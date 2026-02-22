Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

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Barry Morgan's avatar
Barry Morgan
Feb 22

The importance of the brain-vagus-gut microbiome axis has also been a career “instinctive” obsession of mine. This write up is the best synopsis of my concerns I have ever read. Thanks.

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Bee Gee
Feb 22

Yes, many unvaxxed people have the brain fog now too.

And the shedding colonizes primarily in The Gut, at least to begin with.

Which is part of why I think Oral EDTA is Required for effective clearance, IV chelation does not get into the gut really at all.

I dont take methylene blue or DMSO so I cant speak to those but there are other things you can take With EDTA/C that will help it work Better.

You just need to make sure it doesnt bind with EDTA, otherwise it is Instantly binding in your stomach and the EDTA is either less or Totally ineffective.

Other things we take that improve the EDTA/C include ALA, NAC, glutathione, vitamin E, sodium citrate and bromelain.

Those all have slightly different methods of action on multiple forms of lipid nanoparticles, like we see in the blood. It is not just one form of LNP being shed and self-replicating in the unvaxxed, there are clearly Several.

And maybe Many, so I think a multiple pronged approach to removing or reducing them is required.

But IMPE All of the other things you can take Put Together DO NOT help as much as EDTA/C.

So dont think they do, but ORAL EDTA MUST BE TAKEN CORRECTLY.

That means taking it 2 or preferably More hours away from anything else it will bind with, like food, prescription drugs, many other vitamins and supplements with minerals in them like nattokinase or curcumin, dairy, anything it will bind with.

It can even bind with undigested food in your gut like if you ate a big meal 2 hours ago.

ESPECIALLY if you are taking very low amounts like the liposomal... one bite of food is more than 250mg, and thats all the EDTA that is in 20 drops (1ml) of the liposomal.

And I love Dr Ana to death, I will forever be grateful to her but she doesnt think the powder EDTA works as well as the liposomal, but she is wrong.

It Does, and if you can follow basic directions, it works Much Much Much Better.

And if you want it to work Best Of All, as good as it possibly can (as we do), you can take the EDTA/C while you fast for a few days.

Dont eat any food, drink tons of filtered water and take the EDTA/C and other things that help for 3 or 4 or 5 days.

Take the EDTA/C and other things At Least every 12 hours, although tbh, Every Single Time I have increased the amount of EDTA we take, we have felt Better.

So now I take 2000mg of ascorbic acid and 2000mg of calcium disodium EDTA per dose, 4 or 5 times a day while we are doing our chelation fast.

And it is hard to take EDTA more than twice a day without running into your eating times, even if you only eat once a day as we do.

So thats what I think people need to do.

Everything I say in these comments is backed up by Everything she says right up there and in her other articles.

Except her confusion about the effectiveness of oral EDTA in the gut but meh, its the common certified chelation practitioner wisdom, so I dont blame her too much, but I also am not going to pretend microdoses of liposomal EDTA is better when its clearly Not.

Do you have some liposomal EDTA or some other form of vitamin C than pure ascorbic crystals? Then take Those until they are gone Then switch to powder EDTA pills and C as pure ascorbic acid.

And then you will Know how much better it is for Yourself.

Also nicotine doesnt really Help, it temporarily kicks the nanotech off the nicotinic acettl choline receptors, but it doesnt permanently deactivate it, so it just binds somewhere else in the brain.

And your brain Likes Nicotine, so of course it makes you Feel Good. It just is not really Helping the root of the problem.

Which is why Dr Ana says Meh, take it if you want.

If nicotine stopped the shedding or nanotech self-replication, heavy smokers would not have it.

Yet They Do.

Every fucking one.

So take it if you want but I would not start using patches if you dont already smoke or use tobacco, since EDTA/C taken correctly is a fucking hundred million billion times better than nicotine.

Trust me, I could write a book on this nicotine angle and never have to quote that weasel Brian Ardis. I have my own Breed of heirloom tobacco, ffs, I know what Im talking about here.

But I digress. Nothing else works as well as EDTA and ascorbic acid.

Nothing.

And none of these chickenshit weasels saying it doesnt work have anything better.

None of them can Disprove it working either. Seems easy enough, drip drip, EYES.

But Nope. What fucking intellectual cowards. And then to whine about the 'correct' nomenclature, as though that fucking matters in the slightest.

No No, they have blinking lights and are working together for a unified goal and seems to be operating beyond a basic biological function with advanced propulsion and obect avoidance but NO NO NO....

they arent NANOBOTS!!!!

STFU research cowards and die like the rest. Your ignorance and apathy is not impressive.

Maybe someone could write a poem about it, rather than provide Evidence of how EDTA 'doesnt work' to deactivate nanotechnology, as they repeatedly 'claim'.

Funny, Dr Ana has shown It Does many many times yet you cannot prove it doesnt Once.

Because It Does.

EDTA/C Permanently deactivates nanotechnology in Everything we have found it in.

Nothing Else has been proven to do that. Nothing.

And if you say there is something better, Prove It.

Crickets.

So could there be other antioxidants and chelators that work Better?

Perhaps but none of those people are ever going to find them, because they dont even know what works best yet, 4 fucking Years later.

Meh, whatever but they dont know shit either, so I dont know why anyone listens to them.

What do you take (to get your blood so shitty looking)?!?!

Apparently we should be impressed they are too brainfogged to read the Moderna patent but meh, cant save them all.

And I get tired of trying, they're fucking adults so at some point, its sink or swim.

Choose to Live people, no one else can do it for you.

And sitting around and thinking God is going to save you is a fools errand, synthetic biology doesnt care what religion you are and God helps those who Help Themselves.

Good luck to us all.

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