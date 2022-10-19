Former Trump White House Advisor Dr. Paul Alexander posted my Interview with Stew Peters on Shedding on his Substack
I subscribe to Dr Paul Alexanders Substack and love it when he gets mad and tells the Truth it as it is… that Fauci, Bourla, Birx and all the corrupt evil doers who deceived Trump and the nation need to go to jail now. I completely and passionately agree!
Shedding from the C19 injectables is real, and to come out and speak about it in his prominent posit…
