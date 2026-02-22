When I found out about Epstein obsession regarding the Vagus nerve in the Epstein files, for me all alarm bells went off. For years now I have shown how the self assembly nanotechnology and synthetic biology COVID19 bioweapon attacks the autonomic nervous system (ANS), even through shedding to the unvaccinated - as well as via PCR, geoengineering and other modalities. I test this in everyone of my patients and I also do functional brain EEG studies in my clinical practice because all of the symptoms of brainfog, palpitations, fatigue, shortness of breath with exertion, gut issues are all related. You can see one of my patients test who came in with highly contaminated blood and autonomic failure was found - this causes cardiac autonomic neuropathy leading to arrhythmia, endothelial cell dysfunction accelerating atherosclerosis, dizziness through low blood pressure when standing up and so much more.

I have been able to reverse these issues with IV infusion of EDTA, DMSO, Glutathione, Plaquex. Note both IV EDTA and DMSO pass the blood brain barrier, can disable lipid nanoparticles, remove metals and thereby disable the building blocks of this biological weapon. DMSO is very useful in reversing herpes in neuronal ganglia, and as you will read below the reactivation of shingles to cause Afib was considered by Epsteins buddies.

I use the WAVI testing, and a recent study showed that COVID19 bioweapon caused long COVID looks functionally like traumatic brain injury. I have shown in 2022 how the cognitive deficits can be reversed with molecules like EDTA, Vitamin C and Methylene Blue and other neurotropic molecules. Neurotropic peptides also can have huge beneficial effects.

Study Finds Long COVID Mimics Post Concussion/ Traumatic Brain Injury Syndrome - Dementia Risk Doubles Following Concussion

Complete Reversal of Long Haul Covid Brain Dysfunction as documented by WAVI Brain EEG

All nanotechnological poisons, snake venoms, pesticides, nerve gas use this pathway via acetylcholine receptors. Nicotine helps to block this but often that is not enough in reversing all these clinical symptoms. Further clean up of the body from the nanotechnology is needed to recover the electrial system that as Epstein describes below is targeted for brain computer interface.

EXPOSURE TO AERIAL EMISSIONS OF NANO COMPOSITE MATERIALS RESULTED IN CHOLINESTERASE INHIBITION. Nanoparticles Have Same Toxic Symptoms Attributed to COVID, Phosgene Gas, Pesticides & Snake Venoms

Epstein clearly states in his emails that it is the Vagus nerve that needs to be immunized not anything else. He explains his obsession with targeting the Vagus nerve and ultimately we learn that it is to cause trouble in the human system and imperative for the brain computer interface, something that Epstein was intimately interested in.

He wanted to have his scientist network focus on the Vagus nerve and he ultimately found Stanley Rosenberg who wrote a book:

Accessing the Healing Power of the Vagus Nerve: Self-Exercises for Anxiety, Depression, Trauma, and Autism

Well, whatever can be used for healing, can also be weaponized.

This is the email in which someone who as just going to visit Bill ( Gates?) in Seattle and how the Vagus nerve needs to be immunized:

Epstein also discusses in 2012 that he thinks psychiatric diseases are controlled through the Vagus nerve. Years later this was confirmed in the scientific literature.

Vagus Nerve as Modulator of the Brain–Gut Axis in Psychiatric and Inflammatory Disorders

Rosenberg discusses how stimulating the vagus nerve would help people with dementia. The opposite is also true, if you wanted to wage Cognitive Warfare against the civilian population, you could attack the Vagus nerve and induce “BRAINFOG” - which on functional brain EEG which I do in my office looks like traumatic brain injury and early dementia. I have written about this more here and listed many modalities of help for reversal of symptoms.

Militarized Cognitive Warfare: Human Brains Under Attack In Post Covid Era And Natural Treatment Ways To Resist And Reverse Cognitive Deficits

In this email someone is discussing reactivation of herpes causing Atrial fibrillation and other neurodegenerative diseases. They were successful to create this too via the synthetic biology targeting the autonomous nervous system.

People who get shingles within a year of Covid have doubled reinfection risk and 67 % higher heart attack odds

This was the linked article. We know that COVID19 attacked the microbiome.

COVID-19 disrupts gut microbiome

Here is more about the discussion regarding Vagus/Atrial fibrillation from 2014. Not surprisingly, their synthetic bioweapon achieved to create a cardiac arrhythmia epidemic.

Study finds connection between COVID-19 and new-onset AFib

Epsteins science buddies were interested in how Parkinsons can be induced via the Vagus nerve in the gut and voila, here is COVID causing Parkinsons.

The potential association between COVID-19 and Parkinson’s disease-like symptoms

How many people complain of Tinnitus now? Epstein 2011

Prevalence and prognosis of tinnitus in post-COVID-19 patients: a cross-sectional survey

Epstein 2012 Crohns Disease/Vagus and COVID19 - “BETCHA” its related.

COVID-19 as a Trigger for De Novo Crohn’s Disease

Can the Nervous System BE HACKED? YES, THROUGH THE VAGUS NERVE:

Atherosclerosis plaque and Vagus nerve - COVID19 causes accelerated hardening of arteries:

COVID-19 in the Initiation and Progression of Atherosclerosis: Pathophysiology During and Beyond the Acute Phase

Epsteins friends were interested in finding out how to attack the vagus through pathogens to make trouble. What kind of trouble? Maybe the kind COVID19 causes?

I have been talking for years now how the electrical voltage of the autonomic nervous system is impaired and have shown that via autonomic nervous system testing. Epstein knew all about cellular electricity and its manipulation - which can also be done via energy harvesting synthetic biology and nanorobotics, all fields he was interested in.

Here it is discussed that the autonomic nervous system hacking is essential for HUMAN MACHINE INTERFACE.

Also within the Epstein files are many scientific articles about how to infect the autonomic nervous system through the gut.

Here are the scientists to sell their soul to pure evil… for a Nobel Prize and some money. CHEAP in the light of all eternity.

Epstein knew that Yoga and other spiritual practice enhanced the capacity of the parasympathetic nervous system and those people would be more resistant to disease. Making long sounds while exhaling ( for example chanting OM) will do the same thing, as does washing your face with cold water, meditation, etc.

In 2022 I was on Maria Zeee and spoke about the microtubules in the brain being attacked via carbon nanotubes by COVID19 bioweapon. I explained how the microtubules in the brain is where humans process consciousness. The Scientist who described the quantum nature of human consciousness processing was Stuart Hameroff. Hameroff and Roger Penrose also worked in the field of Consciousness and the Multiverse - again a topic that Epstein promoted and even had conferences on. Note Hameroff An Epstein buddy from 2014:

I will stop for now, reminding you that cancer prognosis is worse in people who’s Vagus nerve is impaired. Is there any wonder that we have an explosion of cancers in the world?

Vagal nerve activity and cancer prognosis: a systematic review and meta-analysis

In the Epstein files emails about the Schwarzman Scholars are present, MIT collaborating with Tsinghua University, on who’s advisory board Council of Foreign Relations and Club of Rome member Henry Kissinger, Colin Powell, Condalizza Rice, the prime minister of France and high level Canada were all present prior to the COVID19 rollout as international advisors. The daughter of one of the professors at that university is the head of WUHAN biosecurity lab. Charles Lieber, convicted for espionage and nanotechnology guru, now is teaching at a professor at Tsinghua University. Lieber is known for his contributions to the synthesis, assembly and characterization of nanoscale materials and nanodevices, the application of nanoelectronic devices in biology, and as a mentor to numerous leaders in nanoscience.

All of this world wide warfare seems to be orchestrated by MOSSAD agent Jeffrey Epstein. Remember MOSSAD and CIA have had a longstanding partership for many decades. If you read Gordon Thomas book: “Gideons Spies - The Secret History of the Mossad” - you will understand just how many US scientists could be MOSSAD spies.

If you really want your mind blown of just how corrupt America really is, read Whitney Webbs books:

One Nation Under BLackmail: Vol1: The Sordid Union between Intelligence and Crime that gave rise to Jeffrey Epstein

One Nation Under Blackmail – Vol. 2: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Organized Crime that Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein Vol. 2

The Epstein files also discuss how our judicial system is attacked by neural weapons to influence the court cases, so the likelihood we will see justice is rather slim. Judges are monitored and witnesses remote controlled. More on that later. Maybe the only justice will be in the court of pubic opinion. Will anybody with more than 2 self aware unhacked neurons firing upstairs still believe anything the rich, famous and powerful say?

Dalai Lama breaks silence after he appears more than 150 times in the Epstein files

Self-Help Guru Sorry He Got Busted for Vile Epstein Emails

To be continued….