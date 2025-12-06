Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kent's avatar
Kent
4d

Dr Mihalcea thank you. I'm still reluctant to have some needed dental work done because Dr David Nixon (drdavidnixon.com) an Australian dentist has done deep research into the contamination of most dental analgesics and anesthetics with nano particles/GOs. Every dentist I've ever contacted is totally unaware of what they are injecting their patients with and I suspect many just don't care. Maybe some of the unvaccinated have had dental work done lately? Makes me wonder if shedding isnt the only source of the shot ingredients.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
Riki Tiki Tavi's avatar
Riki Tiki Tavi
4d

This is Frankenstein medicine. It's truly horrifying, and also supports Bill Gates assertions that vaccinations are a fabulous tool for regulating (depopulating) the human population on planet Earth. And all to what end? ...So a few million godless entities can have the entire planet to themselves?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
112 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture