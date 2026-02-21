I had the great pleasure to speak with Maria Zeee. We have done many interviews over the years and now in light of the connections of Epstein to Transhumanism, we had a great follow up conversation:

Vigilant Fox on X

In light of the revelations from the Epstein Files—revealing that Satanic p*dophiles working in collaboration with him, or those who chose to associate with him, were deeply involved in transhumanist endeavours—it’s time to take a hard look at how far that agenda has already advanced. Dr. Ana Mihalcea recently published an article on her Substack titled Scientists Create Fully Autonomous Micro Robots That Can THINK, Swim, Swarm In Groups and Survive For Months On Light. At first glance, it may sound insignificant. But for anyone following the biotech industry—AKA the transhumanist agenda—it screams WARNING like never before. Dr. Mihalcea joins us to break down these alarming advancements and how synthetic biology may already be deployed to control us...

Please see our historic interviews - much of what we have been warning about for years has come true. All of them are worth revisiting, because the information continues to be relevant today more than ever.