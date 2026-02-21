Epstein’s Link to Transhumanism: How Far Have They Come? | Daily Pulse With Maria Zeee
Epstein’s Link to Transhumanism: How Far Have They Come? | Daily Pulse Ep 201
I had the great pleasure to speak with Maria Zeee. We have done many interviews over the years and now in light of the connections of Epstein to Transhumanism, we had a great follow up conversation:
In light of the revelations from the Epstein Files—revealing that Satanic p*dophiles working in collaboration with him, or those who chose to associate with him, were deeply involved in transhumanist endeavours—it’s time to take a hard look at how far that agenda has already advanced. Dr. Ana Mihalcea recently published an article on her Substack titled Scientists Create Fully Autonomous Micro Robots That Can THINK, Swim, Swarm In Groups and Survive For Months On Light. At first glance, it may sound insignificant. But for anyone following the biotech industry—AKA the transhumanist agenda—it screams WARNING like never before. Dr. Mihalcea joins us to break down these alarming advancements and how synthetic biology may already be deployed to control us...
Please see our historic interviews - much of what we have been warning about for years has come true. All of them are worth revisiting, because the information continues to be relevant today more than ever.
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Achilles heel of AI can be slashed with a 1000 cuts, eg our everyday small decisions we make....
Namely not using or getting tricked into using even more tech.
AI is already trying to trick us into living in a surveillance state.
While cybersecurity "experts" want to tell us we need more online security since ChatGPT can recreate passports, this isn't part of the whole story. AI- replicated passports don't have the hardware of normal passports.
If an AI-generated passport wouldn’t pass muster at airport or border security without an electronic chip, then why do we need more hardware-level authentication (e.g. electronic chips)?
We don’t, even though data harvesting and cybersecurity firms would love to sell us more technology.
https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/stopai
While the souless earthbound transhumanist technocrats are looking for intelligence by artificial means, life force via ritual sacrifice, and power and control via genocide and augmentation of the remaining humans, the antidote for soulful sentient divine eternal humans is to ascend towards true higher consciousness intelligence, life force amplification via meditation and binaural beats, and subconscious enlightenment and creation beyond grit and physical labor. Humans have the capacity to take focused life force energy, and with belief and intention, draw from the aether to create and manifest anything in the material realm. We don't need AI or robots. That's not how the pyramids were built. We can't wait for the slow Kali Yuga to return to source. We need to claim our power now, not after the evil dystopian nightmare comes to life. Why do you think evil is willing to spend everything on parasitic vamiring of our life force? Why is it so damn important to entrain our beliefs towards sickness and death?Detox, stop poisoning ourselves, practice amplifying life force and create with power. Change happens at the quantum level, in the refined frequencies, with focused intent. Not in fear, greed, anger and grief. Burn that dross in the Phoenix fire of your shadow, change your beliefs and come into eternal life. That's where the magic happens. That's where the polarized states of consciousness move into unity. That's where love resides.