, here we are.

EDTA and ascorbic acid helps more than anything else IMPE, but to each their own.

They had a plan for us all along and doing nothing to help yourself is just playing the role they had planned for you.

So you do you but I say Fuck Them, Im Living.

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