Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
Feb 21Edited

The Achilles heel of AI can be slashed with a 1000 cuts, eg our everyday small decisions we make....

Namely not using or getting tricked into using even more tech.

AI is already trying to trick us into living in a surveillance state.

While cybersecurity "experts" want to tell us we need more online security since ChatGPT can recreate passports, this isn't part of the whole story. AI- replicated passports don't have the hardware of normal passports.

If an AI-generated passport wouldn’t pass muster at airport or border security without an electronic chip, then why do we need more hardware-level authentication (e.g. electronic chips)?

We don’t, even though data harvesting and cybersecurity firms would love to sell us more technology.

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/stopai

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theodore Mainzer's avatar
theodore Mainzer
Feb 21

While the souless earthbound transhumanist technocrats are looking for intelligence by artificial means, life force via ritual sacrifice, and power and control via genocide and augmentation of the remaining humans, the antidote for soulful sentient divine eternal humans is to ascend towards true higher consciousness intelligence, life force amplification via meditation and binaural beats, and subconscious enlightenment and creation beyond grit and physical labor. Humans have the capacity to take focused life force energy, and with belief and intention, draw from the aether to create and manifest anything in the material realm. We don't need AI or robots. That's not how the pyramids were built. We can't wait for the slow Kali Yuga to return to source. We need to claim our power now, not after the evil dystopian nightmare comes to life. Why do you think evil is willing to spend everything on parasitic vamiring of our life force? Why is it so damn important to entrain our beliefs towards sickness and death?Detox, stop poisoning ourselves, practice amplifying life force and create with power. Change happens at the quantum level, in the refined frequencies, with focused intent. Not in fear, greed, anger and grief. Burn that dross in the Phoenix fire of your shadow, change your beliefs and come into eternal life. That's where the magic happens. That's where the polarized states of consciousness move into unity. That's where love resides.

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