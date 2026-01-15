Exposing food toxins

The new Florida Initiative checking infant formula for heavy metals shows that 16 out of 24 tested infant formulas contained toxic heavy metals. Toxic metals bioaccumulate in the body and cause synergistic toxicity. The single toxins have a long list of severe health effects, but if you just look at the 4 major players being tested, we already have a major problem. INFANTS are getting these toxins through their food. What does this do to their healthy development? Lead half-life is 30 years, all of these bio-accumulate, to make people sicker and sicker as they get older.

Mercury exposure can lead to serious health issues, including damage to the nervous system, kidneys, and immune system. Symptoms may include muscle weakness, poor coordination, numbness, and cognitive impairments, particularly in vulnerable populations like fetuses and young children.

Lead exposure can cause serious health issues, particularly in children, including damage to the brain and nervous system, learning disabilities, and behavioral problems. In adults, it can lead to high blood pressure, kidney damage, and reproductive issues Cadmium exposure can lead to serious health issues, primarily affecting the kidneys, lungs, and bones. Symptoms may include respiratory problems, kidney damage, and weakened bones, with long-term exposure increasing the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases Arsenic exposure can lead to various toxic effects, including immediate symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, as well as long-term effects such as skin lesions, cancer, and cardiovascular issues. Chronic exposure is particularly dangerous and can result in skin pigmentation changes and increased risk of cancers, especially of the skin, lungs, and bladder.

Many other toxic metals are sprayed via geoengineering and end up in the food supply. I have previously shown heavy metals testing provoked after giving intravenous EDTA. EVERYONE has Aluminum and Barium, routinely sprayed via chemtrails. In the last 4 years I have seen extreme rises of Uranium. Nickel in high amounts also is neurotoxic. Antimony causes heart failure, routinely seen in everyone. Other industrial metals like Thorium, Tin, Thallium are also found in most people. Unprovoked urine testing is not useful in giving the full information about level of toxicity.

Provoked Urine metals test 1500mg EDTA shows enormous metal contamination in one of my patients.

I would highly recommend expanding the toxic metal tests for food to these toxic metals found in human bodies. Then the next question is this:

Why on earth would it not be standard of care to check every human being for their load of toxic metals and start to detoxify them from childhood? The reversal of chronic diseases is remarkable. If we stop poisoning the body many things will reverse. I have seen in my clinic reversal of Interstitial lung disease with patients being able to go from walking 3 feet without stopping to a mile in a couple weeks. Reversal of cardiovascular diseases have been well documented. Autoimmune diseases, cognitive dysfunction, cancers, chronic fatigue and all other diseases known to man can be either improved or cured.

You can’t fix what you are not looking for, and you can’t heal when you are refusing to see options of healing.

The American College for the Advancement of Medicine certifies Chelation practitioners to ensure quality of care and excellent knowledge base on how to safely decontaminate humans. Graduates of the program have to pass quite a challenging exam to prove they know how to do it. Why would MAHA not promote the education of clinicians in this important field? You will never get poisoned people healthy if you are ignoring the poison. Finally looking at the problem is great, next step is promote the solutions. You cannot decontaminate the soil, air or food for years to come due to the military geoengineering program poisoning the earths biosphere. Start somewhere while working to bring down those murderous covert programs of weather warfare.

Here is the Florida press release:

Florida Releases Infant Formula Test Results Under Healthy Florida First

BARTOW, Fla.— Today, Governor Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis, and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced the release of infant formula testing results, reinforcing Florida’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and putting families first.



“The Florida Department of Health tested 24 infant formula products widely available in Florida and found elevated levels of heavy metals like mercury in 16, pointing to systemic problems in sourcing or manufacturing,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “That’s why Florida has stepped up to protect our most vulnerable, working with federal partners to drive accountability and give families more options. Thanks to Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., families on WIC will be able to select from a wider variety of infant formulas if they want to switch products based on the findings of the Healthy Florida First Initiative.”



Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida has led the nation in protecting medical freedom by rejecting one-size-fits-all mandates, defending parental rights, and prioritizing informed consent and evidence-based decision-making. While other states imposed lockdowns, school closures, and vaccine mandates, Florida stayed open, protected jobs, and safeguarded individual choice.



“As a mother, there is nothing more important than protecting our children, and that starts with being able to trust what is in their food,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “Families deserve full transparency and the truth, especially when it comes to products marketed for infants. That is why the Commission under the Healthy Florida First initiative is demanding accountability and putting parents first, so Floridians have the information they need to make confident, informed decisions for their families.”



“Thanks to the vision of Governor DeSantis and the First Lady, Florida continues to lead in public health and health care,” said State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A Ladapo. “The food testing being conducted as well as the focus on nutrition is imperative to ensure Floridians have the information needed to make healthy choices for themselves and their families.”



This initiative examined infant formula, a product families rely on and trust. The testing results released today are intended to give parents clear, accessible information and ensure accountability in products marketed to infants.



The full infant formula testing results are available at: ExposingFoodToxins.com.

EDTA is available in microsomal form. It should only be taken with adequate mineral supplementation in the morning and EDTA in the evening. Kidney function should be checked and dosing is based on weight. EDTA should not be given to children without supervision of a trained health care professional.