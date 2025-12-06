A new study was reported by Nicholas Hulscher regarding the persistence of mRNA in 88% of vaccinated individuals and 50% of unvaccinated women. This confirms again the reality of persistent vaccine shedding.

Detection of Pfizer BioNTech Messenger RNA COVID-19 Vaccine in Human Blood, Placenta and Semen

This study examines the persistence of synthetic mRNA from the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty in the blood, placenta, sperm, and seminal fluid of both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Samples were collected from 34 participants, including 22 pregnant women, four male patients from a fertility clinic (providing eight samples), and eight additional individuals. RNA was extracted and analyzed using nested PCR, and the resulting amplicons were confirmed by Sanger sequencing. Vaccine mRNA was detected in most samples from vaccinated individuals including their blood, placenta tissue, sperm and seminal fluid samples. Notably, vaccine mRNA remained detectable in approximately half of the samples collected more than 200 days after vaccination, indicating prolonged persistence in the body.

Vaccine sequences were detected in blood and placenta in 88% of subjects who received their last vaccination less than 100 days prior to sample collection. In samples collected between 100 and 200 days from the last injection, vaccine RNA was detected in 60% of the subjects, while in about half of the women examined, vaccine RNA was still detectable after more than 200 days from the last vaccination. Interestingly, vaccine sequences were detected in both the blood and the placenta of two of the six non-vaccinated women. One non vaccinated woman presented vaccine sequences in blood alone. These findings were validated using two independent concentration assays.

I first warned about the dangers of shedding in 2022 and have continued to explain that the COVID19 vaccinated individuals continue to pose a threat to the unvaccinated. It is important to note that in the new study MRNA was found in semen confirming previous findings By Dr. Youngmi Lee.

Millions of Self Assembly Nanoparticles In COVID19 Injections - Interview with Dr. Young Mi Lee & Professor Daniel Broudy

In my clinical practice, I treat vaccine injury in the unvaccinated and have seen turbo cancers including rapid death in young unvaccinated people who’s partner was injected. That risk has not stopped and is still present. Additionally, I have seen and treated all other vaccine related injuries from severe cognitive impairment, cardiovascular complications like heart palpitations, erratic blood pressures, shortness of breath, extreme fatigue and others in people of all ages with high shedding exposure. Notably, many also have developed extreme EMF sensitivity that was never present before these events and are worsened in close contact with vaccinated individuals. I have unvaccinated patients who are magnetic, and metal objects stick to them, just as has happened to COVID19 vaccinated individuals. This was explained by the presence of undeclared paramagnetic lanthanides in the COVID19 injections and other toxic metals that Drs. Marcela Sangorrin and Lorena DiBlasi published:

Argentinian Heroic Scientists Are Persecuted For Their Research Of COVID19 Bioweapons & Finding 55 Undeclared Toxic Elements. Sign Petition NOW In Support Of Drs. Marcela Sangorin & Lorena Diblasi

Here is my original article from June 2022 warning about the dangers of shedding to humanity:

I also explained the known data from Pfizer and other evidence in January 2024:

The Reality Of Shedding - Truth, Science And Spirit, Episode 4

Dr Sansone has added this new study for his ongoing Florida mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Case. We are hoping for a hearing to Ban these weapons of mass destruction.