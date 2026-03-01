Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
Mar 1

Conveniently, the war in Iran takes the peoples' eye off of the Epstein investigation, like a cat chasing a laser beam. Coincidence?

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Kim C at the Sea's avatar
Kim C at the Sea
Mar 1

His interest in manipulating the vagus nerve was a shock since so many are afflicted with its vibrations now. Also interesting is the fluorescent glow. Shine a uv flashlight in a dark closet and see the millions of psychedelic fibers on every piece of dark fabric and even on parts of your face. Shine it on your pupils- most now glow green.

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