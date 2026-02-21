In this post you can see AGI “Godfather Goetzel discuss building AGI that simulates deceptive human behaviors. Email of Peter Diamandis are also seen below. NOTE that is 2015 he wrote about the nanorobots the size of cells and the ability to download to your brain any computer program.

Peter H. Diamandis is an American engineer, physician, and entrepreneur. He is best known as the founder and chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, and the cofounder and executive chairman of Singularity University. He is also cofounder and former CEO of the Zero Gravity Corporation, cofounder and vice chairman of Space Adventures Ltd., founder and chairman of the Rocket Racing League, cofounder of the International Space University, cofounder of Planetary Resources, cofounder of Celularity, founder of Students for the Exploration and Development of Space, and vice chairman and cofounder of Human Longevity, Inc

After getting more money, Goertzel discusses deceptive AI Agents:

Diamandis also attended an Epstein funded event on AI/ Robots, Virtual Reality amongst many other tech personalities - note DARPA Challenge was within Epsteins perview. There are many files that discuss AI warfare, Battlefield Robots and AI agents and some are mentioned below as well. Note they were also interested in Tesla coils. Marvin Minsky for Ray Kurzweil…

Kurzweil, Craig Venter also were invited to “classes where women were involved, and some were worried about “Prince Andrew treatment”.

Kurzweil must have liked the conference:

To be continued….