Epstein Was Obsessed With Vagus Nerve "Should Be Immunized"Critical To Hacking Humans For BCI - C19 Causes Autonomic Dysfunction Via Vagus Nerve Resulting In Worse Cancer, Afib, Cognitive Dysfunction
When I found out about Epstein obsession regarding the Vagus nerve in the Epstein files, for me all alarm bells went off. For years now I have shown how the self assembly nanotechnology and synthetic biology COVID19 bioweapon attacks the autonomic nervous system (ANS), even through shedding to the unvaccinated - as well as via PCR, geoengineering and other modalities. I test this in everyone of my patients and I also do functional brain EEG studies in my clinical practice because all of the symptoms of brainfog, palpitations, fatigue, shortness of breath with exertion, gut issues are all related. You can see one of my patients test who came in with highly contaminated blood and autonomic failure was found - this causes cardiac autonomic neuropathy leading to arrhythmia, endothelial cell dysfunction accelerating atherosclerosis, dizziness through low blood pressure when standing up and so much more.
I have been able to reverse these issues with IV infusion of EDTA, DMSO, Glutathione, Plaquex. Note both IV EDTA and DMSO pass the blood brain barrier, can disable lipid nanoparticles, remove metals and thereby disable the building blocks of this biological weapon. DMSO is very useful in reversing herpes in neuronal ganglia, and as you will read below the reactivation of shingles to cause Afib was considered by Epsteins buddies.
I use the WAVI testing, and a recent study showed that COVID19 bioweapon caused long COVID looks functionally like traumatic brain injury. I have shown in 2022 how the cognitive deficits can be reversed with molecules like EDTA, Vitamin C and Methylene Blue and other neurotropic molecules. Neurotropic peptides also can have huge beneficial effects.
Study Finds Long COVID Mimics Post Concussion/ Traumatic Brain Injury Syndrome - Dementia Risk Doubles Following Concussion
Complete Reversal of Long Haul Covid Brain Dysfunction as documented by WAVI Brain EEG
All nanotechnological poisons, snake venoms, pesticides, nerve gas use this pathway via acetylcholine receptors. Nicotine helps to block this but often that is not enough in reversing all these clinical symptoms. Further clean up of the body from the nanotechnology is needed to recover the electrial system that as Epstein describes below is targeted for brain computer interface.
EXPOSURE TO AERIAL EMISSIONS OF NANO COMPOSITE MATERIALS RESULTED IN CHOLINESTERASE INHIBITION. Nanoparticles Have Same Toxic Symptoms Attributed to COVID, Phosgene Gas, Pesticides & Snake Venoms
Epstein clearly states in his emails that it is the Vagus nerve that needs to be immunized not anything else. He explains his obsession with targeting the Vagus nerve and ultimately we learn that it is to cause trouble in the human system and imperative for the brain computer interface, something that Epstein was intimately interested in.
He wanted to have his scientist network focus on the Vagus nerve and he ultimately found Stanley Rosenberg who wrote a book:
Accessing the Healing Power of the Vagus Nerve: Self-Exercises for Anxiety, Depression, Trauma, and Autism
Well, whatever can be used for healing, can also be weaponized.
This is the email in which someone who as just going to visit Bill ( Gates?) in Seattle and how the Vagus nerve needs to be immunized:
Epstein also discusses in 2012 that he thinks psychiatric diseases are controlled through the Vagus nerve. Years later this was confirmed in the scientific literature.
Vagus Nerve as Modulator of the Brain–Gut Axis in Psychiatric and Inflammatory Disorders
Rosenberg discusses how stimulating the vagus nerve would help people with dementia. The opposite is also true, if you wanted to wage Cognitive Warfare against the civilian population, you could attack the Vagus nerve and induce “BRAINFOG” - which on functional brain EEG which I do in my office looks like traumatic brain injury and early dementia. I have written about this more here and listed many modalities of help for reversal of symptoms.
Militarized Cognitive Warfare: Human Brains Under Attack In Post Covid Era And Natural Treatment Ways To Resist And Reverse Cognitive Deficits
In this email someone is discussing reactivation of herpes causing Atrial fibrillation and other neurodegenerative diseases. They were successful to create this too via the synthetic biology targeting the autonomous nervous system.
People who get shingles within a year of Covid have doubled reinfection risk and 67 % higher heart attack odds
This was the linked article. We know that COVID19 attacked the microbiome.
COVID-19 disrupts gut microbiome
Here is more about the discussion regarding Vagus/Atrial fibrillation from 2014. Not surprisingly, their synthetic bioweapon achieved to create a cardiac arrhythmia epidemic.
Study finds connection between COVID-19 and new-onset AFib
Epsteins science buddies were interested in how Parkinsons can be induced via the Vagus nerve in the gut and voila, here is COVID causing Parkinsons.
The potential association between COVID-19 and Parkinson’s disease-like symptoms
How many people complain of Tinnitus now? Epstein 2011
Prevalence and prognosis of tinnitus in post-COVID-19 patients: a cross-sectional survey
Epstein 2012 Crohns Disease/Vagus and COVID19 - “BETCHA” its related.
COVID-19 as a Trigger for De Novo Crohn’s Disease
Can the Nervous System BE HACKED? YES, THROUGH THE VAGUS NERVE:
Atherosclerosis plaque and Vagus nerve - COVID19 causes accelerated hardening of arteries:
COVID-19 in the Initiation and Progression of Atherosclerosis: Pathophysiology During and Beyond the Acute Phase
Epsteins friends were interested in finding out how to attack the vagus through pathogens to make trouble. What kind of trouble? Maybe the kind COVID19 causes?
I have been talking for years now how the electrical voltage of the autonomic nervous system is impaired and have shown that via autonomic nervous system testing. Epstein knew all about cellular electricity and its manipulation - which can also be done via energy harvesting synthetic biology and nanorobotics, all fields he was interested in.
Here it is discussed that the autonomic nervous system hacking is essential for HUMAN MACHINE INTERFACE.
Also within the Epstein files are many scientific articles about how to infect the autonomic nervous system through the gut.
Here are the scientists to sell their soul to pure evil… for a Nobel Prize and some money. CHEAP in the light of all eternity.
Epstein knew that Yoga and other spiritual practice enhanced the capacity of the parasympathetic nervous system and those people would be more resistant to disease. Making long sounds while exhaling ( for example chanting OM) will do the same thing, as does washing your face with cold water, meditation, etc.
In 2022 I was on Maria Zeee and spoke about the microtubules in the brain being attacked via carbon nanotubes by COVID19 bioweapon. I explained how the microtubules in the brain is where humans process consciousness. The Scientist who described the quantum nature of human consciousness processing was Stuart Hameroff. Hameroff and Roger Penrose also worked in the field of Consciousness and the Multiverse - again a topic that Epstein promoted and even had conferences on. Note Hameroff An Epstein buddy from 2014:
I will stop for now, reminding you that cancer prognosis is worse in people who’s Vagus nerve is impaired. Is there any wonder that we have an explosion of cancers in the world?
Vagal nerve activity and cancer prognosis: a systematic review and meta-analysis
In the Epstein files emails about the Schwarzman Scholars are present, MIT collaborating with Tsinghua University, on who’s advisory board Council of Foreign Relations and Club of Rome member Henry Kissinger, Colin Powell, Condalizza Rice, the prime minister of France and high level Canada were all present prior to the COVID19 rollout as international advisors. The daughter of one of the professors at that university is the head of WUHAN biosecurity lab. Charles Lieber, convicted for espionage and nanotechnology guru, now is teaching at a professor at Tsinghua University. Lieber is known for his contributions to the synthesis, assembly and characterization of nanoscale materials and nanodevices, the application of nanoelectronic devices in biology, and as a mentor to numerous leaders in nanoscience.
All of this world wide warfare seems to be orchestrated by MOSSAD agent Jeffrey Epstein. Remember MOSSAD and CIA have had a longstanding partership for many decades. If you read Gordon Thomas book: “Gideons Spies - The Secret History of the Mossad” - you will understand just how many US scientists could be MOSSAD spies.
If you really want your mind blown of just how corrupt America really is, read Whitney Webbs books:
One Nation Under BLackmail: Vol1: The Sordid Union between Intelligence and Crime that gave rise to Jeffrey Epstein
One Nation Under Blackmail – Vol. 2: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Organized Crime that Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein Vol. 2
The Epstein files also discuss how our judicial system is attacked by neural weapons to influence the court cases, so the likelihood we will see justice is rather slim. Judges are monitored and witnesses remote controlled. More on that later. Maybe the only justice will be in the court of pubic opinion. Will anybody with more than 2 self aware unhacked neurons firing upstairs still believe anything the rich, famous and powerful say?
Dalai Lama breaks silence after he appears more than 150 times in the Epstein files
Self-Help Guru Sorry He Got Busted for Vile Epstein Emails
To be continued….
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The importance of the brain-vagus-gut microbiome axis has also been a career “instinctive” obsession of mine. This write up is the best synopsis of my concerns I have ever read. Thanks.
Yes, many unvaxxed people have the brain fog now too.
And the shedding colonizes primarily in The Gut, at least to begin with.
Which is part of why I think Oral EDTA is Required for effective clearance, IV chelation does not get into the gut really at all.
I dont take methylene blue or DMSO so I cant speak to those but there are other things you can take With EDTA/C that will help it work Better.
You just need to make sure it doesnt bind with EDTA, otherwise it is Instantly binding in your stomach and the EDTA is either less or Totally ineffective.
Other things we take that improve the EDTA/C include ALA, NAC, glutathione, vitamin E, sodium citrate and bromelain.
Those all have slightly different methods of action on multiple forms of lipid nanoparticles, like we see in the blood. It is not just one form of LNP being shed and self-replicating in the unvaxxed, there are clearly Several.
And maybe Many, so I think a multiple pronged approach to removing or reducing them is required.
But IMPE All of the other things you can take Put Together DO NOT help as much as EDTA/C.
So dont think they do, but ORAL EDTA MUST BE TAKEN CORRECTLY.
That means taking it 2 or preferably More hours away from anything else it will bind with, like food, prescription drugs, many other vitamins and supplements with minerals in them like nattokinase or curcumin, dairy, anything it will bind with.
It can even bind with undigested food in your gut like if you ate a big meal 2 hours ago.
ESPECIALLY if you are taking very low amounts like the liposomal... one bite of food is more than 250mg, and thats all the EDTA that is in 20 drops (1ml) of the liposomal.
And I love Dr Ana to death, I will forever be grateful to her but she doesnt think the powder EDTA works as well as the liposomal, but she is wrong.
It Does, and if you can follow basic directions, it works Much Much Much Better.
And if you want it to work Best Of All, as good as it possibly can (as we do), you can take the EDTA/C while you fast for a few days.
Dont eat any food, drink tons of filtered water and take the EDTA/C and other things that help for 3 or 4 or 5 days.
Take the EDTA/C and other things At Least every 12 hours, although tbh, Every Single Time I have increased the amount of EDTA we take, we have felt Better.
So now I take 2000mg of ascorbic acid and 2000mg of calcium disodium EDTA per dose, 4 or 5 times a day while we are doing our chelation fast.
And it is hard to take EDTA more than twice a day without running into your eating times, even if you only eat once a day as we do.
So thats what I think people need to do.
Everything I say in these comments is backed up by Everything she says right up there and in her other articles.
Except her confusion about the effectiveness of oral EDTA in the gut but meh, its the common certified chelation practitioner wisdom, so I dont blame her too much, but I also am not going to pretend microdoses of liposomal EDTA is better when its clearly Not.
Do you have some liposomal EDTA or some other form of vitamin C than pure ascorbic crystals? Then take Those until they are gone Then switch to powder EDTA pills and C as pure ascorbic acid.
And then you will Know how much better it is for Yourself.
Also nicotine doesnt really Help, it temporarily kicks the nanotech off the nicotinic acettl choline receptors, but it doesnt permanently deactivate it, so it just binds somewhere else in the brain.
And your brain Likes Nicotine, so of course it makes you Feel Good. It just is not really Helping the root of the problem.
Which is why Dr Ana says Meh, take it if you want.
If nicotine stopped the shedding or nanotech self-replication, heavy smokers would not have it.
Yet They Do.
Every fucking one.
So take it if you want but I would not start using patches if you dont already smoke or use tobacco, since EDTA/C taken correctly is a fucking hundred million billion times better than nicotine.
Trust me, I could write a book on this nicotine angle and never have to quote that weasel Brian Ardis. I have my own Breed of heirloom tobacco, ffs, I know what Im talking about here.
But I digress. Nothing else works as well as EDTA and ascorbic acid.
Nothing.
And none of these chickenshit weasels saying it doesnt work have anything better.
None of them can Disprove it working either. Seems easy enough, drip drip, EYES.
But Nope. What fucking intellectual cowards. And then to whine about the 'correct' nomenclature, as though that fucking matters in the slightest.
No No, they have blinking lights and are working together for a unified goal and seems to be operating beyond a basic biological function with advanced propulsion and obect avoidance but NO NO NO....
they arent NANOBOTS!!!!
STFU research cowards and die like the rest. Your ignorance and apathy is not impressive.
Maybe someone could write a poem about it, rather than provide Evidence of how EDTA 'doesnt work' to deactivate nanotechnology, as they repeatedly 'claim'.
Funny, Dr Ana has shown It Does many many times yet you cannot prove it doesnt Once.
Because It Does.
EDTA/C Permanently deactivates nanotechnology in Everything we have found it in.
Nothing Else has been proven to do that. Nothing.
And if you say there is something better, Prove It.
Crickets.
So could there be other antioxidants and chelators that work Better?
Perhaps but none of those people are ever going to find them, because they dont even know what works best yet, 4 fucking Years later.
Meh, whatever but they dont know shit either, so I dont know why anyone listens to them.
What do you take (to get your blood so shitty looking)?!?!
Apparently we should be impressed they are too brainfogged to read the Moderna patent but meh, cant save them all.
And I get tired of trying, they're fucking adults so at some point, its sink or swim.
Choose to Live people, no one else can do it for you.
And sitting around and thinking God is going to save you is a fools errand, synthetic biology doesnt care what religion you are and God helps those who Help Themselves.
Good luck to us all.