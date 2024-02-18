Image Courtesy: Justin Coy, PhD, Individual with 1 Moderna C19 Injection and 3 PCR tests shows orange flourescent skin tattoo. In the white sclera are 2 flourscent bright spots on boht sides of the iris consistent with Eye of Horus Phenomenon

In this follow up substack, I am posting the images that Justin Coy, PhD was talking about regarding the Eye of Horus Phenomenon that he also discovered in C19 injected individuals.

I explained the research of Dr Hildy Staninger with UV light in finding self assembly nanotechnology markers after aerial spraying of pheromone pesticides in California in 2008.

Here is the article abstract:

Here is an image of the flourescent spots in the eyes after this nanotechnology pesticide deployement in 2008 detected by Dr Hildy Staninger:

As Dr Staninger explained in her article, attacking the limbic system with self assembly nanoparticles and potentially pheromones, can affect memory, emotions, and was speficially suspected to cause fear.

In my interview with Justin Coy, PhD we discussed that many people can smell the C19 vaccinated, they emit a specific scent. I have had many patients complain to me that this scent is unpleasant.

The other interesting aspect of discovering the Eye of Horus markings in the C19 vaccinated is that Clifford Carnicom and I had found the difference between the C19 injected and uninjected is the extreme sensitivity to 4 HZ.

Prospective Difference Between C19 Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Blood: Electromagnetic Observations, ELF Response And Potassium Metabolism - Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD and Clifford Carnicom

Dr Len Ber, a leader in the Targeted Individual movement has gracefully shared with me his functional MRI scan that shows 4Hz activity in the corpus callosum - a structure in close proximit of the limbic system - in the waking state - he is also C19 injected. 4 Hz is a brain wave activity of deep sleep. This indicates potential subliminal programming of the subconscious mind, also known as mind control. This is another attack on the surroundings of the limbic system of the brain. The olfactory system of smell also is affected. Isn’t it interesting how many people lost their sense of smell when the self assembly nanoparticles they called “Covid” was aerosolized? Do you know that is a way to emotionally manipulate people and affect their memory? The reason this connection is interesting is that the same phenomenon using pheromones was found in 2008 during aerial pesticide spraying.

Here is an article from Harvard that explains how the system works:

What the nose knows Experts discuss the science of smell and how scent, emotion, and memory are intertwined — and exploited

“Smell and emotion are stored as one memory.”

Dawn Goldworm, co-founder of “olfactive branding company”

Smells are handled by the olfactory bulb, the structure in the front of the brain that sends information to the other areas of the body’s central command for further processing. Odors take a direct route to the limbic system, including the amygdala and the hippocampus, the regions related to emotion and memory. “The olfactory signals very quickly get to the limbic system,” Murthy said. For decades individuals and businesses have explored ways to harness the evocative power of smell. Think of the cologne or perfume worn by a former flame. And then there was AromaRama or Smell-O-Vision, brainchildren of the film industry of the 1950s that infused movie theaters with appropriate odors in an attempt pull viewers deeper into a story — and the most recent update, the decade-old 4DX system, which incorporates special effects into movie theaters, such as shaking seats, wind, rain, as well as smells. Several years ago, Harvard scientist David Edwards worked on a new technology that would allow iPhones to share scents as well as photos and texts. During the talk she explained that smell is the only fully developed sense a fetus has in the womb, and it’s the one that is the most developed in a child through the age of around 10 when sight takes over. And because “smell and emotion are stored as one memory,” said Goldworm, childhood tends to be the period in which you create “the basis for smells you will like and hate for the rest of your life.”

I spoke about the fact that the military has weaponized pheromones in my interview with Justin Coy, PhD - this article is from 2008:

American military researchers are working to uncover and harness the most terrifying chemical imaginable: that most primal odor, the scent of fear. Pheromones are chemicals released by animals as signals to their own kind: for sex, for territorial marking, and more. They're often detected in the olfactory membranes. But there's more to pheromones than attraction. Many animals have an alarm pheromone which is used to signal danger; aphids, for example, use it to cause their fellow lice to flee. Now, the US Army is trying to track down and harness people's smell of fear. The military has backed a study on the "Identification and Isolation of Human Alarm Pheromones," which "focused on the Preliminary Identification of Steroids of Interest in Human Fear Sweat." The so-called "skydiving protocol" was the researchers' method of choice. But what about offensive use? Pheromones are effective in minute quantities, so a wide area can be blanketed with just a few liters.

Given sufficient concentration, would everyone exposed start suffering from an unidentifiable dread? The contagious aspect means that those affected would start churning out fear pheromone as well. On its own, the alarm pheromone probably would not do much. But given an external trigger, such as a loud noise, it could influence people to start stampeding like spooked cattle. Then again, the bee alarm pheromone triggers attack rather than flight, and the Viennese study suggested something similar may apply to humans -- or are there multiple pheromones involved? Whatever is going on, this research is likely to uncover some novel and powerful ways of manipulating human behavior. Some in the military research complex have been down this road before. Remember the so-called "Gay Bomb," that would make enemy combatants irresistibly attracted to one another? Speaking of which, all those web sites advertising pheromones to make you irresistible to the opposite sex haven’t actually got many decent studies to back them up, a topic I explored in last month's Fortean Times magazine.

Here is another article of the Army weaponizing pheromones:

Air force looked at spray to turn enemy gay

What if it could release a chemical that would make an opposing army's soldiers think more about the physical attributes of their comrades in arms than the threat posed by the enemy? And thus the "gay bomb" was born. Far from being the product of conspiracy theorists, documents released to a biological weapons watchdog in Austin, Texas confirm that the US military did investigate the idea. It was included in a CD-Rom produced by the US military in 2000 and submitted to the National Academy of Sciences in 2002. The documents show that $7.5m was requested to develop the weapon. The documents released to the Sunshine Project under a freedom of information request titled "Harassing, Annoying and Bad Guy Identifying Chemicals" includes several proposals for the military use of chemicals that could be sprayed on to enemy positions. "One distasteful but non-lethal example would be strong aphrodisiacs, especially if the chemical also caused homosexual behaviour," says the proposal from the Air Force's Wright Laboratory in Dayton, Ohio.

Is the Cabal working to influence people’s emotions and memories with the C19 injection that is self spreading by affecting hte limbic system? It is used for tracking not just manifested as a MAC address phenomenon but also a facial tatoo? Is the scent emitted from the C19 injected part of social engineering and manipulation of society? What are the pheromones emitted from the C19 injected programmed with? Is it fear and is that contributing to the epidemic of anxiety and panic attacks that we see in both the C19 injected as well as those affected by shedding?

Just as a reminder this shows that nothing is visible on the face of a C19 vaccinated individual, until the 365 nm UV flashlight is turned on. This is when the orange facial tattoo is visible. As Justin Coy explained, it will spread over the entire forehead, please see this video:

These are the filaments that come out of the C19 vaccinated skin. You can detect them after the person takes a hot shower and then inspect the skin with the UV flash light of 365nm. These filaments, just like morgellons are artificial intelligent synthetic life form, sensitive and attracted to biophotons or any component of the human body, like hair. If these are shedding from the C19 vaccinated as they have been found to do in the research of Justin Coy, and they are attracted to human skin, is that one way that shedding is transfecting to the C19 unvaccinated? If these filaments are airborne and then inhaled or transferred through touch, is that one of the mechanisms of shedding?

Remember, the Pfizer trial documents show that inhaling the air around a vaccinated person can get you as an unvaccinated individual vaccinated.

I have looked at many C19 unvaccinated individuals with a 365 nm UV light, and so far they are either completely clear, or some do have orange tattoo around their nose. Few have some dots on their forehead, but that is rare and I have never seen the full bright orange tattoo on the entire forehead like Justin showed me in numerous C19 vaccinated individuals.

If you have not seen our groundbreaking interview, you can find it here:

Is it a coincidence that this tattoo is visible on the forehead?

Revelation 13:16 -13:17

The second beast was permitted to give breath to the image of the first beast, so that the image could speak and cause all who refused to worship it to be killed. 16 And the second beast required all people small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their forehead, 17 so that no one could buy or sell unless he had the mark—the name of the beast or the number of its name…



