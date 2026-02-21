Epstein Files: Diamandis Emails About Kurzweil Predictions & Goertzel courting Kurzweil: Nanorobots In Blood, Brain Computer Interface, Building Deceptive AI. Scientists Worried About Prince Andrew
In this post you can see AGI “Godfather Goetzel discuss building AGI that simulates deceptive human behaviors. Email of Peter Diamandis are also seen below. NOTE that is 2015 he wrote about the nanorobots the size of cells and the ability to download to your brain any computer program.
Peter H. Diamandis is an American engineer, physician, and entrepreneur. He is best known as the founder and chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, and the cofounder and executive chairman of Singularity University. He is also cofounder and former CEO of the Zero Gravity Corporation, cofounder and vice chairman of Space Adventures Ltd., founder and chairman of the Rocket Racing League, cofounder of the International Space University, cofounder of Planetary Resources, cofounder of Celularity, founder of Students for the Exploration and Development of Space, and vice chairman and cofounder of Human Longevity, Inc
After getting more money, Goertzel discusses deceptive AI Agents:
Diamandis also attended an Epstein funded event on AI/ Robots, Virtual Reality amongst many other tech personalities - note DARPA Challenge was within Epsteins perview. There are many files that discuss AI warfare, Battlefield Robots and AI agents and some are mentioned below as well. Note they were also interested in Tesla coils. Marvin Minsky for Ray Kurzweil…
Kurzweil, Craig Venter also were invited to “classes where women were involved, and some were worried about “Prince Andrew treatment”.
Kurzweil must have liked the conference:
To be continued….
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"Prince" Andrew was giving girls a high dose of scopolamine to zombify them and prevent memory formation of what took place.
Dont forget, they have said all along that they are Only releasing the files that are Unclassified.
Anything they deem Classified will never be seen, like the magnetism or the shedding.
Stopping people from finding out about those have global and national security implications.
But both the files and search results seem to have been tampered with, you can see randomly inserted characters throughout the files, so Im guessing they ran them through some kind of randomizer to add random characters and make it harder to find things.
And some 'searches' will return few or no results, even though they use the terms often, like 'nanotechnology' or 'self-replicating'.
Also they talk about how soon they wont need to worry about the population increases or the fertility of the masses anymore, so I assume they knew the covid vaxxes were going to shed to the people who did not take them.
As they planned.
And judging by the health effects now happening to many Unvaxxed, it seems likely that its roughly a 5 year incubation period for many unvaxxed people who have done nothing to try to counteract it.
As the Deagle death forecast showed the entire time, those population declines in every Western country often exceed the number of 'vaxxed' but meh, here we are.
EDTA and ascorbic acid helps more than anything else IMPE, but to each their own.
They had a plan for us all along and doing nothing to help yourself is just playing the role they had planned for you.
So you do you but I say Fuck Them, Im Living.