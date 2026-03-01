Sometime in 2022 someone contacted me anonymously to give me important information. These were files that outlined the connections between Intelligence, corporate entities, vaccine companies, heads of state. When I tried to contact different people and share this information, nobody was interested. I shared some of this on my Substack, but people did not understand the significance. With the release of the Epstein files and many of the connections verified, maybe people will pay more attention and investigate further.

Where exactly did the COVID bioweapon come from? Is the self assembly nanotechnology used to “hack the human animal” and make “the soul and the spirit of humans a thing of the past” as WEF spokesman Yuval Noah Harrari stated? Whistleblower Melissa McAtee, who worked for Pfizer, provided information that unmarked bags of unknown chemicals arrived at Pfizer from China, and that the COVID19 vials had a fluorescent glow to them.

Breaking News: Glowing C19 Shots and Fluorescent Nanotechnology - Conversation With Pfizer Whistleblower Melissa McAtee - Truth, Science and Spirit, Ep 26

We later found out through the investigations of Dr Marcela Sangorrin and Lorena DiBlasi that paramagnetic and fluorescent metals were found in the COVID bioweapon, which are building blocks for semiconductor nanotechnologies and biosensors.

Analysis Of Covid 19 Injections – 50 Undeclared Chemical Elements, Graphene Oxide, Fluorescent Particles – Conversation With Biotechnologist Lorena Diblasi – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep23

Then the knowledge about fluorescent Morgellon’s like filaments and microchips emerged that came from the COVID19 injected and then the uninjected via shedding:

Fluorescent Skin In C19 Vaccinated - Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 7: Conversation with Former DOD Contractor Justin Coy, PhD

Fluorescent Filaments Coming Out Of C19 Vaccinated Individuals Skin Glowing Under UV Light: Darkfield Microscopy

I also found fluorescent structures that self assembled from the Pfizer COVID19 vials:

Massive Nano and Microrobot Activity In Pfizer BioN Tech COVID19 injection After 5 Weeks At Room Temperature - Fluorescent Aggregates Found - Darkfield Microscopy

I have also discussed how Epstein was obsessed with immunizing the Vagus nerve and how that relates to the COVID bioweapon:

Epstein Was Obsessed With Vagus Nerve “Should Be Immunized”Critical To Hacking Humans For BCI - C19 Causes Autonomic Dysfunction Via Vagus Nerve Resulting In Worse Cancer, Afib, Cognitive Dysfunction

I explained how polyamide silk for self assembling nanotechnology was of great interest to Epstein and that spider silk genes were found in the residual DNA of the COVID19 vials:

Epstein Files 2014: Silk For Nanotechnology RFID Microelectronic Tags and Vaccine Delivery Implantable In Humans For Tracking - Why Did The COVID19 Bioweapon Contain Spider “Silk” Genes?

Epstein had tremendous interest in the brain computer interface, nanotechnology, nanophotonics, olfactory nerve and other transhumanist technologies. He had close relationship with Nobel Laureate Richard Axel who developed a method to introduce any gene into any cell and was an expert on the olfactory nerve.

Nobel Prize–winning brain scientist steps down over Epstein ties

Richard Axel is a Nobel laureate, a University Professor, a professor at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and a principal investigator at Columbia’s Mortimer B. Zuckerman Mind Brain Behavior Institute. Dr. Axel obtained an AB from Columbia College and an MD from Johns Hopkins Medical School. In earlier studies, Dr. Axel and his colleagues, Michael Wigler and Saul Silverstein, developed gene transfer techniques that permit the introduction of virtually any gene into any cell. These studies not only allowed for a novel approach to isolate genes but also provided a detailed analysis of how they worked. At the same time, these experiments allowed for the production of an increasingly large number of clinically important proteins. These studies also led to the isolation and functional analysis of a gene for the lymphocyte surface protein, CD4, the cellular receptor for the AIDS virus, HIV.

Loss of smell, known as anosmia, is a common symptom of COVID-19, often occurring early in the infection and sometimes lasting for months or longer. While many people recover their sense of smell within six months, some may experience persistent loss, and consulting a specialist can help determine the cause and potential treatments. Is that just a coincidence?

Many of these connections outlined in the above schematic have been shown to be actual. The key component are the MIT Schwarzman Scholars and the Harvard Club of Shanghai. First, you can see Epstein was interested in the Schwarzman Scholar program.

Blackstone is mentioned 519 times in the Epstein files both in relation to Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein himself. We know that Epstein had close connections to the MIT Media lab via Joi Ito who introduced Epstein to many MIT scientists.

Epstein’s ties with MIT further revealed in latest DOJ document release

The MIT Media Lab and the MIT Schwarzman Scholars program are both part of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, but they focus on different areas. The Media Lab conducts interdisciplinary research in technology, media, and design, while the Schwarzman Scholars program is aimed at developing future leaders through a global perspective and education in public policy, economics, and international relations

MIT has the Schwarzman Scholar program:

On April 21, 2013, Stephen A. Schwarzman, chairman, CEO, and co-founder of The Blackstone Group, announced the establishment of the Schwarzman Scholars program at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China.[2][9] The initiative aimed to create an elite, fully funded one-year Master’s degree program in global affairs, modeled after prestigious scholarships like the Rhodes Scholarship, to foster understanding between the United States and China amid rising global interdependence.

Since its inception, the program has maintained ties to the United Front Work Department as well as other organizations and personnel affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party.[5

Blackstone and BlackRock are related through their founding history; BlackRock was originally part of Blackstone when it was established in 1988. The two firms were founded by Steve Schwarzman and Larry Fink, who intentionally chose similar names, leading to some confusion between the two companies.

Blackstone and Vanguard have formed a strategic alliance to create investment solutions that combine public and private assets, aiming to provide broader access to sophisticated investment opportunities for individual investors. This collaboration seeks to simplify multi-asset portfolios and enhance investment options available to retail clients.

Both Blackrock and Vanguard have been major shareholders of both Moderna and Pfizer:

Schwarzman was a member of Skull and Bones (also known as The Order, Order 322 or The Brotherhood of Death)

The 15 Most Powerful Members Of ‘Skull And Bones’ Stephen A. Schwarzman - Class of 1969

He was tapped only a year behind George W. Bush and came to prominence under the future president’s administration when his Blackstone Investments hedge fund group went public in 2007.

Stephen Allen Schwarzman (born February 14, 1947) is an American businessman. He is the chairman and CEO of the private equity firm Blackstone Inc., which he established in 1985 with Peter G. Peterson. Schwarzman was chairman of President Donald Trump‘s Strategic and Policy Forum.[1]

Blackstone has connections with Alphabet and Google, and through them with the intelligence community CIA/NSA, banking and Council of foreign relations via

Blackstone Ruth Porat

President & Chief Investment Officer, Alphabet and Google

Ruth is President and Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google with responsibility for corporate investments and investment vehicles, including GV and CapG, the Other Bets investment portfolio, Real Estate and Workplace Services, and other infrastructure. The role includes engaging with policymakers and regulators globally about Alphabet and Google’s business and impact across markets related to economic growth, job creation, and opportunity. Ruth also oversees Alphabet and Google’s philanthropic efforts and work to expand access to digital infrastructure and skilling initiatives globally. She reports to Alphabet’s Chief Executive Officer. Ruth joined Google in May 2015 as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Google and held the same title at Alphabet upon creation in October 2015. Prior to joining Google, Ruth was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Morgan Stanley and held roles there that included Vice Chairman of Investment Banking, Co-Head of Technology Investment Banking and Global Head of the Financial Institutions Group. Ruth is a member of the Board of Directors of Blackstone Inc., the Stanford Management Company, the Council on Foreign Relations, Bloomberg Philanthropies, and the Board of Trustees of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. She previously spent 10 years on Stanford University’s Board of Trustees.

Epstein was involved with Blackstone and Chinese investments:

David Stern was a German businessman who acted as a key intermediary between Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein, frequently communicating with Epstein from around 2008 to 2019. His involvement included facilitating connections and discussing various business deals, despite Epstein's criminal background.

In 2013, an email addressing Epstein lists Schwarzman as one of many hosts of a cocktail party in New York City, including President Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein. In 2008, Epstein pled guilty to a state charge in Florida of procuring for prostitution a girl under the age of 18.

This was the international advisory board for Schwarzman Scholars.

Epstein had direct contact with Kevin Rudd who was listed above. He also mentioned Kissinger many times in his emails, as well as Colin Powell whom Epstein greatly admired.

Australian diplomat Kevin Rudd, who served as the country’s prime minister from 2007 to 2010 and again in 2013, has also been named in the Epstein files. Rudd’s name appeared on Epstein’s daily meeting schedule for June 8, 2014, at 4:30pm. On that day, Epstein flew to New York from his private island, Little Saint James in the US Virgin Islands, for several meetings, including with Rudd. Rudd, who is currently serving as Australia’s ambassador to the US, claims he did not visit Epstein and denies any friendship with him. But the newly released files show that two days before the scheduled appointment, Epstein emailed his assistant, Lesley Groff, on June 6, 2014 to ask for non-vegetarian food to be made available at the upcoming Sunday lunch “as now kevin rudd is also coming”. Rudd was not in government at the time. Just seconds later, Epstein follows up in another email to Groff: “Kevin Rudd might also stop by former prime minister austrailia [sic].”

Blackstone has connections to Harvard via:

The Schwarzman Academic Advisory Council had Yinuo Li from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation amongst others linking prestigious US Universities:

Charles Lieber was from Harvard University and after serving his sentence for espionage - Lieber joined Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School (SIGS), a graduate school of Tsinghua University in Shenzhen, China as a full-time chair professor.

Charles M. Lieber (born 1959)[1] is an American chemist, inventor, nanotechnologist, and writer. In 2011, Lieber was named the leading chemist in the world for the decade 2000–2010 by Thomson Reuters, based on the impact of his scientific publications.[2] He is known for his contributions to the synthesis, assembly and characterization of nanoscale materials and nanodevices, the application of nanoelectronic devices in biology, and as a mentor to numerous leaders in nanoscience.[3]

The father of the Director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Yangi Wang, is a professor at Tsinghua University who is also a high ranking member of the CCP. The other daughter was a whistleblower regarding the ties of former President Joe Biden and his son Hunter to the CCP. The mother of Yangi Wang was the managing Director of Blackstone Advisory Partners.

Schwarzman and Blackstone supposedly is a shell for high level Chinese members of the Dragon Society:

Pfizer has direct connections to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation:

Pfizer also had FDA connections:

Was COVID a biological weapon created by China and if yes, are all of these ties listed above a concern?

$20 trillion lawsuit against China! US group says coronavirus is bioweapon

Coronavirus update: The plaintiffs have sought USD 20 trillion, which is a bigger amount than China’s GDP, claiming coronavirus is the result of a biological weapon prepared by the Chinese authorities They allege the virus had released from the Wuhan Virology Institute. The plaintiffs stated that the COVID-19 virus was “designed” by China to kill mass populations. Biological weapons were outlawed in 1925 and hence such a biological weapon is a terrorist-related weapon of mass destruction, the lawsuit mentioned. The American group cites multiple media reports that said that there was only one microbiology lab in China that handled advanced viruses like the novel coronavirus -- in Wuhan. To cover up, the plaintiffs alleged, China linked statements on coronavirus with national security protocols. Klayman and the plaintiffs also alleged that Chinese doctors and researchers who spoke out about coronavirus and “raised the alarm to the outside world internationally” have been “silenced”. They added that such was the desperation of Major General Chen to save herself from the virus that she injected herself and six members of her team with a potential vaccine that was yet to be tested. They also alleged that all the defendants were working together to perpetuate “international terrorism”. The lawsuit stated that while coronavirus is slow-acting and slow-spreading to be used against a country’s military, “it was designed to be used against the general population of one or more of China’s perceived enemy nations, such as the United States.”

We all have seen the silence of President Trump regarding the COVID19 bioweapon. Here is what Wikipedia lists about Schwarzmans influence on Trump:

One of the other International MIT Schwarzman Scholar advisors was Tony Blair who was on the Epstein/Israel pay list. What exactly was he supposed to be paid for?

Epstein, Israel’s Barak discussed ‘gigantic’ consultancy sums paid to Blair

A recently released audio recording captures disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak discussing the “gigantic” sums paid to former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair for his consulting work, and questioning his financial arrangements.

We have heard that Trump is being blackmailed by Netanyahu who has had a close relationship with Epstein, as did former Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

Israeli ex-intelligence officer claims Netanyahu blackmailing Trump through Epstein ties

Ari Ben-Menashe, an Israeli former intelligence officer, has alleged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is blackmailing former U.S. President Donald Trump, linking the effort to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Netanyahu says 'Epstein did not work for Israel', but new files citing FBI docs suggest otherwise

A 2020 FBI document included in the Epstein files claims that the billionaire paedophile was “trained as a spy“ under Barak. Persistent reports have claimed that Epstein was a Mossad asset for blackmail operations, often tied to his Jewish background and Israeli connections. Such claims have been amplified by figures like ex-Israeli intelligence officer, Ari Ben-Menashe, who alleged Epstein and his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell worked for Israeli intelligence since the 1980s. Maxwell’s father, Robert Maxwell, was called a Mossad asset by Epstein. In March 2018, Epstein wrote to an unknown recipient, quoting extensively from a book that alleged Maxwell was murdered by Israeli spies for threatening to reveal the work he had done for them.

Many ties lead to MIT:

Professor recalls Netanyahu’s intense studies in three fields

Mr. Netanyahu, who went by the surname Nitay while an MIT student, was

at the Institute from September 1972 to May 1976.

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Will we ever find out the truth about COVID bioweapon, the self assembly nanotechnology and should someone investigate these ties a bit closer? Is it all coincidence or is it a possible answer to everything we have uncovered about the real cause of the bioweapons as a global surveillance and control mechanism under the skin perpetrated by the Chinese with the help of many international players? How come Epstein was interested in all of the self assembly nanotechnologies, brain computer interface and how come he was involved in vaccine delivery projects including Polio with the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation?

Why was an intelligence asset running a satanic pedophile ring so interested in vaccines? How come the WEF lists vaccination as the center cornerstone of strategic global intelligence linking cryptocurrency, digital ID, AI and all other technologies of technocratic transhumanism?

Børge Brende, the CEO of the World Economic Forum (WEF), resigned following scrutiny over his past connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

Will the Epstein files help us understand the greatest attack on humanity ever perpetrated via the Great Reset COVID bioweapon?