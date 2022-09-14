Expert Analysis on Lack of Safety and Efficacy of C19 Shots
Big Pharma Insider Dr. Phillip Altman's Report
Image Source: lawevidence.com
This shocking report is worth sharing and can be supporting evidence for any lawsuits as well as factual evidence to be shared with your loved ones and community. Please look at the abbreviated 18 points. For the full document, please see the PDF.
Here are 18 startling facts that you will discover in Dr Phillip Altman's Exper…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.