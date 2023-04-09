Extensive (CDB) Hydrogel Filament Growth In C19 Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Blood Cultures After One Week of Incubation - A Comparison by Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD In Conjunction With Clifford Carnicom
Image 1: Magnification 160x. Unvaccinated Blood
In this article, we continue to share the observation of incidental findings in blood cultures of three C19 vaccinated and one unvaccinated blood sample. These were the same samples that we did electrical conductivity studies on. I described the results of those tests in this article:
As some background in…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.